Mission and Business Philosophy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750605090, 9781483103655

Mission and Business Philosophy

1st Edition

Authors: Andrew Campbell Kiran Tawadey
eBook ISBN: 9781483103655
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th October 1992
Page Count: 366
Description

Mission and Business Philosophy discusses the role of a mission in an organization. The book is comprised of seven chapters; each chapter relates mission to an aspect of an organization.

he first chapter discusses the findings of the research done by the author, which help explains how a mission plays a central role in organizational management. Chapters 2 to 6 relate the mission statement to the different aspects of an organization, such as motivation, culture, leadership, and ethics. Chapter 7 provides an advice in writing a mission statement.

The book will be of great use to individuals, particularly those who are in leadership position.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

1 What is Mission?

Mission is the Rationale for the Existence of an Organization That Makes it Worthwhile in the Eyes of Its Stakeholders, Particularly Employees

2 Mission and Motivation

Self-fulfillment and Meaning Help Make People's Work-lives Worthwhile

Higher and Lower Needs

One More Time: How do you Motivate Employees

Human Nature: Why is it Elusive

Man Waiting for Motivation

Human Resources and Philosophy

3 Mission and Culture

The Values and Beliefs of the Organization Give People a Feeling of Pride and a Sense of Commitment

The Z Organization

Values: The Core of the Culture

Minerva's Owl: Building a Corporate Value System

Helping Men Grow

Great Companies Make Meaning

4 Mission and Leadership

Leaders can Create Vast Resources of Energy by Releasing the Emotional Commitment of Their People

The Nature of Executive Responsibility

The Case for Institutionalizing Values

Attention through Vision

5 Mission and ethics

Codes of Ethics are Guidelines for Corporate Behavior

Ethics and Competitiveness-putting First Things First

What is 'Business Ethics'

What is Necessary for Corporate Moral Excellence

Ethics as a Way of Life

6 Mission and Mission Statements

Attempts at Defining the Contents of Mission Statements

The Company Mission as a Strategic Tool

How Companies Define their Mission

How to Write a Purpose Statement

The Effectiveness of Corporate Codes of Ethics

7 Do you Have a Good Mission Statement

The Criteria that Define a Good Mission Statement

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
366
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483103655

About the Author

Andrew Campbell

Kiran Tawadey

