Minireviews of the Neurosciences from Life Sciences

PREFACE

Chapter 1: SEVERAL TOPICS CONCERNING Na, K-ATPase

Publisher Summary

Localization

Purification

Substrate Specificity

Binding of ATP and ADP-ATP Exchange

Ouabain Binding

Relation to lipid

Reaction mechanism

Posture of the Enzyme in Intact Membranes

Biological Significance

Chapter 2: FUNCTION AND ORGANIZATION OF CHROMAFFIN VESICLE

Publisher Summary

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 3: NERVE GROWTH FACTOR

Publisher Summary

Structure of NGF

The Origin of NGF

Mechanism of NGF Action

Chapter 4: TASTE RECEPTOR PROTEINS

Sweet Receptors

Proteins Characteristic of Taste Buds

Bitter Receptors

Other Taste Receptors

Chapter 5: THE ROLE OF CYCLIC NUCLEOTIDES IN VISUAL EXCITATION

Summary

Chapter 6: THE ACETYLCHOLINE RECEPTOR: PROGRESS REPORT

Publisher Summary

Cells

Membrane Fragments

Solution

Conclusion

Acknowledgements

Chapter 7: REGULATION OF TRYPTOPHAN AND TYROSINE HYDROXYLASE

CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 8: SERUM DOPAMINE Î²-HYDROXYLASE AS AN INDEX OF SYMPATHETIC FUNCTION

Publisher Summary

Properties of DBH

Release of DBH

Sources and Turnover of Serum DBH in Animals

Assays of Human Serum DBH

Enzymatic assays

Radioimmunoassays

Human Serum DBH Activity in Normal and Disease States

Age

Sex

Physiological Stress

Serum DBH Changes in Disease States

Conclusions

Chapter 9: POSSIBILITIES FOR DRUG DEVELOPMENT BASED ON THE CYCLIC AMP SYSTEM

Publisher Summary

Chapter 10: REGULATION OF PHOSPHORYIASE b TO a CONVERSION IN MUSCLE

Publisher Summary

CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 11: SYMPATHETIC REGULATION OF THYROID HORMONE SECRETION

Publisher Summary

Acknowledgment

Chapter 12: ROLE OF CYCLIC AMP IN THE ACTION OF ANTIDIURETIC HORMONE ON KIDNEY

Publisher Summary

Acknowledgment

Chapter 13: TRANS-SYNAPTIC ENZYME INDUCTION

Publisher Summary

Acknowledgements

Chapter 14: DO CYCLIC NUCLEOTIDES PROMOTE THE TRANS-SYNAPTIC INDUCTION OF TYROSINE HYDROXYLASE?

Publisher Summary

INTRODUCTION

NICOTINIC RECEPTORS AND CYCLIC NUCLEOTIDES OF ADRENAL MEDULLA

TRANS-SYNAPTIC INDUCTION OF TH IN ADRENAL MEDULLA: INVOLVEMENT OF CYCLIC NUCLEOTIDES

ADRENAL DEMEDULLATION: A MODEL TO STUDY TRANS-SYNAPTIC CONTROL OF TH ACTIVITY IN SYMPATHETIC GANGLIA

INDUCTION OF TH ACTIVITY IN SYMPATHETIC GANGLIA OF ADRENAL DEMEDULLATED RATS: INVOLVEMENT OF CYCLIC NUCLEOTIDES

CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 15: SUBSTANCE P

Summary

Discovery and Partial Purification of Substance P

The Isolation of a Sialogogic Peptide; its Characterization as Substance P

Radioimmunoassay For Substance P

Physiological Roles of Substance P

Chapter 16: TO SPRITZ OR NOT TO SPRITZ: THE DOUBTFUL VALUE OF AIMLESS IONTOPHORESIS

Publisher Summary

Technical Considerations

BIOLOGIC CONSIDERATIONS

PHARMACOLOGIC CONSIDERATIONS

ACTIONS OF CATECHOLAMINES IN THE NERVOUS SYSTEM

Conclusions

Chapter 17: THE USE OF AUTORADIOGRAPHIC TECHNIQUES FOR THE IDENTIFICATION AND MAPPING OF TRANSMITTER-SPECIFIC NEURONES IN THE BRAIN

Publisher Summary

MONOAMINES

AMINO ACIDS

CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 18: NEUROTRANSMITTER UPTAKE: A TOOL IN IDENTIFYING NEUROTRANSMITTER-SPECIFIC PATHWAYS

Publisher Summary

Brief Review of the Literature

Methods and Their Uses

Chapter 19: REGULATION OF SEROTONIN SYNTHESIS

Summary

Introduction

Role of Tryptophan in the Regulation of 5-HT Synthesis

Rate of Tryptophan Hydroxylation: A second regulatory Factor of 5-HT Synthesis

Discussion

Chapter 20: SOME FACTORS IN THE REGULATION OF CENTRAL SEROTONERGIC SYNAPSES

Summary

Introduction

The Biochemical Anatomy of the Serotonergic System in the Brain

Factors Influencing the Supply of Substrate To the Presynaptic Biosynthetic Apparatus

