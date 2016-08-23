Minimally Invasive Surgery in Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323462563, 9780323462778

Minimally Invasive Surgery in Foot and Ankle, An Issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 21-3

1st Edition

Authors: Anthony Perera
eBook ISBN: 9780323462778
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462563
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 23rd August 2016
Description

This issue will include: Percuataneous Surgery for mild to moderate hallux valgus, percuataneous surgery for severe hallux valgus, technique and outcomes of chevron and basal osteotomies, percutaneous metatarsalgia and lesser toe surgery, distal minimally invasive metatarsal ostetomies and lesser toe correction, and many more exciting articles.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323462778
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323462563

About the Authors

Anthony Perera Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Spire Cardiff Hospital

