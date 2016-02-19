Mission and Business Philosophy
1st Edition
Authors: Andrew Campbell Kiran Tawadey
eBook ISBN: 9781483103655
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th October 1992
Page Count: 366
Description
Mission and Business Philosophy discusses the role of a mission in an organization. The book is comprised of seven chapters; each chapter relates mission to an aspect of an organization.
he first chapter discusses the findings of the research done by the author, which help explains how a mission plays a central role in organizational management. Chapters 2 to 6 relate the mission statement to the different aspects of an organization, such as motivation, culture, leadership, and ethics. Chapter 7 provides an advice in writing a mission statement.
The book will be of great use to individuals, particularly those who are in leadership position.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
1 What is Mission?
Mission is the Rationale for the Existence of an Organization That Makes it Worthwhile in the Eyes of Its Stakeholders, Particularly Employees
2 Mission and Motivation
Self-fulfillment and Meaning Help Make People's Work-lives Worthwhile
Higher and Lower Needs
One More Time: How do you Motivate Employees
Human Nature: Why is it Elusive
Man Waiting for Motivation
Human Resources and Philosophy
3 Mission and Culture
The Values and Beliefs of the Organization Give People a Feeling of Pride and a Sense of Commitment
The Z Organization
Values: The Core of the Culture
Minerva's Owl: Building a Corporate Value System
Helping Men Grow
Great Companies Make Meaning
4 Mission and Leadership
Leaders can Create Vast Resources of Energy by Releasing the Emotional Commitment of Their People
The Nature of Executive Responsibility
The Case for Institutionalizing Values
Attention through Vision
5 Mission and ethics
Codes of Ethics are Guidelines for Corporate Behavior
Ethics and Competitiveness-putting First Things First
What is 'Business Ethics'
What is Necessary for Corporate Moral Excellence
Ethics as a Way of Life
6 Mission and Mission Statements
Attempts at Defining the Contents of Mission Statements
The Company Mission as a Strategic Tool
How Companies Define their Mission
How to Write a Purpose Statement
The Effectiveness of Corporate Codes of Ethics
7 Do you Have a Good Mission Statement
The Criteria that Define a Good Mission Statement
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
Andrew Campbell
Kiran Tawadey
