Minimally Invasive Fracture Repair, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749706, 9781455747993

Minimally Invasive Fracture Repair, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 42-5

1st Edition

Authors: Brian Beale Antonio Pozzi
eBook ISBN: 9781455747993
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749706
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

A complete primer on minimally invasive plate osteosynthesis (MIPO) for the small animal practitioner! Topics will include concepts of the biomechanics in fracture repair, MIPO techniques for articular fractures, bone plate and plate-rod for MIPO, MIPO techniques of the tibia, MIPO techniques of the femur, percutaneous pinning, MIPO techniques of the radius and ulna, percutaneous arthrodesis, MIPO techniques of the metacarpus and metatarsus, fracture reduction techniques, minimally invasive repair of sacroiliac luxation, external fixators and MIPO, intraoperative imaging and interlocking nail and MIPO and much more!

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455747993
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455749706

About the Authors

Brian Beale Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate ACVS, Surgeon, Gulf Coast Veterinary Specialists, Houston, TX

Antonio Pozzi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Diplomate ACVS, Assistant Professor, University of Florida, Gainesville, FL

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.