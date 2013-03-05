Minimally Invasive Hand Surgery, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 30-1
1st Edition
Authors: Catherine Curtin
eBook ISBN: 9780323266598
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266581
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th March 2013
Description
This issue of Hand Clinics will focus on minimally invasive hand and wrist surgery. This surgery refers to the treatment of bone and soft tissue injuries without the need for traditional open surgical incision. With the aid of new techniques and computerized machinery, even a rather complex surgery can be performed with only a few small incisions. This can be done using arthroscopy, or other techniques that use alternate methods to visualize the work site. This issue will cover all the basics of minimally invasive techniques including an overview paper on the current procedures.
About the Authors
Catherine Curtin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Standford School of Medicine Palo Alto veterans Hospital
