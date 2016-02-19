Minireviews of the Neurosciences from Life Sciences discusses the regulation of tryptophan and tyrosine hydroxylase. This book also addresses the neurochemical correlations of synaptically active amino acids. This book deals first with the role of calcium in the central effects of biogenic amines; neuroendocrinology of human sleep; factors in central serotonergic synapse regulation; noradrenergic mediation of traumatic spinal cord; role of cyclic nucleotides in visual excitation; and function and organization of chromaffin vesicle. Other chapters consider the analysis of nerve growth factor, the sympathetic regulation of thyroid hormone secretion, and the mechanism if trans-synaptic enzyme induction. A study of the functions of the catecholamines and acetylcholine in endocrine regulation is presented. The final chapters examine the effects of brain monoamines in male sexual behavior and the behavior of L-dopa in Parkinson’s disease. The book can provide useful information to neurologists, students, and researchers.

Several Topics Concerning Na, K-ATPase

Function and Organization of Chromaffin Vesicle

Nerve Growth Factor

Taste Receptor Proteins

The Role of Cyclic Nucleotides in Visual Excitation

The Acetylcholine Receptor: Progress Report

Regulation of Tryptophan and Tyrosine Hydroxylase

Serum Dopamine ß-Hydroxylase as an Index of Sympathetic Function

Possibilities for Drug Development Based on the Cyclic AMP System

Regulation of Phosphorylase b To a Conversion in a Muscle

Sympathetic Regulation of Thyroid Hormone Secretion

Role of Cyclic AMP in the Action of Antidiuretic Hormone on Kidney

Trans-Synaptic Enzyme Induction

Do Cyclic Nucleotides Promote the Trans-Synaptic Induction of Tyrosine Hydroxylase?

Substance P

To Spritz or Not to Spritz: The Doubtful Value of Aimless Iontophoresis

The Use of Autoradiographic Techniques for the Identification and Mapping of Transmitter-Specific Neurones in the Brain

Neurotransmitter Uptake: A Tool in Identifying Neurotransmitter Specific Pathways

Regulation of Serotonin Synthesis

Some Factors in the Regulation of Central Serotonergic Synapses

Neurochemical Correlates of Synaptically Active Amino Acids

The Role of Calcium in the Central Effects of Biogenic Amines

Another Look at the Monoamine Oxidases and the Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor Drugs

The Role of Catecholamines and Acetylcholine in the Regulation of Endocrine Function

The Neuroendocrinology of Human Sleep

Role of Brain Monoamines in Male Sexual Behavior

Area Postrema: Chemoreceptor Trigger Zone for Vomiting - Is That All?

Noradrenergic Mediation of Traumatic Spinal Cord Autodestruction

The Mechanisms of Action of L-Dopa in Parkinson's Disease

Some Speculations Concerning a Possible Biochemical Basis of Minimal Brain Dysfunction

Brain Mechanisms in Motor Control

Molecular Coding of Memory

The Biochemical Basis of Learning and Memory

Opiate Receptors