Minimally Invasive Fracture Repair, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 42-5
1st Edition
Description
A complete primer on minimally invasive plate osteosynthesis (MIPO) for the small animal practitioner! Topics will include concepts of the biomechanics in fracture repair, MIPO techniques for articular fractures, bone plate and plate-rod for MIPO, MIPO techniques of the tibia, MIPO techniques of the femur, percutaneous pinning, MIPO techniques of the radius and ulna, percutaneous arthrodesis, MIPO techniques of the metacarpus and metatarsus, fracture reduction techniques, minimally invasive repair of sacroiliac luxation, external fixators and MIPO, intraoperative imaging and interlocking nail and MIPO and much more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 9th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455747993
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455749706
About the Authors
Brian Beale Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACVS, Surgeon, Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists, Houston, TX
Antonio Pozzi Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Diplomate ACVS, Assistant Professor, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL