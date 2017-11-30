Minimally Invasive Neonatal Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 44-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Clinics in Perinatology
Minimally Invasive Neonatal Surgery
Erratum
Foreword: Minimally Invasive Surgery: Is It the Carpenter or the Tools?
Preface: Minimally Invasive Neonatal Surgery
Minimally Invasive Fetal Surgery
Esophageal Atresia and Upper Airway Pathology
Minimally Invasive Patent Ductus Arteriosus Ligation
Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia and Diaphragmatic
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy for Congenital Lung Lesions
Fundoplication
Minimally Invasive Hepatobiliary Surgery
Minimally Invasive Surgery in the Management of Anorectal Malformations
Minimally Invasive Management for Vesicoureteral Reflux in Infants and Young Children
Minimally Invasive Neonatal Surgery: Hirschsprung Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Description
Experts in the field of minimally invasive surgery have come together to provide the most up-to-date clinical review of the topic. The Guest Editors have created an issue with comprehensive coverage of relevant topics in the field, with articles devoted to the following: Fetal Surgery; Robotics; NOTES; Minimally Invasive PDA Ligation; CDH/Eventration Esophageal Atresia/TEF; Thoracic lesions: Congenital Lung Lesions; Hepato-Biliary surgery Fundoplication/g-tube; Hernia; Hirschsprung's Disease; Imperforate Anus; and Minimally Invasive Urology. Readers will come away with the clinical infomration they need to help inform them as they utilize the most current technologies and minimally invasive techniques in the neonatal patient.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 30th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323552936
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323552929
About the Authors
Hanmin Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Mark Wulkan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA