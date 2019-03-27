Minimally Invasive Oncologic Surgery, Part II, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2

This two-part issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Claudius Conrad and James Fleshman, is devoted to Minimally Invasive Oncologic Surgery. For Part II, Drs. Conrad and Fleshman has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Minimally Invasive Esophagus Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Gallbladder/Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Primary Liver Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Secondary Liver Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Peritoneum Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Colon Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Rectum Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Adrenal Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Pancreas Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Gastric Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Small Bowel Cancer Surgery; Afterword; and more!