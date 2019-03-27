Minimally Invasive Oncologic Surgery, Part II, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678230

Minimally Invasive Oncologic Surgery, Part II, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2

1st Edition

Authors: James Fleshman Claudius Conrad
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678230
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th March 2019
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

  1. Minimally Invasive Esophagus Cancer Surgery
    2. Minimally Invasive Gallbladder/Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Surgery
    3. Minimally Invasive Primary Liver Cancer Surgery
    4. Minimally Invasive Secondary Liver Cancer Surgery
    5. Minimally Invasive Peritoneum Cancer Surgery
    6. Minimally Invasive Colon Cancer Surgery
    7. Minimally Invasive Rectum Cancer Surgery
    8. Minimally Invasive Adrenal Cancer Surgery
    9. Minimally Invasive Pancreas Cancer Surgery
    10. Minimally Invasive Gastric Cancer Surgery

Description

This two-part issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Drs. Claudius Conrad and James Fleshman, is devoted to Minimally Invasive Oncologic Surgery. For Part II, Drs. Conrad and Fleshman has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Minimally Invasive Esophagus Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Gallbladder/Extrahepatic Bile Duct Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Primary Liver Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Secondary Liver Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Peritoneum Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Colon Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Rectum Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Adrenal Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Pancreas Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Gastric Cancer Surgery; Minimally Invasive Small Bowel Cancer Surgery; Afterword; and more!

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323678230

About the Authors

James Fleshman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Helen Buchanan and Stanley Joseph Seeger Professor and Chairman, Department of Surgery, Baylor University Medical Center, Professor of Surgery Texas A&M Healthsciences, Dallas, Texas

Claudius Conrad Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Div. of Surgery/Dept. of Surgical Oncology, Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Surgery, Houston, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.