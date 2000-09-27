Mission Critical Windows 2000 Server Administration
1st Edition
Authors: Syngress
eBook ISBN: 9780080479484
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 27th September 2000
Page Count: 560
Description
Announcing the "Mission Critical" series from Syngress Media - providing crucial coverage of the topics necessary for IT professionals to perform and succeed on the job.
Mission Critical Windows 2000 Server Administration cuts to the chase and provides system administrators with the most important features of the operating system. There's no "hand-holding", no basic definitions of functions, no step-by-step guidelines - just high-level coverage of the critical components of Windows 2000 that system administrators must know.
Key Features
- Hot topic - since the launch of Windows 2000 in February - there is an increased demand for a high-level book
- Comes with free membership to Solutions@Syngress.com, which provides readers with regular updates, articles, white papers, and bug alerts
- Offers high-level coverage of the following topics: Active Directory, remote installation and deployment, security, network services, Microsoft Management Console and administration
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction to Windows 2000 Server
Introduction
What's New in Windows 2000 Server?
Why Should I Use the Active Directory?
Change and Configuration Management
Windows 2000 Security
Windows 2000 Network Services
Managing and Supporting Windows 2000 Server
What's Not New in Windows 2000 Server?
Core Architecture
Application Support
User Interface
Client Support
Windows 2000 Challenges
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 2: Active Directory—The Heart of Windows 2000 Server
Introduction
Mission-Critical Active Directory Concepts
Where Active Directory Fits in the Overall Windows 2000 Architecture
Active Directory Concepts
Developing a Naming Strategy
Active Directory's Integration with DNS
Naming Conventions
Virtual Containers
Designing Active Directory Domains
Forest Plan
Domain Plan Including DNS Strategy
Organizational Unit Strategy
Organizational Unit Structure
Site Topology
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 3: Migrating to Windows 2000 Server
Introduction
Server Migration Strategies
Primary Domain Controllers (PDCs)
Backup Domain Controllers (BDCs)
Member Servers
Upgrading with the Windows 2000 Setup Wizard
Installing Active Directory Services
Interim Mixed Domains
Mixed Mode
Native Mode
Migrating Components
Using Organizational Units (OUs) to Create a Hierarchical Structure
User Accounts
Machine Accounts
Nested Groups
Global Groups
Delegating Administrative Authority
Insert into the Replication Topology
Migrating from Novell Directory Services
Upgrade Clients to Windows 2000 Professional
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 4: Implementing Domains, Trees and Forests
Introduction
Implementing a Domain
Installing the First Domain in Active Directory
Integrating DNS into the Active Directory
Creating Organizational Units
Managing Objects in Active Directory
Role-Based Administration
Object-Based Access Control
Building Trees and Forests
Forest Characteristics
Planning a Forest Structure
The Domain Tree Structure
Adding a Child Domain
Sizing the Active Directory Store
Managing the Forest
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 5: Planning and Implementing Active Directory Sites
Introduction
The Function of Sites in Active Directory
Default-First-Site-Name
Replicated Active Directory Components
Domain Partitions
Global Catalog
Schema and Configuration Containers
Configuring Site Replication Components
Creating Site Objects
Creating Connection Objects
Creating Site Links
Creating Site Link Bridges
Replication Protocols
Replication in Active Directory
Replication Topology
Planning a Site Structure
Placing Domain Controllers
Where to Place Global Catalog Servers
Implementing a Site Structure in Active Directory
Replication Utilities
Replication Monitor (REPLMON)
Replication Administrator (REPADMIN)
DSASTAT
Understanding Time Synchronization in Active Directory
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 6: Advanced Active Directory
Introduction
Interfacing with Active Directory
ADSI
RPC
Windows Sockets
DCOM
Exchange Server Active Directory Connector
Synchronizing with the Novell Directory Service
Microsoft's Metadirectory
VIA Architecture
Implementing a Disaster Recovery Plan
Modeling Sites with Disaster Recovery in Mind
The Active Directory Database File Structure
Backup
Creating an Emergency Repair Disk
Recovering a Failed Domain Controller
Authoritative Restore of Deleted Objects
Startup Options
The Recovery Console
For Experts
PDC Emulation and Native Mode
How Active Directory Prevents Unnecessary Replication
How an LDAP Query Accesses Active Directory
Renaming Domains
Add a Server to Two Different Sites Simultaneously
Removing Phantom Objects
Phantom Domains
Transferring FSMO Roles
Troubleshooting Tips
Avoiding Errors When Migrating a Domain
Remote Procedure Call (RPC) Errors
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 7: Configuring IntelliMirror
Introduction
What Is IntelliMirror?
