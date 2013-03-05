Minimally Invasive Hand Surgery, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323266581, 9780323266598

Minimally Invasive Hand Surgery, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 30-1

1st Edition

Authors: Catherine Curtin
eBook ISBN: 9780323266598
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266581
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th March 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Hand Clinics will focus on minimally invasive hand and wrist surgery. This surgery refers to the treatment of bone and soft tissue injuries without the need for traditional open surgical incision. With the aid of new techniques and computerized machinery, even a rather complex surgery can be performed with only a few small incisions. This can be done using arthroscopy, or other techniques that use alternate methods to visualize the work site. This issue will cover all the basics of minimally invasive techniques including an overview paper on the current procedures.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323266598
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323266581

About the Authors

Catherine Curtin Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Standford School of Medicine Palo Alto veterans Hospital

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.