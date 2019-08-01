Mip Synthesis, Characteristics and Analytical Application , Volume 86

Mariusz Marć (born 1986) graduated from the Gdansk University of Technology with an MSc. Eng. in Environmental Protection Technology in 2010. Obtained his Ph.D. degree in 2015, after which he started his research in Department of Analytical Chemistry, Gdansk University of Technology as an associated professor. His major research interests include problems related to indoor and outdoor/atmospheric air quality and analytical devices dedicated to the investigation regarding organic compounds emission from indoor materials. Moreover, he’s interested in the application potential of passive and active sampling techniques for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) determination in the gaseous phase in enclosed spaces and urban areas. From 12/2016 to 02/2019 he was at the post-doc internship financially supported by the Polish National Center for Science - FUGA 5 project, at the Faculty of Chemistry, Opole University, Poland. During the post-doc internship his main research area was associated with the preparation and characterization of molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) as potential sorbents for the recognition of selected chemical compounds classified as semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs). His scientific interests also include new polymeric materials for solid phase extraction, application of MIPs in analytical chiral separations and application potential of computational modeling as a green approach to the development of novel analytical sorbents. In 2016 he was awarded by the Committee of Analytical Chemistry of the Polish Academy of Sciences for the best doctoral theses in the field of analytical chemistry in 2016 (award for the best doctoral dissertation in analytical chemistry). He is the coauthor of over 35 papers, and he was the Principal Investigator in three national scientific projects financially supported by Ministry of Science and Higher Education and National Science Centre in Poland.