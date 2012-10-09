Minimally Invasive Fracture Repair, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics: Small Animal Practice, Volume 42-5

A complete primer on minimally invasive plate osteosynthesis (MIPO) for the small animal practitioner! Topics will include concepts of the biomechanics in fracture repair, MIPO techniques for articular fractures, bone plate and plate-rod for MIPO, MIPO techniques of the tibia, MIPO techniques of the femur, percutaneous pinning, MIPO techniques of the radius and ulna, percutaneous arthrodesis, MIPO techniques of the metacarpus and metatarsus, fracture reduction techniques, minimally invasive repair of sacroiliac luxation, external fixators and MIPO, intraoperative imaging and interlocking nail and MIPO and much more!