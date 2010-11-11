Minimally Invasive Intracranial Surgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724691

Minimally Invasive Intracranial Surgery, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Volume 21-4

1st Edition

Authors: Charles Teo Michael E. Sughrue
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724691
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 11th November 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Drs. Michael Sughrue of the University of California San Francisco and Charles Teo of the Centre of Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery in Sydney Australia have teamed up to deliver a current, comprehensive issue on minimally invasive intracranial surgery.  11 chapters cover all aspects of this type of surgery, including repair techniques, complication avoidance, and special considerations for movement disorders, tumors, vascular lesions and more. 

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724691

About the Authors

Charles Teo Author

Michael E. Sughrue Author

Dr. Sughrue is the current director of the Comprehensive Brain Tumor Center at OU. Dr. Sughrue's practice focuses entirely on adult brain tumors, and he performs nearly 400 brain tumor operations per year. His specific interests include removal of gliomas from critical brain regions such as speech and motor parts of the brain, skull base surgery, keyhole brain surgery, endonasal endoscopic skull base surgery, and acoustic neuroma surgery. Dr Sughrue has published over 140 publications in the scientific literature, and has co-edited several text books. He is an innovator in minimally invasive brain tumor surgery, and has taught courses to neurosurgeons all over the world about how to perform these operations

Affiliations and Expertise

MD, Esther and Ted Greenberg Chair of Neurosurgery, Assistant Professor, Department of Neurosurgery, Stephenson Cancer Center, The University of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, OK, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.