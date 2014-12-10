Minimizing, Recognizing, and Managing Endoscopic Adverse Events, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 25-1
1st Edition
Authors: Uzma Siddiqui
eBook ISBN: 9780323341929
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341752
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2014
Description
This issue would review a broad range of endoscopic complications throughout the entire GI tract and include complications related to almost all types of endoscopic procedures. Typically, articles and endoscopy courses only briefly mention specific types of complications related to one or two endoscopic procedures. To date, this would be the only issue whose sole focus is on endoscopic complications and their management and will prove a useful resource for the gastroenterologist. The authors will be expert endoscopists from around the country whose knowledge of this topic should be far ranging and include use of new devices.
About the Authors
Uzma Siddiqui Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Chicago, Chicago, IL
