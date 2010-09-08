Minor Injuries
2nd Edition
A Clinical Guide
Description
Now with a free instructional video demonstrating basic examination techniques, this second edition of Minor Injuries makes it much easier to learn procedures for assessing minor injuries. It is unique in linking the underlying anatomy to the examination processes that are part of the education of a practitioner, covering the commonly presenting injuries that, and explains how to handle them.
This text is essential for staff in accident and emergency units, minor injury units, walk-in centres and all areas where patients present with minor injuries.
Free video:
A 25-minute online video demonstrating 77 different examinations, makes them easy to understand, and covering:
The Neck and Upper Limbs
- The Shoulder
- The Elbow
- The Forearm, Wrist and Hand
The Back and Lower Limbs
- The Hip
- The Knee
- The Ankle and Foot.
Active, resisted and passive movements are shown, testing the full range of movement.
Key Features
- Practical manual, with supporting video
- Demonstrates basic examination techniques
- Illustrations link anatomy with the examination processes
- Clear explanation of underlying anatomical and physiological processes behind injury
- Explains how to manage common injuries
- Accesible to the non-specialist.
Table of Contents
PART 1 General issues
1 Clinical examination and the written record
2 The injured child
PART 2 Musculoskeletal injuries
3 Basics of musculoskeletal injury and examination
4 The neck and upper limbs
5 The back and lower limbs
PART 3 Other minor injuries
6 Minor wounds and burns
7 Minor head injuries
8 The face
References
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 8th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702048227
About the Author
Dennis Purcell
Affiliations and Expertise
Minor Injuries Nurse Educator, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Glasgow, UK
