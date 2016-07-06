Minimally Invasive Rejuvenation of the Face and Neck, An Issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, Volume 43-3

This issue of Clinics in Plastic Surgery, guest edited by Dr. Kenneth Rothaus, is devoted to Minimally Invasive Plastic Surgery for the Aging Face. Articles in this issue include: How I Incorporate Minimally Invasive Procedures in My Practice; The Science of Hyaluronic Acid Fillers; Hyaluronics; Synthetic Fillers; Fat, Stem Cells, and Platelet Rich Plasma; Neurotoxins; Mesotherapy; Laser Physics, Safety, Indications, and Use; Lasers and Intense Pulsed Light Devices; Fractional Lasers; Light-Emitting Diode and Low-Level Light Lasers; The Science of Radiofrequency Devices; Aesthetic Applications of Radiofrequency Devices; Ultrasound Devices for Skin Tightening; Minimally Invasive Lasers; Minimally Invasive Radiofrequency Devices; Energy Plus Microneedles; Microneedles; Topicals; and Sun Protection.