Minimally Invasive Hand Surgery, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 30-1

This issue of Hand Clinics will focus on minimally invasive hand and wrist surgery. This surgery refers to the treatment of bone and soft tissue injuries without the need for traditional open surgical incision. With the aid of new techniques and computerized machinery, even a rather complex surgery can be performed with only a few small incisions. This can be done using arthroscopy, or other techniques that use alternate methods to visualize the work site. This issue will cover all the basics of minimally invasive techniques including an overview paper on the current procedures.