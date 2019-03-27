Minimally Invasive Oncologic Surgery, Part II, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Minimally Invasive Esophagus Cancer Surgery
2. Minimally Invasive Gallbladder/Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Surgery
3. Minimally Invasive Primary Liver Cancer Surgery
4. Minimally Invasive Secondary Liver Cancer Surgery
5. Minimally Invasive Peritoneum Cancer Surgery
6. Minimally Invasive Colon Cancer Surgery
7. Minimally Invasive Rectum Cancer Surgery
8. Minimally Invasive Adrenal Cancer Surgery
9. Minimally Invasive Pancreas Cancer Surgery
10. Minimally Invasive Gastric Cancer Surgery
Description
This two-part issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Claudius Conrad and James Fleshman, is devoted to Minimally Invasive Oncologic Surgery. For Part II, Drs. Conrad and Fleshman has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Minimally Invasive Esophagus Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Gallbladder/Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Primary Liver Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Secondary Liver Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Peritoneum Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Colon Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Rectum Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Adrenal Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Pancreas Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Gastric Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Small Bowel Cancer Surgery; Afterword; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 27th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323678230
About the Authors
James Fleshman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Helen Buchanan and Stanley Joseph Seeger Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery, Baylor University Medical Center, Professor of Surgery Texas A&M Healthsciences, Dallas, Texas
Claudius Conrad Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Div. of Surgery/Dept. of Surgical Oncology, Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Surgery, Houston, TX