Minorities
1st Edition
A Question of Human Rights?
Description
We all belong to minorities - through our race perhaps, or our religion, or our views. But the world can look very bleak to those groups who are the victims of intolerant majorities. The Minority Rights Group (MRG) is an international human rights charity working to investigate and publicise the position of disadvantaged groups. This book is a compilation of the 11 annual lectures of the group, brought together with a special introduction in one volume for the first time in order to make them available to a wider audience.
Readership
For university libraries, development studies personnel, and the general public.
Table of Contents
Introduction: The Minority Rights Group: what's in a name?, R Oliver. What rights should minorities have?, Conor Cruise O'Brien. The integration of minorities, Professor Sir Edmund Leach. The roots of prejudice, M Jahoda. Oppression as a cause of international violence, S MacBride SC. The value of minorities, Rt Hon. Lord Grimond PC. Minority rights in a plural society, Rt Hon. Lord Scarman PC OBE. Intervention to protect minorities, J Fawcett DSC. Minority rights and minority rule, R Dahrendorf. Prejudice and unemployment, Rt Hon. Shirley Williams MP. Human rights today: must the few be more than the many? Sir Shridath Ramphal CMG QC. Human rights and mass exodus: developing an international conscience, Prince Sadruddin Aga Khan.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 13th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292991
About the Editor
B. Whitaker
Affiliations and Expertise
The Minority Rights Group, London, UK
Reviews
@qu:...readable...provocative...does focus on one of the most significant and sensitive issues of human rights and political-economic relations of the modern world. @source:Journal of International Law and Politics, Volume 18 @qu:...a valuable resource book for those working in the fields of law, rac e relations, history and the social sciences generally @source:The Political Quartely