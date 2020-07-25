Misch's Contemporary Implant Dentistry, 4e: South Asia Edition
4th Edition
Key Features
- Content reflects original author’s philosophy and surgical protocols for dental implants giving you a system for achieving predictable outcomes.
- Evidence-based approach to dental implant procedures features state-of-the-art guidance supported by the best available research evidence.
- Rich art program throughout text highlights and clarifies key clinical concepts and techniques with over 2,500 images, radiographs, full-color clinical photographs, line art, and diagrams.
- Definitive resource in implant dentistry provides you with authoritative state-of-the art guidance by recognized leader in the field.
Table of Contents
Part I: Scientific Basis
1. Rationale for Dental Implants
2. Terminology in Implant dentistry
3. Functional Basis for Dental Implant Design
4. Bone Physiology, Metabolism, and Biomechanics
5. Biomaterials for Dental Implants
Part II: Biomechanical Properties of Dental Implants
6. Clinical Biomechanics in Implant Dentistry
7. Stress Treatment Theorem for Implant Dentistry
8. Treatment Planning: Force Factors Related to Patient Conditions
9. Dental Implant Surfaces
Part III : Fundamental Science
10. Medical Evaluation of the Dental Implant Patient
11. Radiographic Evaluation in Oral Implantology
12. Applied Anatomy for Dental Implants
13. Dental Implant Infections
14. Pharmacology in Implant Dentistry
Part IV: Treatment Planning Principles
15. Interactive Computed Tomography and Dental Implant Treatment Planning
16. Available Bone and Dental Implant Treatment Plans
17. Prosthetic Options in Implant Dentistry
18. Bone Density: A Key Determinant for Treatment Planning
19. Treatment Plans Related to Key Implant Positions and Implant Number
Part V: Edentulous Site Treatment Planning
20. Treatment Plans for Partially and Completely Edentulous Arches in Implant Dentistry
21. Preimplant Prosthodontic Factors Related to Surgical Treatment Planning
22. Single and Multiple Tooth Replacement: Treatment Options
23. Treatment Planning for the Edentulous Posterior Maxilla
24. The Edentulous Mandible: Fixed Versus Removable Prosthesis Treatment Planning
25. The Edentulous Maxilla: Fixed versus Removable Treatment Planning
Part VI: Implant Surgery
26. Basic Surgical Techniques and Armamentarium
27. Implant Placement Surgical Protocol
28. Ideal Implant Positioning
29. Maxillary Anterior Specific Implant Surgery
30. Mandibular Specific Anatomic Implications for Dental Implant Surgery
31. Dental Implant Surgery Complications
32 Immediate Implant Surgical Protocol
33. Immediate Load/Restoration in Implant Dentistry
Part VII: Soft and Hard Tissue Rehabilitation
34. Atraumatic Tooth Extraction and Socket Grafting
35. Bone Substitutes and Membranes
36. Particulate Membrane Grafting/Guided Bone Regeneration
37. Maxillary Sinus Anatomy, Pathology, and Graft Surgery
38. Intraoral Autogenous Bone Grafting
39. Extraoral Autogenous Bone Grafting for Dental Implant Surgery
40. The Use of Botox and Dermal Fillers in Oral Implantology
Part VIII: Dental Implant Maintenance
41. Peri-Implantitis and Peri-Implant Mucositis: Diagnosis, Classification, Etiologies, and Therapies
42. Implant Maintenance: Long-term Implant Success
Details
No. of pages: 1257
- 1257
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 25th July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9788131262832
About the Author
Randolph Resnik
