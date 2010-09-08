Now with a free instructional video demonstrating basic examination techniques, this second edition of Minor Injuries makes it much easier to learn procedures for assessing minor injuries. It is unique in linking the underlying anatomy to the examination processes that are part of the education of a practitioner, covering the commonly presenting injuries that, and explains how to handle them.

This text is essential for staff in accident and emergency units, minor injury units, walk-in centres and all areas where patients present with minor injuries.

Free video:

A 25-minute online video demonstrating 77 different examinations, makes them easy to understand, and covering:

The Neck and Upper Limbs

The Shoulder



The Elbow



The Forearm, Wrist and Hand

The Back and Lower Limbs

The Hip



The Knee



The Ankle and Foot.

Active, resisted and passive movements are shown, testing the full range of movement.