Minimally Invasive Esthetics

Qualifying with BDS from Guy’s Dental School, London, UK (UMDS) in 1993, Avijit currently holds a Chair in Cariology & Operative Dentistry and is Hon. Consultant and Clinical Lead, Restorative Dentistry at King’s College London Dental Institute at Guy’s Hospital (and Guy’s & St. Thomas’ Hospitals’ Foundation Trust). He is Head of Conservative & MI Dentistry, Associate Director of Education (UG) and has pioneered and established as Programme Director an innovative KCL distance-learning Masters in Advanced Minimum Intervention Dentistry (http://www.kcl.ac.uk/prospectus/graduate/advanced-minimum-intervention-dentistry).

He also leads the Cariology & MI Operative Dentistry research programme at the DI as a principal research investigator with grant income in excess of £1 million, and a significant clinical and scientific research output in terms of peer-reviewed publications, masters / doctorate research in the disciplines of cariology, minimum intervention / minimally invasive operative dentistry and adhesive dental biomaterials. Indeed, he acts as an R&D KOL for many dental industry partners in these areas.

Avijit is an internationally renowned teacher and lecturer and is primary author of Pickard’s Guide to Minimally Invasive Operative Dentistry (Oxford University Press, 10e, August 2015), a definitive and globally respected text in its field. He has contributed chapters in several highly regarded clinical textbooks on cariology and MI dentistry worldwide. He is an editorial board member of Dental Update, British Dental Journal, Primary Dental Journal & International Journal of Adhesion and Adhesives, serves on the British Dental Association’s Health & Science Committee, helping to guide the Association’s stance on professional policy, all whilst maintaining wet-fingered UK specialist practice in Restorative Dentistry, Prosthodontics & Periodontics.