Regulation of the Activity or Amount of Tryptophan Hydroxylase in Brain

A Degradative Process for 5-HT That May be Related to Synaptic Function

Chapter 21: NEUROCHEMICAL CORRELATES OF SYNAPTICALLY ACTIVE AMINO ACIDS

Publisher Summary

CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 22: THE ROLE OF CALCIUM IN THE CENTRAL EFFECTS OF BIOGENIC AMINES

Publisher Summary

Biogenic Amines in the Cerebral Cortex

The Action of Calcium on Cortical Neurones

Metallic Cations and Cerebral Neurones

Studies with Calcium Antagonists

Chapter 23: ANOTHER LOOK AT THE MONOAMINE OXIDASES AND THE MONOAMINE OXIDASE INHIBITOR DRUGS

Publisher Summary

SEPARATION OF MULTIPLE FORMS OF MAO BY ELECTROPHORESIS

THE USE OF SELECTIVE SUBSTRATES AND DRUGS TO DEMONSTRATE MULTIPLE FORMS OF MAO.

SOME PROPERTIES OF THE MAO’S

LOCALIZATION OF THE MAO’S

HUMAN PLATELET MAO

THE CONSEQUENCES OF ADMINISTERING SPECIFIC MAO INHIBITOR DRUGS ON AMINE METABOLISM IN BRAIN

CONCLUSIONS

Chapter 24: THE ROLE OF CATECHOLAMINES AND ACETYLCHOLINE IN THE REGULATION OF ENDOCRINE FUNCTION

Publisher Summary

Adrenal Medulla.

Kidney: Juxtaglomerular Cells.

Kidney: Erythrogenin-Secreting Cells.

Pancreatic Islets: β Cells.

Pancreatic Islets: α Cells.

Pineal.

Parathyroid Gland.

Calcitonin-Secreting and Gastrointestinal Endocrine Cells.

Control of Thyroid, Adrenocorticoid and Gonadal Secretion.

Hypothalamic Control of Anterior Pituitary Secretion.

ACTH.

TSH.

Growth Hormone.

LH and FSH.

Prolactin.

Intermediate Lobe of the Pituitary.

Posterior Pituitary Secretion.

Conclusion.

Chapter 25: THE NEUROENDOCRINOLOGY OF HUMAN SLEEP

Discussion

Chapter 26: Role of Brain Monoamines in Male Sexual Behavior

Publisher Summary

Effect of PCPA on the sexual behavior of the male rat.

Effect of PCPA on the sexual behavior of other animal species.

Role of testosterone and other hormones in the PCPA effect.

Effect of reserpine and tetrabenazine.

Brain catecholamines and sexual behavior.

Conclusion.

Chapter 27: AREA POSTREMA: CHEMORECEPTOR TRIGGER ZONE FOR VOMITING - IS THAT ALL?

Publisher Summary

Topology of the area postrema.

Ultrastructural features and barrier properties.

Nerve cells, fibers and humors.

Vomiting and other functions of AP.

Chapter 28: NORADRENERGIC MEDIATION OF TRAUMATIC SPINAL CORD AUTODESTRUCTION

Summary

Chemical NE Studies

Supporting Experimental Evidence For The NE Spinal Injury Hypothesis

Central Versus Peripheral Origin Of Injured Spinal Cord NE Elevation.

Summary

Chapter 29: THE MECHANISMS OF ACTION OF L-DOPA IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE

Publisher Summary

I l-dopa as a Dopamine replenishing drug

II L-Dopa Therapy and Displacement of Brain Serotonin

III 3-0-Methyl-Dopa - Depot Source for Dopamine?

IV The Role of Norepinephrine

V Condensation Products of Dopamine And the Antiparkinson Action of L-Dopa

Chapter 30: SOME SPECULATIONS CONCERNING A POSSIBLE BIOCHEMICAL BASIS OF MINIMAL BRAIN DYSFUNCTION

Publisher Summary

The extent of the minimal brain dysfunction syndrome

A Possible Biochemical Basis for MBD

Chapter 31: BRAIN MECHANISMS IN MOTOR CONTROL

Publisher Summary

1 The Cerebral Motor Cortex

2 The Cerebellum and the Basal Ganglia

3 Aspects of Movement

4 Outlook for Future Research

Chapter 32: MOLECULAR CODING OF MEMORY

Publisher Summary

Chemical Correlates of Learning and Memory

Biological Assay

Validity of the Bioassay Approach

Chemical Properties of the Active Substances

Specificity of the Behavioral Bioassays

Is a molecular code necessary?

Chapter 33: THE BIOCHEMICAL BASIS OF LEARNING AND MEMORY

Publisher Summary

Acknowledgements

Chapter 34: OPIATE RECEPTORS