Minor Injuries - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780702066696, 9780702066726

Minor Injuries

3rd Edition

A Clinical Guide

Authors: Dennis Purcell
Paperback ISBN: 9780702066696
eBook ISBN: 9780702066726
eBook ISBN: 9780702066740
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 6th October 2016
Page Count: 318
Description

A highly successful volume which explores the nurse-led management of minor injuries complete with online training videos. The latest edition reflects the difference in approach between midline injuries and limb injuries, explores the differences between the management of children and adults, and presents key information on X-ray interpretation.

Key Features

  • Describes working methods which are robust, flexible and swift

  • Explains the classification of musculoskeletal injuries and use of current investigative techniques

  • Explains normal limb movement to contextualize abnormal presentation

  • More than 150 illustrations help clarify sometimes complex anatomical and clinical information

  • Explains the importance of accurate record keeping, including reference to current law

  • Discusses the management of trauma in children and adolescents with special reference to consent and confidentiality, non-accidental injury, communication, analgesia, and sports injuries

  • Chapter on wound care, including burns, describes wound assessment, exploration, infection, treatment and complications

  • Explains the management of minor head injuries, including clinical examination, the use of imaging techniques, cranial nerve assessment, and discharge advice

  • Chapter on facial trauma includes damage to the eye, ENT problems such as foreign bodies, and tooth avulsion

  • Accompanying website contains 77 videos showing the techniques described in the book and a fully downloadable image bank to aid personal study

Table of Contents

Part 1 General issues

1 Minor injuries: an overview

2 Clinical examination and the written record

3 X-rays and the non-medical referrer

Part 2 Limb injuries

4 Basics of musculoskeletal injury

5 Basics of musculoskeletal examination

6 The shoulder

7 The elbow

8 The forearm, wrist and hand

9 The pelvis and hip

10 The knee

11 The lower leg

Part 3 Midline injuries

12 Minor head injuries

13 The face, the eye and ENT

14 The spine

15 The chest

Part 4 Wounds and burns

16 Wounds and burns

References

Bibliography

About the Author

Dennis Purcell

Affiliations and Expertise

Minor Injuries Nurse Educator, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Glasgow, UK

