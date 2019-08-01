Mip Synthesis, Characteristics and Analytical Application , Volume 86
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 - Introduction to MIP synthesis, characteristics and analytical application
Mariusz Marć and Piotr Paweł Wieczorek
2 - Synthesis and polymerisation techniques of molecularly imprinted polymers
Marcin Włoch and Janusz Datta
3 - Solid phase extraction technique as a general field of application of molecularly imprinted polymer materials
Somandla Ncube, Lawrence Mzukisi Madikizela, Mathew Muzi Nindi and Luke Chimuka
4 - Advanced artificially receptor-based sorbents for solid phase extraction using molecular imprinting technology: A new trend in food analysis
Raquel Garcia, Marco Gomes da Silva, Ana Maria Costa Freitas and Maria João Cabrita
5 - Application of molecularly imprinted polymers in microextraction and solventless extraction techniques
Esther Turiel and Antonio Martín-Esteban
6 - Magnetic molecularly imprinted microspheres—Analytical approach
Monika Sobiech and Piotr Luliński
7 - Surface imprinted micro- and nanoparticles
Denise Riedel and Boris Mizaikoff
8 - In situ analysis based on molecularly imprinted polymer electrochemical sensors
Anca Florea, Bogdan Feier and Cecilia Cristea
9 - Molecularly imprinted polymers applied in capillary electrochromatography and electrophoresis techniques
Małgorzata Rutkowska and Jacek Namieśnik
10 - Preparation and application of ion-imprinted polymer sorbents in separation process of trace metals
Elżbieta Zambrzycka-Szelewa, Barbara Leśniewska and Beata Godlewska-Żyłkiewicz
11 - Molecularly imprinted polymers as adsorbents in mass spectrometry techniques
Michał Cegłowski and Grzegorz Schroeder
12 - Green chemistry features in molecularly imprinted polymers preparation process
Lawrence Mzukisi Madikizela, Somandla Ncube and Luke Chimuka
Description
Mip Synthesis, Characteristics and Analytical Application, Volume 86 in the Comprehensive Analytical Chemistry series, highlights advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters on synthesis and polymerization techniques of molecularly imprinted polymers, Solid phase extraction technique as a general field of application of molecularly imprinted polymer materials, Advanced artificially receptor- based sorbents for solid phase extraction using molecular imprinting technology: a new trend in food analysis, Application of molecularly imprinted polymers in microextraction and solventless extraction techniques, Magnetic molecularly imprinted microspheres – analytical approach, Surface Imprinted Micro- and Nanoparticles, and much more.
Key Features
- Contains a valuable source of information on the wide spectrum of application fields of molecularly imprinted polymers as a green sorption medium
- Describes the application potential of currently molecular imprinting technologies, associated with the solid phase extraction techniques, magnetic imprinted microspheres, sorbents in mass spectrometry, and imprinted polymer electrochemical sensors
Readership
Young scientists dealing with applications of molecularly imprinted polymers and experienced researchers in the fields of green analytical chemistry and surface imprinted micro- and nanoparticles
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444642660
About the Serial Volume Editors
Mariusz Marc Serial Volume Editor
Mariusz Marć (born 1986) graduated from the Gdansk University of Technology with an MSc. Eng. in Environmental Protection Technology in 2010. Obtained his Ph.D. degree in 2015, after which he started his research in Department of Analytical Chemistry, Gdansk University of Technology as an associated professor. His major research interests include problems related to indoor and outdoor/atmospheric air quality and analytical devices dedicated to the investigation regarding organic compounds emission from indoor materials. Moreover, he’s interested in the application potential of passive and active sampling techniques for volatile organic compounds (VOCs) determination in the gaseous phase in enclosed spaces and urban areas. From 12/2016 to 02/2019 he was at the post-doc internship financially supported by the Polish National Center for Science - FUGA 5 project, at the Faculty of Chemistry, Opole University, Poland. During the post-doc internship his main research area was associated with the preparation and characterization of molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) as potential sorbents for the recognition of selected chemical compounds classified as semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs). His scientific interests also include new polymeric materials for solid phase extraction, application of MIPs in analytical chiral separations and application potential of computational modeling as a green approach to the development of novel analytical sorbents. In 2016 he was awarded by the Committee of Analytical Chemistry of the Polish Academy of Sciences for the best doctoral theses in the field of analytical chemistry in 2016 (award for the best doctoral dissertation in analytical chemistry). He is the coauthor of over 35 papers, and he was the Principal Investigator in three national scientific projects financially supported by Ministry of Science and Higher Education and National Science Centre in Poland.
Affiliations and Expertise
Gdansk University of Technology, Poland