Mineralized Collagen Bone Graft Substitutes
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Natural Bone Tissue and Biomimetics
1.1 Ingredients and hierarchical architecture of nature bone
2. Classification of common bone repair materials and the pros and cons
2. Preparation and Characterization of Biomimetic Mineralized Collagen
2.1 The biomineralization of artificial bone
2.2 Preparation of biomimetic mineralized collagen
2.3 Characterization of biomimetic mineralized collagen
2.4 Repair mechanisms and biomimetics of nature bone tissue
2.5 Bionic repair mechanisms of nature bone
3. The Biological Safety of Biomimetic Mineralized Collagen in vitro
3.1 Cell experiments
3.2 Biological compatibility
4. The Repair Effect of Biomimetic Mineralized Collagen through Animal Experiment
4.1 Rabbit model
4.2 Large animal model
5. Products of Mineralized Collagen
6. Clinical Case Study of Mineralized Collagen
6.1 Orthopaedics
6.2 Dental
6.3 Neurosurgery
Description
Mineralized Collagen Bone Graft Substitutes presents a comprehensive study of biomimetic mineralized collagen, synthesized in vitro, a next generation biomaterial for bone regeneration. By focusing both on fundamental research and the clinical use of this novel material, the book provides a complete examination, from bench to bedside. Chapters discuss natural bone and familiar biomaterials for bone repair, the preparation and safety of mineralized collagen, products made of mineralized collagen, and present clinical case studies. This book is an invaluable and unique resource for researchers, clinicians, students and industrialists in the area of orthopedics and dentistry.
Key Features
- Provides a deep analysis of synthetic collagen, from bench to bedside
- Systematically examines the structure, principles, properties, biomimetic synthesis and characterization of mineralized collagen for bone repair
- Includes case studies that look at a range of clinical bone repair applications of Mineralized collagen and their clinical results
Readership
Researchers in the field of biomaterials, tissue engineering, and biomedical engineering; orthopaedic surgeons
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 19th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081027394
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081027172
About the Editors
Xiu-Mei Wang Editor
Dr. Xiu-Mei Wang is currently a full professor in the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Tsinghua University. She got her Ph.D. degree in Materials Science and Engineering at Tsinghua University, China, in 2005, and continued her postdoctoral fellow at the University of Rochester and Massachusetts Institute of Technology from 2005 to 2008. Her research mainly focuses on: 1) Engineering biomaterials to direct the stem cells fate; 2) Designing bioactive hydrogel to promote nerve repair and regeneration; 3) Biomimetic bone substitutes for cranial bone regeneration. She has authored over 150 publications, including peer-reviewed journal papers, book chapters, authored books, and patents relevant to biomaterials. She was honored “the State Natural Science Award” by the State Council of the P.R. China, Distinguished Young Scholar of Tsinghua University, and New Century Excellent Talents by the Ministry of Education of China. She serves as the co-Editor-in-Chief of Tissue Engineering C, editors of Frontier of Materials Science, Regenerative Biomaterials, and Biomaterials Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Materials Science and Engineering, Tsinghua University, Beijing, China
Zhi-Ye Qiu Editor
Helen Cui Editor
Helen Cui was awarded BS, MS and PhD degrees (in Materials Science, Bioengineering and Pharmaceutics) by Beijing Polytechnique University, the University of Illinois at Chicago and the State University of New Jersey, Rutgers, respectively. She joined the Center of Biomaterials of Johnson & Johnson as senior researcher from 1999 to 2011, and conducted research and product development on biomaterials based medical devices covering therapeutic areas of orthopedics, vision care, cardiology and general surgery. She has numerous publications in the peer-reviewed scientific journals in the field of biomaterials and more than 20 international and Chinese patents. She has built the Allgens USA business by delivering sustainable revenue and reaching profit goals in the US market. Her balance of U.S. and international market development experience in medical devices is uniquely suited to leverage Allgens Medical, Inc. towards more success in the years to come
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Allgens Medical Inc., New Jersey, USA