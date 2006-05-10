Minor Veterinary Surgery

Foreword

Preface

Abbreviations

PART 1: General principles

1: The veterinary nurse and minor surgery

- Definition and scope of minor surgery

- Role of the veterinary nurse

- Interpretation of the RCVS schedule 3 (and possibly appropriate USA guidelines) re nurses' role in minor surgical procedures

- The interplay between vet and nurse in nurse-performed minor surgery (communication, training, professional support, etc.)

- Personal learning, development and self-assessment

2. The minor surgical patient

- Owner communication

- Admitting the patient

- The anaesthetic/surgical consent form

- Pre-anaesthetic history review, nurse examination and health check

- Planning operating theatre lists and time

3. Premedication and patient preparation

- Rationale and review of common sedative/premedication drugs

- Injection routes and techniques for premedication

- Placement of i.v. catheters and basics of surgical fluid administration

- Analgesic drugs and pain management

- Pre- and post-operative antibiotics

- Preparation of the surgical skin site

4. General anaesthesia

-Rationale and review of commonly used drugs

- Intubation techniques

- Common anaesthetic breathing systems

- Monitoring anaesthesia

- Anaesthetic emergencies and resuscitation (also a chart in the inside back cover)

5. Wound dressings and bandages

- Types of dressing and their indications especially following minor surgery

- Application techniques and management

- Complications from dressings

PART 2: Minor surgical techniques

6. Wound management

- Review of wounds and wound healing

- Wound classification

- First aid for simple and complex wounds

- Open management and minor surgical debridement

- Management of complicated wounds

- Wound healing products

- Hydrotherapy

7. Principles of soft tissue surgery

- Review of important surgical instruments, their use and care

- Review of important suture materials and their applications

- Practical suture patterns for minor surgery

- Halstead's principles of tissue handling

- Dealing with bleeding

- Surgical drains

- Postoperative wound care

8. Common surgical procedures

- Skin wound closure

- Skin surface tumours and subcutaneous growths

- Surgical management of abscesses

- Skin biopsy techniques

- Ear surgery and aural haematoma

- Tail amputation for trauma or disease

- Digit amputation

- Dew claw and nail removal

- Dental and oral surgery

- Jugular and intraosseous catheter placement

- Acting as the scrubbed assistant in major surgery

- Veterinary acupuncture

9. The postoperative patient

- The recovery phase

- Indicators of pain and postoperative analgesia

- Discharging the patient

- Postoperative checks

- Postoperative complications following minor surgery

Appendix: Emergency procedures

Glossary of surgical terms and definitions

Self-assessments

Further reading list

Index