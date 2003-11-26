Mission-Critical Microsoft Exchange 2003 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555582944, 9780080491899

Mission-Critical Microsoft Exchange 2003

1st Edition

Designing and Building Reliable Exchange Servers

Authors: Jerry Cochran
eBook ISBN: 9780080491899
Paperback ISBN: 9781555582944
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 26th November 2003
Page Count: 408
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
6700.00
5695.00
80.91
68.77
78.95
67.11
47.99
40.79
59.95
50.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
58.95
50.11
46.99
39.94
76.95
65.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Mission-Critical Exchange; Analyzing Downtime Outages; Exchange Database Technology Foundations; Exchange Disaster Recovery Technology; Exchange 2000 Disaster Recovery Best Practices; Leveraging Storage Technology; Leveraging Cluster Technologies for Exchange; Don't Overlook Security as a Powerful High-Availability Measure; Bringing It All Together With Proactive Management; Appendixes

Description

Mission-Critical Microsoft Exchange 2003 provides a complete update of Cochran's Mission-Critical Microsoft Exchange 2000, and complements Tony Redmond's new book, the best-selling Microsoft Exchange Server 2003. This book includes many of the same high-availability topics as the first edition but also expands the coverage of storage technology, server technology, management, and security. The book meets the needs of an Exchange administrator or system implementer who is striving to maintain a production Exchange environment that delivers superior service levels, high availability, manageability and scalability with the lowest cost of ownership.

Key Features

· Gives "lessons learned" and other best practices from organizations that have successfully deployed Exchange · Includes material on the forthcoming release of Exchange 2003 · Offers advice from one of the most experienced storage practitioners

Readership

Exchange Admins, Net Admins, Systems integrators and consultants; IT managers, continuing education and training

Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080491899
Paperback ISBN:
9781555582944

Reviews

"Jerry Cochran's done it again! This book clearly and succintly explains how to increase the availability of your Exchange servers without wasting time or money. If your email system is critical to your business, this book will help you improve and protect it." - Paul Robichaux, Partner, 3sharp LLC "Mission Critical Microsoft Exchange 2003 provides a complete resource for Exchange administrators who want to take their Exchange deployment to the highest levels of reliability and focuses beyond the core product technology. Jerry Cochran provides the key elements and tactics of a successful strategy for keeping your enterprise messaging service up and running." Derek Ingalls, Director - Microsoft Corporation

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Jerry Cochran Author

Jerry Cochran is currently the Group Program Manager for Technology Integration Planning at Microsoft in Redmond, WA. He was formerly the liaison for Microsoft technologies within Compaq’s Global Services consulting group. He has published widely in journals and magazines, and his first Digital Press book, Mission-Critical Microsoft Exchange 2000, appeared in 2001.

Affiliations and Expertise

Group Program Manager, Technology Integration Planning, Microsoft, Redmond, WA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.