Mission and Business Philosophy discusses the role of a mission in an organization. The book is comprised of seven chapters; each chapter relates mission to an aspect of an organization.

he first chapter discusses the findings of the research done by the author, which help explains how a mission plays a central role in organizational management. Chapters 2 to 6 relate the mission statement to the different aspects of an organization, such as motivation, culture, leadership, and ethics. Chapter 7 provides an advice in writing a mission statement.

The book will be of great use to individuals, particularly those who are in leadership position.