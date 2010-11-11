Minimally Invasive Intracranial Surgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 21-4

Dr. Sughrue is the current director of the Comprehensive Brain Tumor Center at OU. Dr. Sughrue's practice focuses entirely on adult brain tumors, and he performs nearly 400 brain tumor operations per year. His specific interests include removal of gliomas from critical brain regions such as speech and motor parts of the brain, skull base surgery, keyhole brain surgery, endonasal endoscopic skull base surgery, and acoustic neuroma surgery. Dr Sughrue has published over 140 publications in the scientific literature, and has co-edited several text books. He is an innovator in minimally invasive brain tumor surgery, and has taught courses to neurosurgeons all over the world about how to perform these operations