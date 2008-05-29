Mineral Wool
1st Edition
Production and Properties
Table of Contents
Melting the raw materials; Multiple regression; Physical characteristics of mineral wool melts; Dimensional analysis; Fiberisation process; Visualisation method in real production processes; Applying the visualisation method to measuring the thickness of mineral wool fibres; The influence of melt film temperature on the fibre diameter distribution in mineral wool produced by a double-wheel spinning machine; Formation of the primary layer; Numerical analysis of flow properties in the collection chamber; Quality of the primary layer and its influence on the final product; Curing chamber.
Description
Mineral wool has a unique range of properties combining high thermal resistance with long-term stability. It is made from molten glass, stone or slag that is spun into a fibre-like structure which creates a combination of properties that no other insulation material can match. It has the ability to save energy, minimize pollution, combat noise, reduce the risk of fire and protect life and property in the event of fire.
Mineral wool: Production and properties describes the technological process of mineral wool production and the physical characteristics of the melt and theoretical bases of multiregression and dimensionless theory. This is followed by the introduction of the fibre cooling model in the blow-away flow and the influence of temperature in the melt film (on the rotating centrifuge wheels) on the thickness of forming fibres.
The second part predominantly focuses on the use of computer-aided visualisation: tools for the diagnostics of fibre and primary layer formation. Special attention is given to the study of aerodynamic characteristics of the airflow which significantly influences the quality of the final product.
Mineral wool: Production and properties is suitable for engineers, researchers and for graduate and postgraduate students who want to broaden their knowledge of experimental methods in this field.
Key Features
- Describes the technological process of mineral wool production and the physical characteristics
- Focuses on the use of computer-aided visualisation and discusses aerodynamic characteristics of the airflow
- Essential for engineers, researchers and students to gain knowledge of experimental methods in this field
Readership
Engineers and researchers; Graduate students who want to broaden their knowledge of experimental methods in the field of mineral wool production
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 29th May 2008
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845694456
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845694067
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
B Sirok Author
B Blagojevic Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, University of Ljubljana, Slovenia
P Bullen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Hertfordshire, UK