Configuring Group Policies
How Group Policies Are Applied
Group Policy Information Storage
Group Policy Settings
Designing a Group Policy Strategy
Implementing Group Policy Strategies
Delegating Control of Group Policy
Troubleshooting Group Policies
Policy Does Not Execute
Policy Executes in the Wrong Way
Logging On Takes a Long Time
Security
Groups
Group Strategy
Viewing Security Features in Active Directory Users and Computers
Domain Security Console
Security Templates
Object Protection
Access Control Lists (ACLs)
Access Control Entries (ACEs)
Security Descriptor
Security Identifier (SID)
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 8: Managing Settings, Software, and User Data with IntelliMirror
Introduction
Deploying Software with Group Policies
Assigning Software
Publishing Software
Enhancements within Add/Remove Programs
Packaging an Application
Creating Distribution Points
Targeting Software and Using the Software
Managing Software with Group Policies
Upgrading Software
Removing Software
Redeploying Software
Software Installation Options
Group Policy Settings
Application Deployment Walkthrough
Deployment Methods
Managing User and Computer Settings
Using Administrative Templates
Assigning Registry-Based Policies
Creating Custom Administrative Templates
Adding Administrative Templates
Using Scripts
Assigning Script Policies to Users and Computers
Folder Redirection
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 9: Managing Users and Groups
Introduction
Setting Up User Accounts
Defining an Acceptable Use Policy
Requirements for New User Accounts
Default User Account Settings
Logon Mechanics
Creating User Accounts
Setting Account Policies
Modifying Properties for User Accounts
Managing User Accounts
Deleting User Accounts
Resetting Passwords
Disabling an Account
Enabling an Account
Other Active Directory Users and Computers Functions
Using Groups to Organize User Accounts
Group Types
Group Scope
Implementing Groups
Creating a Group
Assigning Users to a Group
Configuring Group Settings
Managing Groups
Implementing Local Groups
Preparing to Create Local Groups
Creating a Local Group
Implementing Built-in Groups
Built-In Group Behavior
Groups—Best Practices
Administering User Accounts
User Profiles Overview
Contents of a User Profile
Settings Saved in a User Profile
Local User Profiles
Roaming User Profiles
Creating Home Directories
Home Directories and My Documents
Creating Home Directories
Advanced Techniques
Creating Multiple User Accounts
Importing Users from Novell Directory Services (NDS)
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 10: Managing File and Print Resources
Introduction
Windows 2000 Data Storage
Understanding Disk Types
Understanding Windows 2000 File Systems
Configuration Options for Windows 2000 Storage
Administering NTFS Resources
How NTFS Permissions Are Applied
NTFS Folder Permissions
NTFS File Permissions
Managing NTFS Permissions
Special Access Permissions
Changing NTFS Permissions
Copying and Moving Files and Folders
Administering Shared Resources
Securing Network Resources
Creating Shared Folders
Administering Printers
Planning the Print Environment
Creating the Print Environment
Managing Printer Permissions
Managing Printers
Managing Documents in a Print Queue
Administering Printers by Using a Web Browser
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 11: Inside Windows 2000 TCP/IP
Introduction
A TCP/IP Primer
IP Address Classes and Subnets
Subnets and Routing
The OSI Model
Seven Layers of the Networking World
The TCP/IP Protocol Suite
TCP/IP Core Protocols
TCP/IP Applications
Windows TCP/IP
Windows 2000 TCP/IP Stack Enhancements
NetBT and WINS
DHCP
DNS
SNMP
Using TCP/IP Utilities
ARP
Hostname
Ipconfig
Nbtstat
Netstat
Nslookup
Ping
Route
Tracert
Pathping
Netdiag
SNMP
Using Windows 2000 Monitoring Tools
Basic Monitoring Guidelines
Performance Logs and Alerts
Network Monitor
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 12: Managing Windows 2000 DHCP Server
Introduction
DHCP Overview
The Process of Obtaining a Lease
DHCP Negative Acknowledgment (DHCPNACK)
Integration of DHCP with DNS
What Are Leases?
