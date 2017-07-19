MiRNAs in Differentiation and Development, Volume 333
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Regulation of the DNA damage response by miRNAs
Xiongbin Lu
2. miRNAs and the p53 network
Giovanni Blandino
3. Impact of miRNAs in the cellular response to hypoxia
Bernard Mari
4. miRNAs in oncogenesis and tumor suppression
George A. Calin
5. Role of miRNAs in metastatic dissemination
Milena Nicoloso
6. Exosomal miRNAs in the biology and detection of cancer
Muller Fabbri
7. Deregulation of miRNAs in glioblastoma
Silvia A. Ciafre
Description
MiRNAs in Differentiation and Development, Volume 333, the latest in the International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology series, reviews and details current advances in cell and molecular biology. Topics in this updated volume include chapters on the Regulation of the DNA damage response by miRNAs, miRNAs and the p53 network, the Impact of miRNAs in the cellular response to hypoxia, miRNAs in oncogenesis and tumor suppression, and the Role of miRNAs in metastatic dissemination. The IRCMB series has a worldwide readership, maintaining a high standard by publishing articles on timely topics that are authored by prominent cell and molecular biologists.
The articles published in IRCMB have a high impact and an average cited half-life of nine years. This great resource ranks high amongst scientific journals dealing with cell biology.
Key Features
- Publishes only invited review articles on selected topics
- Authored by established and active cell and molecular biologists drawn from international sources
- Offers a wide range of perspectives on specific subjects
Readership
The IRCMB series covers all fields of cell and molecular biology. IRCMB articles are addressed to a very wide public, ranging from undergraduate and graduate students to experienced scientists in a specific field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 334
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 19th July 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128498637
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128118702
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lorenzo Galluzzi Serial Volume Editor
Lorenzo Galluzzi (born 1980) is currently Assistant Professor of Cell Biology in Radiation Oncology at the Department of Radiation Oncology of the Weill Cornell Medical College (New York, USA), and Honorary Associate Professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the Paris Descartes University (Paris, France). Prior to joining Weill Cornell Medical College (2017), Lorenzo Galluzzi was a Junior Scientist of the Research Team “Apoptosis, Cancer and Immunity” at the Cordeliers Research Center (Paris, France; 2012-2016). Lorenzo Galluzzi did his post-doctoral training at the Gustave Roussy Cancer Center (Villejuif, France; 2009-2011), after receiving his PhD from the Paris Sud University (Le Kremlin-Bicetre, France; 2005-2008). He is also Associate Director of the European Academy for Tumor Immunology (EATI), and Founding Member of the European Research Institute for Integrated Cellular Pathology (ERI-ICP). Lorenzo Galluzzi is best known for major experimental and conceptual contributions to the fields of cell death, autophagy, tumor metabolism and tumor immunology. In particular, he provided profound insights into the links between adaptive stress responses in cancer cells and the activation of a clinically relevant tumor-targeting immune response in the context of chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Lorenzo Galluzzi has published more than 350 scientific articles in international peer-reviewed journals. According to a survey published by Lab Times, he is currently the 6th and the youngest of the 30 most-cited European cell biologists (relative to the period 2007–2013). Lorenzo Galluzzi currently operates as Editor-in-Chief of three journals: OncoImmunology (which he co-founded in 2011), International Review of Cell and Molecular Biology, and Molecular and Cellular Oncology (which he co-founded in 2013). In addition, Lorenzo Galluzzi currently serves as Founding Editor for Microbial Cell and Cell Stress, and Associate Editor for Cell Death and Disease.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weill Cornell Medical College, USA
Ilio Vitale Serial Volume Editor
Dr Ilio Vitale is an esteemed oncologist. He is a member of the University of Rome and associated to the Regina Elena National Cancer Institute based in Italy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Regina Elena National Cancer Institute, Rome and Department of Biology, University of Rome, Italy