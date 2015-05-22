Mineral Scales and Deposits

Zahid Amjad received his BSc in Chemistry (Honors) and MSc in Chemistry from the University of the Panjab, Pakistan, and PhD from Glasgow University, Scotland, United Kingdom. He was a lecturer at the Institute of Chemistry of Panjab University and served as an assistant research professor at the State University of New York at Buffalo, New York. He started his professional career as an R & D scientist. During his more than 30 years at Calgon Corporation, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Lubrizol Advanced Materials, Inc., Cleveland, Ohio, he has worked in various fields, including water treatment, water purification, cosmetics, home care, oral care, and pharmaceutics, and related fields.

Dr. Amjad has presented numerous invited lectures and participated in symposiums around the world. He has published more than 200 papers, has contributed to numerous book chapters, has edited seven books, and holds 30 US patents. His awards include Induction into the National Hall of Corporate Inventors, EDI Innovation Award, and the recipient of the Association of the Water Technologies’ Ray Baum Memorial Water Technologist of the Year Award.

Dr. Amjad is a member of several societies and has organized several symposiums on crystal growth formation and inhibition, physico-chemical processes at solid-liquid interface, adsorption, desorption, and dispersion. He is the owner of Aqua Science and Technology LLC, Columbus, Ohio, which provides consulting services for industrial water treatment, separation processes, and related technologies. Dr. Amjad currently serves as a visiting professor in the School of Arts and Sciences, Walsh University, North Canton, Ohio.