Minimally Invasive Surgery in Orthopedic Surgery, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 40-4
1st Edition
Authors: Nicola Maffulli
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712537
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th October 2009
Description
Articles include: “Percutaneous Plating of Proximal Humeral Fractures,” “Mini Incision Surface Replacement of the Humeral Head,” “Mini Incision Carpal Tunnel Release,” “MIS Hueter-Gaine Approach for THA,” “MIS Approach for Hip Resurfacing,” “MIS Unicondylar Arthroplasty: Mini Open and Arthroscopic Approach,” “MIS Total Knee Arthroplasty,” “Minimally Invasive Hallux Valgus Correction,” “Percutaneous CT Guided Vertebroplasty in the Management of Osteoporotic Fractures and Dorso Lumbar Metastases,” “Minimally Invasive Spinal Surgery,” “Percutaneously Assisted Hip Arthroplasty,” “MIS THA using a Watson-Jones Approach”
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 28th October 2009
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437712537
About the Authors
Nicola Maffulli Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.