We all belong to minorities - through our race perhaps, or our religion, or our views. But the world can look very bleak to those groups who are the victims of intolerant majorities. The Minority Rights Group (MRG) is an international human rights charity working to investigate and publicise the position of disadvantaged groups. This book is a compilation of the 11 annual lectures of the group, brought together with a special introduction in one volume for the first time in order to make them available to a wider audience.