Minimally Invasive Surgery , An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 51-3

This volume of Orthopedic Clinics will focus on Minimally Invasive Surgery in Orthopedics. Edited by members of a distinguished board from the Campbell Clinic, including Dr. Frederick Azar as editor-in-chief, each issue features several articles from the key subspecialty areas of knee and hip, hand and wrist, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle, pediatrics, and trauma. Topics discussed in the issue will include but are not limited to: What’s New in Minimally Invasive Pelvic and Acetabular Surgery; The role of percutaneous treatment for calcaneus fractures; Endoscopic Carpal Tunnel release; Arthroscopic Latarjet; Subscapularis Sparing Approach to TSA; MIS Techniques in Foot and Ankle Surgery; Minimally Invasive Achilles Repair Techniques; and Deep Venous Thrombosis and Pulmonary Embolism After Minimally Invasive Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion, among other topics.