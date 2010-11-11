Minimally Invasive Intracranial Surgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 21-4
1st Edition
Description
Drs. Michael Sughrue of the University of California San Francisco and Charles Teo of the Centre of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in Sydney Australia have teamed up to deliver a current, comprehensive issue on minimally invasive intracranial surgery. 11 chapters cover all aspects of this type of surgery, including repair techniques, complication avoidance, and special considerations for movement disorders, tumors, vascular lesions and more.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2010
- Published:
- 11th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437724691
About the Authors
Charles Teo Author
Michael E. Sughrue Author
Dr. Sughrue is the current director of the Comprehensive Brain Tumor Center at OU. Dr. Sughrue's practice focuses entirely on adult brain tumors, and he performs nearly 400 brain tumor operations per year. His specific interests include removal of gliomas from critical brain regions such as speech and motor parts of the brain, skull base surgery, keyhole brain surgery, endonasal endoscopic skull base surgery, and acoustic neuroma surgery. Dr Sughrue has published over 140 publications in the scientific literature, and has co-edited several text books. He is an innovator in minimally invasive brain tumor surgery, and has taught courses to neurosurgeons all over the world about how to perform these operations
Affiliations and Expertise
MD, Esther and Ted Greenberg Chair of Neurosurgery, Assistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, Stephenson Cancer Center, The University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK, USA