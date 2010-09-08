Minor Injuries - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780443103117, 9780702048227

Minor Injuries

2nd Edition

A Clinical Guide

Authors: Dennis Purcell Dennis Purcell
eBook ISBN: 9780702048227
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 8th September 2010
Page Count: 256
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Now with a free instructional video demonstrating basic examination techniques, this second edition of Minor Injuries makes it much easier to learn procedures for assessing minor injuries. It is unique in linking the underlying anatomy to the examination processes that are part of the education of a practitioner, covering the commonly presenting injuries that, and explains how to handle them.

This text is essential for staff in accident and emergency units, minor injury units, walk-in centres and all areas where patients present with minor injuries.

Free video:

A 25-minute online video demonstrating 77 different examinations, makes them easy to understand, and covering:

The Neck and Upper Limbs

    • The Shoulder

    • The Elbow

    • The Forearm, Wrist and Hand

 The Back and Lower Limbs

    • The Hip

    • The Knee

    • The Ankle and Foot.

Active, resisted and passive movements are shown, testing the full range of movement.

Key Features

  • Practical manual, with supporting video
  • Demonstrates basic examination techniques
  • Illustrations link anatomy with the examination processes
  • Clear explanation of underlying anatomical and physiological processes behind injury
  • Explains how to manage common injuries
  • Accesible to the non-specialist.

Table of Contents

PART 1 General issues

1 Clinical examination and the written record

2 The injured child

PART 2 Musculoskeletal injuries

3 Basics of musculoskeletal injury and examination

4 The neck and upper limbs

5 The back and lower limbs

PART 3 Other minor injuries

6 Minor wounds and burns

7 Minor head injuries

8 The face

References

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702048227

About the Author

Dennis Purcell

Affiliations and Expertise

Minor Injuries Nurse Educator, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Glasgow, UK

Dennis Purcell

Affiliations and Expertise

Minor Injuries Nurse Educator, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, Glasgow, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.