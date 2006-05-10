Minor Veterinary Surgery
1st Edition
A Handbook for Veterinary Nurses
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It brings together all the information needed for a veterinary nurse to confidently approach minor surgical procedures in small animals. Based on a thorough grounding of surgical principles, the book takes a hands-on approach and focuses on applying theory to practice. The author has included clear instructions for performing a number of minor surgical techniques and offers practical advice in the form of handy hints and tips making this a highly accessible and user-friendly text.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Abbreviations
PART 1: General principles
1: The veterinary nurse and minor surgery
- Definition and scope of minor surgery
- Role of the veterinary nurse
- Interpretation of the RCVS schedule 3 (and possibly appropriate USA guidelines) re nurses' role in minor surgical procedures
- The interplay between vet and nurse in nurse-performed minor surgery (communication, training, professional support, etc.)
- Personal learning, development and self-assessment
2. The minor surgical patient
- Owner communication
- Admitting the patient
- The anaesthetic/surgical consent form
- Pre-anaesthetic history review, nurse examination and health check
- Planning operating theatre lists and time
3. Premedication and patient preparation
- Rationale and review of common sedative/premedication drugs
- Injection routes and techniques for premedication
- Placement of i.v. catheters and basics of surgical fluid administration
- Analgesic drugs and pain management
- Pre- and post-operative antibiotics
- Preparation of the surgical skin site
4. General anaesthesia
-Rationale and review of commonly used drugs
- Intubation techniques
- Common anaesthetic breathing systems
- Monitoring anaesthesia
- Anaesthetic emergencies and resuscitation (also a chart in the inside back cover)
5. Wound dressings and bandages
- Types of dressing and their indications especially following minor surgery
- Application techniques and management
- Complications from dressings
PART 2: Minor surgical techniques
6. Wound management
- Review of wounds and wound healing
- Wound classification
- First aid for simple and complex wounds
- Open management and minor surgical debridement
- Management of complicated wounds
- Wound healing products
- Hydrotherapy
7. Principles of soft tissue surgery
- Review of important surgical instruments, their use and care
- Review of important suture materials and their applications
- Practical suture patterns for minor surgery
- Halstead's principles of tissue handling
- Dealing with bleeding
- Surgical drains
- Postoperative wound care
8. Common surgical procedures
- Skin wound closure
- Skin surface tumours and subcutaneous growths
- Surgical management of abscesses
- Skin biopsy techniques
- Ear surgery and aural haematoma
- Tail amputation for trauma or disease
- Digit amputation
- Dew claw and nail removal
- Dental and oral surgery
- Jugular and intraosseous catheter placement
- Acting as the scrubbed assistant in major surgery
- Veterinary acupuncture
9. The postoperative patient
- The recovery phase
- Indicators of pain and postoperative analgesia
- Discharging the patient
- Postoperative checks
- Postoperative complications following minor surgery
Appendix: Emergency procedures
Glossary of surgical terms and definitions
Self-assessments
Further reading list
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 10th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702032615
About the Author
Julian Hoad
Affiliations and Expertise
Veterinary Surgeon, Wingrave Veterinary Hospital, Surrey, UK; Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing, Cerberus Training; Sponsorship Co-ordinator, BSAVA Education Committee