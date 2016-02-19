Minimizing Employee Exposure to Toxic Chemical Releases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780815511311, 9780815518372

Minimizing Employee Exposure to Toxic Chemical Releases

1st Edition

Authors: Ralph W. Plummer Terrence J. Stobbe James E. Morgensen
eBook ISBN: 9780815518372
Hardcover ISBN: 9780815511311
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 31st December 1987
Page Count: 269
Description

The objective of the study published in this book was to collect data and information from a sample of chemical manufacturing facilities and facilities which use chemicals in other processes to determine what kinds of procedures are in practice and to develop a set of recommended procedures to minimize the possibility of toxic chemical releases.

Readership

Safety engineers and management in industrial settings which employ toxic chemicals.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
  2. Literature Review Congress OSHA EPA Coast Guard Books Technical Articles Industry List of Codes and Standards
  3. Methodology
  4. Procedures to Prevent Toxic Chemical Releases Introduction Procedures to Prevent Toxic Chemical Releases by Process Design Procedures to Prevent Toxic Chemical Releases Through Maintenance Procedures to Prevent Toxic Chemical Releases by Operator Training Procedures to Prevent Toxic Chemical Releases Including Safety Devices Administrative Procedures to Prevent Toxic Chemical Releases
  5. Review of Accidents in the Chemical Industry Introduction Summary Case Histories
  6. Recommendations Recommendations with Respect to Process Design Recommendations with Respect to Maintenance Recommendations with Respect to Operator Training Recommendations with Respect to Safety Devices Recommendations with Respect to Administrative Procedures Appendices

Details

No. of pages:
269
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 1987
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815518372
Hardcover ISBN:
9780815511311

