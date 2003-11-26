Mission-Critical Microsoft Exchange 2003
1st Edition
Designing and Building Reliable Exchange Servers
Table of Contents
Mission-Critical Exchange; Analyzing Downtime Outages; Exchange Database Technology Foundations; Exchange Disaster Recovery Technology; Exchange 2000 Disaster Recovery Best Practices; Leveraging Storage Technology; Leveraging Cluster Technologies for Exchange; Don't Overlook Security as a Powerful High-Availability Measure; Bringing It All Together With Proactive Management; Appendixes
Description
Mission-Critical Microsoft Exchange 2003 provides a complete update of Cochran's Mission-Critical Microsoft Exchange 2000, and complements Tony Redmond's new book, the best-selling Microsoft Exchange Server 2003. This book includes many of the same high-availability topics as the first edition but also expands the coverage of storage technology, server technology, management, and security. The book meets the needs of an Exchange administrator or system implementer who is striving to maintain a production Exchange environment that delivers superior service levels, high availability, manageability and scalability with the lowest cost of ownership.
Key Features
· Gives "lessons learned" and other best practices from organizations that have successfully deployed Exchange · Includes material on the forthcoming release of Exchange 2003 · Offers advice from one of the most experienced storage practitioners
Readership
Exchange Admins, Net Admins, Systems integrators and consultants; IT managers, continuing education and training
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2003
- Published:
- 26th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080491899
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555582944
Reviews
"Jerry Cochran's done it again! This book clearly and succintly explains how to increase the availability of your Exchange servers without wasting time or money. If your email system is critical to your business, this book will help you improve and protect it." - Paul Robichaux, Partner, 3sharp LLC "Mission Critical Microsoft Exchange 2003 provides a complete resource for Exchange administrators who want to take their Exchange deployment to the highest levels of reliability and focuses beyond the core product technology. Jerry Cochran provides the key elements and tactics of a successful strategy for keeping your enterprise messaging service up and running." Derek Ingalls, Director - Microsoft Corporation
About the Authors
Jerry Cochran Author
Jerry Cochran is currently the Group Program Manager for Technology Integration Planning at Microsoft in Redmond, WA. He was formerly the liaison for Microsoft technologies within Compaq’s Global Services consulting group. He has published widely in journals and magazines, and his first Digital Press book, Mission-Critical Microsoft Exchange 2000, appeared in 2001.
Affiliations and Expertise
Group Program Manager, Technology Integration Planning, Microsoft, Redmond, WA