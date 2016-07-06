Minimally Invasive Rejuvenation of the Face and Neck, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323448536, 9780323448734

Minimally Invasive Rejuvenation of the Face and Neck, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 43-3

1st Edition

Authors: Kenneth Rothaus
eBook ISBN: 9780323448734
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323448536
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th July 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Preface: Minimally Invasive Procedures: Essential Tools for the Aesthetic Surgeon
    2. Incorporating Minimally Invasive Procedures into an Aesthetic Surgery Practice
    Injectables
    3. Overview of Botulinum Toxins for Aesthetic Uses
    4. Fat, Stem Cells, and Platelet-Rich Plasma
    5. Hyaluronic Acid Fillers: Science and Clinical Uses
    6. Synthetic Fillers for Facial Rejuvenation
    Devices
    7. Basics of Lasers: History, Physics, and Clinical Applications
    8. Laser Resurfacing: Full Field and Fractional
    9. Subsurface Laser and Radiofrequency for Face and Body Rejuvenation
    10. Intense Pulsed Light Therapy for Skin Rejuvenation
    11. Low Level Light Therapy with Light-Emitting Diodes for the Aging Face
    12. Radiofrequency Physics for Minimally Invasive Aesthetic Surgery
    13. Aesthetic Applications of Radiofrequency Devices
    14. Minimally Invasive Radiofrequency Devices
    15. Microfocused Ultrasound for Skin Tightening
    Peels, Topicals and Microneedles
    16. Mesotherapy, Microneedling, and Chemical Peels
    17. Topical Products for the Aging Face
    18. Sun Protection: Current Management Strategies Addressing UV Exposure
    19. Index

Description

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, is devoted to Minimally Invasive Plastic Surgery for the Aging Face. Articles in this issue include: How I Incorporate Minimally Invasive Procedures in My Practice; The Science of Hyaluronic Acid Fillers; Hyaluronics; Synthetic Fillers; Fat, Stem Cells, and Platelet Rich Plasma; Neurotoxins; Mesotherapy; Laser Physics, Safety, Indications, and Use; Lasers and Intense Pulsed Light Devices; Fractional Lasers; Light-Emitting Diode and Low-Level Light Lasers; The Science of Radiofrequency Devices; Aesthetic Applications of Radiofrequency Devices; Ultrasound Devices for Skin Tightening; Minimally Invasive Lasers; Minimally Invasive Radiofrequency Devices; Energy Plus Microneedles; Microneedles; Topicals; and Sun Protection.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323448734
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323448536

About the Authors

Kenneth Rothaus Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor of Surgery, Division of Plastic Surgery, Department of Surgery, New York Presbyterian - Weill Cornell Medical Center, New York, New York