Leasing Strategy
Operating without a DHCP Server
Automatic Client Configuration
Manual IP Addresses
Design of a DHCP Configuration
Placement of Servers
Using DHCP Routers or DHCP Relay Agents
RRAS Integration
Configuring a DHCP Server
DHCP Scopes
Configuring Leases
DHCP Options
BOOTP/DCHP Relay Agent
Vendor-Specific Options
User Class Options
BOOTP Tables
Superscopes
Managing DHCP Servers
Enhanced Monitoring and Statistical Reporting for Authorizing DHCP Servers
Deploying DHCP
Best Practices
Optimizing Lease Management Practices
Determining the Number of DHCP Servers to Use
Fault-Tolerant Planning
Router Support Required
DHCP Walkthroughs
Installing a DHCP Server
Creating Leases
Troubleshooting DHCP
The DHCP Database
Multiple Clients Fail to Obtain IP Addresses
Duplicate Addresses
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 13: Managing Windows 2000 DNS Server
Introduction
Understanding DNS
Domain Namespace
Host and Domain Names
Zones
Understanding Name Resolution
Recursive Queries
Iterative Queries
Looking Up an Address from a Name
Looking Up a Name from an Address
Active Directory and DNS Integration
Using Active Directory to Replicate and Integration with DHCP
Registration of Server in DNS Using the SRV Record
Installing DNS Server Service
DNS Server Roles and Security Topology
Configuring DNS Services
Creating Forward Lookup Zones
Creating Reverse Lookup Zone
Record Type
Manually Adding Records
Configuring the DNS Client
Manually
Using DHCP
DNS Walkthroughs
Installation of a DNS Server
Creating a Forward Lookup Zone
Testing the DNS Server
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 14: Managing Windows 2000 WINS Server
Introduction
WINS Functional Description
NetBIOS Name Resolution
What Does WINS Do?
Broadcasting vs. WINS
LMHosts vs. WINS
NetBIOS Name Registration Request
NetBIOS Name Release
NetBIOS Name Query Request
WINS Configuration
Configuring Static Entries
Connecting WINS Servers through Replication
Designing a Network of Multiple WINS Servers
Backing Up WINS Databases
New Features in Windows 2000 WINS
Persistent Connections
Manual Tombstoning
Improved Management Tools
Higher Performance
Enhanced Filtering and Record Searching
Dynamic Record Deletion and Multiselect
Increased Fault Tolerance
Dynamic Reregistration
WINS Walkthrough
Installing and Configuring a WINS Server
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 15: Windows 2000 Security Services
Introduction
Windows 2000 Security Infrastructure
Authentication Protocols
Encryption Technologies
Security Configuration Tool Set
Secure Authentication Using Kerberos
Basic Concepts
Kerberos and Windows 2000
Using the Security Configuration Tool Set
Security Configuration Tool Set Overview
Configuring Security
System Services Security
Analyzing Security
Group Policy Integration
Using the Tools
Encrypted File System
How EFS Works
User Operations
File Encryption
Decrypting a File
Cipher Utility
Directory Encryption
Recovery Operations
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 16: Securing TCP/IP Connections
Introduction
Secure Sockets Layer
Overview of SSL
Symmetric and Asymmetric Encryption
Digital Certificates
Certificate Authorities
SSL Implementation
Secure Communications over Virtual Private Networks
Tunneling Basics
How Tunneling Works
Security Issues Pertaining to VPNs
Common VPN Implementations
Tunneling Protocols and the Basic Tunneling Requirements
Windows 2000 Tunneling Protocols
Using PPTP with Windows 2000
Using L2TP with Windows 2000
Interoperability with Non-Microsoft VPN Clients
IPSec for Windows 2000
Overview of IPSec Cryptographic Services
IPSec Security Services
Security Associations and IPSec Key Management Procedure
Deploying IPSec
Building Security Policies with Customized IPSec Consoles
Flexible Security Policies
Flexible Negotiation Policies
Filters
Creating a Security Policy
Summary
FAQs
Chapter 17: Connecting Windows 2000 Server
Introduction
Connecting to the Internet with Windows 2000 Server
Internet Connection Sharing (ICS)
ICS and TCP/IP
Private Network Addresses vs. Public Addresses
Using Internet Connection Sharing
Network Address Translation (NAT)
How NAT Differs from ICS
What Is NAT?
A NAT Example
Accessing Other Computers' Printers and Comparison of ICS, NAT, and Windows Routing
Security
Comparison of Features
Establishing VPNs over the Internet
PPTP and L2TP
VPN Solutions
Creating a VPN Router
Connecting a VPN Client
Tunneling Non-TCP/IP Protocols
Dial-up Access
Configuring RAS
Security Concerns
Outsourcing Dial-Up Access
Radius
Summary
FAQs
Index
