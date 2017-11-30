Minimally Invasive Neonatal Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323552929, 9780323552936

Minimally Invasive Neonatal Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 44-4

1st Edition

Authors: Hanmin Lee Mark Wulkan
eBook ISBN: 9780323552936
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323552929
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th November 2017
Table of Contents

Clinics in Perinatology

Minimally Invasive Neonatal Surgery

Erratum

Foreword: Minimally Invasive Surgery: Is It the Carpenter or the Tools?

Preface: Minimally Invasive Neonatal Surgery

Minimally Invasive Fetal Surgery

Esophageal Atresia and Upper Airway Pathology

Minimally Invasive Patent Ductus Arteriosus Ligation

Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia and Diaphragmatic

Thoracoscopic Lobectomy for Congenital Lung Lesions

Fundoplication

Minimally Invasive Hepatobiliary Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery in the Management of Anorectal Malformations

Minimally Invasive Management for Vesicoureteral Reflux in Infants and Young Children

Minimally Invasive Neonatal Surgery: Hirschsprung Disease

Inguinal Hernia

Description

Experts in the field of minimally invasive surgery have come together to provide the most up-to-date clinical review of the topic. The Guest Editors have created an issue with comprehensive coverage of relevant topics in the field, with articles devoted to the following: Fetal Surgery; Robotics; NOTES; Minimally Invasive PDA Ligation; CDH/Eventration Esophageal Atresia/TEF; Thoracic lesions: Congenital Lung Lesions; Hepato-Biliary surgery Fundoplication/g-tube; Hernia; Hirschsprung's Disease; Imperforate Anus; and Minimally Invasive Urology. Readers will come away with the clinical infomration they need to help inform them as they utilize the most current technologies and minimally invasive techniques in the neonatal patient.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323552936
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323552929

About the Authors

Hanmin Lee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Mark Wulkan Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Emory University School of Medicine, Atlanta, GA

