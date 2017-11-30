Minimally Invasive Neonatal Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 44-4

Experts in the field of minimally invasive surgery have come together to provide the most up-to-date clinical review of the topic. The Guest Editors have created an issue with comprehensive coverage of relevant topics in the field, with articles devoted to the following: Fetal Surgery; Robotics; NOTES; Minimally Invasive PDA Ligation; CDH/Eventration Esophageal Atresia/TEF; Thoracic lesions: Congenital Lung Lesions; Hepato-Biliary surgery Fundoplication/g-tube; Hernia; Hirschsprung's Disease; Imperforate Anus; and Minimally Invasive Urology. Readers will come away with the clinical infomration they need to help inform them as they utilize the most current technologies and minimally invasive techniques in the neonatal patient.