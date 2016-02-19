Minireviews of the Neurosciences
1st Edition
Volume 13, 14, 15
Description
Minireviews of the Neurosciences from Life Sciences discusses the regulation of tryptophan and tyrosine hydroxylase. This book also addresses the neurochemical correlations of synaptically active amino acids. This book deals first with the role of calcium in the central effects of biogenic amines; neuroendocrinology of human sleep; factors in central serotonergic synapse regulation; noradrenergic mediation of traumatic spinal cord; role of cyclic nucleotides in visual excitation; and function and organization of chromaffin vesicle. Other chapters consider the analysis of nerve growth factor, the sympathetic regulation of thyroid hormone secretion, and the mechanism if trans-synaptic enzyme induction. A study of the functions of the catecholamines and acetylcholine in endocrine regulation is presented. The final chapters examine the effects of brain monoamines in male sexual behavior and the behavior of L-dopa in Parkinson’s disease. The book can provide useful information to neurologists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Several Topics Concerning Na, K-ATPase
Function and Organization of Chromaffin Vesicle
Nerve Growth Factor
Taste Receptor Proteins
The Role of Cyclic Nucleotides in Visual Excitation
The Acetylcholine Receptor: Progress Report
Regulation of Tryptophan and Tyrosine Hydroxylase
Serum Dopamine ß-Hydroxylase as an Index of Sympathetic Function
Possibilities for Drug Development Based on the Cyclic AMP System
Regulation of Phosphorylase b To a Conversion in a Muscle
Sympathetic Regulation of Thyroid Hormone Secretion
Role of Cyclic AMP in the Action of Antidiuretic Hormone on Kidney
Trans-Synaptic Enzyme Induction
Do Cyclic Nucleotides Promote the Trans-Synaptic Induction of Tyrosine Hydroxylase?
Substance P
To Spritz or Not to Spritz: The Doubtful Value of Aimless Iontophoresis
The Use of Autoradiographic Techniques for the Identification and Mapping of Transmitter-Specific Neurones in the Brain
Neurotransmitter Uptake: A Tool in Identifying Neurotransmitter Specific Pathways
Regulation of Serotonin Synthesis
Some Factors in the Regulation of Central Serotonergic Synapses
Neurochemical Correlates of Synaptically Active Amino Acids
The Role of Calcium in the Central Effects of Biogenic Amines
Another Look at the Monoamine Oxidases and the Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitor Drugs
The Role of Catecholamines and Acetylcholine in the Regulation of Endocrine Function
The Neuroendocrinology of Human Sleep
Role of Brain Monoamines in Male Sexual Behavior
Area Postrema: Chemoreceptor Trigger Zone for Vomiting - Is That All?
Noradrenergic Mediation of Traumatic Spinal Cord Autodestruction
The Mechanisms of Action of L-Dopa in Parkinson's Disease
Some Speculations Concerning a Possible Biochemical Basis of Minimal Brain Dysfunction
Brain Mechanisms in Motor Control
Molecular Coding of Memory
The Biochemical Basis of Learning and Memory
Opiate Receptors
