Mineral Processing Design and Operations
2nd Edition
An Introduction
Description
Mineral Processing Design and Operations: An Introduction, Second Edition, helps further understanding of the various methods commonly used in mineral beneficiation and concentration processes. Application of theory to practice is explained at each stage, helping operators understand associated implications in each unit process. Covers the theory and formulae for unit capacities and power requirements to help the designer develop the necessary equipment and flow-sheets to economically attain maximum yield and grade.
This second edition describes theories and practices of design and operation of apparatus and equipment, including an additional chapter on magnetic, electrostatic, and conductivity modes of mineral separation. Basics of process controls for efficient and economic modes of separation are introduced.
Key Features
- Outlines the theory and practice in the design of flow sheets and operation of an integrated mineral processing plant
- Introduces the basic magnetism, electrostatic, conductivity, and dielectrophoresis properties of minerals and related separation techniques
- Describes automation in mineral processing plants allowing maximum yields and consistent high concentrate grades
- Outlines problems and offers solutions in the form of various examples
Readership
Metallurgists and process engineers as well as university students as an introductory guide to large scale industrial operations to liberate and recover commercially minerals from ores. Students and engineers interested in the disciplines of metallurgy, chemical engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering (including electronic engineering), both in operation and research are expected to benefit
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Mineral Sampling
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Statistical Terminology
1.3 Mineral Particles Differing in Size – Gy’s Method
1.4 Mineral Particles of Different Density
1.5 Incremental Sampling
1.6 Continuous Sampling of Streams
1.7 Sampling Ores of Precious Metals
1.8 Sampling Nomographs
1.9 Problems
References
Chapter 2: Particle Size Estimation and Distributions
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Methods of Size Estimation
2.3 Particle Size Distribution
2.4 Combining Size Distributions
2.5 Problems
References
Chapter 3: Size Reduction and Energy Requirement
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Design of Size Reduction Processes
3.3 Energy for Size Reduction – Work Index
3.4 Estimation of Work Index for Crushers and Grinding Mills
3.5 Factors Affecting the Work Index
3.6 Approximation Methods for Work Index
3.7 Work Index and Abrasion
3.8 Problems
References
Chapter 4: Jaw Crusher
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Design of Jaw Crushers
4.3 Jaw Crusher Operation
4.4 Jaw Crusher Capacity Estimation
4.5 Critical Operating Speed
4.6 Power Consumption Estimation
4.7 Problems
References
Chapter 5: Gyratory and Cone Crusher
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Design of Gyratory Crushers
5.3 Gyratory Crusher Circuit Design
5.4 Gyratory Crusher Operation
5.5 Capacity of Gyratory and Cone Crushers
5.6 Power Consumption of Gyratory and Cone Crushers
5.7 Problems
References
Chapter 6: Roll Crushers
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Design of Roll Crushers
6.3 Operation of Roll Crushers
6.4 Capacity of Roll Crushers
6.5 Power Consumption of Roll Crushers
6.6 High Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR)
6.7 Operation of HPGR
6.8 Capacity of HPGR
6.9 Power Consumption of HPGR
6.10 Problems
Chapter 7: Tubular Ball Mills
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Design of Tubular Mills
7.3 Operation of Tubular Ball Mills
7.4 Estimation of Mill Capacity
7.5 Mill Power Draw-Mechanical Methods
7.6 Problems
References
Chapter 8: Tubular Rod Mills
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Design of Rod Mills
8.3 Operation of Rod Mills
8.4 Rod Mill Capacity
8.5 Rod Mill Power Draft
8.6 Rod Mill Drive
8.7 Problems
References
Chapter 9: Autogenous and Semi-Autogenous Mills
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Design of AG/SAG Mills
9.3 Operation of AG/SAG Mills
9.4 AG/SAG Mill Power
9.5 Choice of Options between AG and SAG Mills
9.6 Problems
References
Chapter 10: Stirred Mills – Ultrafine Grinding
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Vertical Mills
10.3 Horizontal Disc Mill – IsaMill
10.4 Design Testwork
10.5 Problems
References
Chapter 11: Mathematical Modelling of Comminution Processes
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Basis for Modelling Comminution Systems
11.3 Mathematical Models of Comminution Processes
11.4 Modelling Crushing and Grinding Systems
11.5 Problems
References
Chapter 12: Screening
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Basic Design Features of Screens
12.3 Operation of Straight Screens
12.4 Capacity and Screen Selection of Straight Screens
12.5 Operation of Curved Screens
12.6 Modelling of the Screening Process
12.7 Screening and Crushing Circuits
12.8 Problems
References
Chapter 13: Classification
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Design Features of Mechanical Classifiers
13.3 Designing the Pool Area of Mechanical Classifiers
13.4 Design Features of Centrifugal Classifiers
13.5 Operation of Mechanical Classifiers
13.6 Capacity of Mechanical Classifiers
13.7 Operation of Centrifugal Classifiers
13.8 Hydrocyclone Models
13.9 Hydrocyclone Capacity
13.10 Hydrocyclone Circuits
13.11 Problems
References
Chapter 14: Solid – Liquid Separation – Thickening
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Design Features of Thickeners
14.3 Thickener Design-Batch Process
14.4 Thickener Design-Continuous Thickeners
14.5 Operation of Thickeners
14.6 Thickeners in Circuits
14.7 Problems
References
Chapter 15: Solid Liquid Separation – Filtration
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Design Features of Filters
15.3 Operation of Filters
15.4 Capacity of Continuous Vacuum Filters
15.5 Washing of Deposited Cake
15.6 Drying of Deposited Cake
15.7 Optimum Thickness of Cake
15.8 Filtering Media
15.9 Filtering Aids
15.10 Filtration in Mineral Processing Circuits
15.11 Problems
References
Chapter 16: Gravity Separation
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Particle Settling Rates
16.3 Gravity Separation Operations
16.4 Jigs
16.5 Differential Motion Table Separators
6.6 Flowing Film Concentrators
16.7 Dense (or Heavy) Media Separation
16.8 Gravity Separation Performance
16.9 Problems
References
Chapter 17: Magnetic and Electrostatic Separation
17.1 Introduction
17.2 Atomic Theory of Magnetism
17.3 Types of Magnetism in Minerals
17.4 Magnetic Properties of Some Selected Commercial Minerals
17.5 Industrial Roll Design and Methods of Magnetic Separation of Minerals
17.6 Electrical Conductivity of Minerals
17.7 Electrostatic Forces and Mineral Separation
17.8 Practical Separation Units
Chapter 18: Flotation
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Flotation Reagents
18.3 Flotation Equipment
18.4 Flotation Circuits
18.5 Flotation Kinetics
18.6 Factors Affecting the Rate of Flotation
18.7 Application of Kinetic Equations
18.8 Other Flotation Models
18.9 Problems
References
Chapter 19: Metallurgical Process Assessment
19.1 Introduction
19.2 Analyses of Constituents
19.3 Definition of Terms
19.4 Material Balance
19.5 Circulating Load
19.6 Problems
References
Chapter 20: Process Control
20.1 Introduction
20.2 Controller Modes
20.3 Signals and Responses
20.4 Input and Output Signals of Controllers
20.5 Integration of Processes and Block Diagrams
20.6 Setting and Tuning Controls
20.7 Complex Advanced Controllers
20.8 Dead Time Compensation
20.9 Instrumentation and Hardware
20.10 Controls of Selected Mineral-Processing Circuits
20.11 Advances in Process Control Systems 801
20.12 Expert Systems
20.13 Mechanics of Digital Process Control Systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 882
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 16th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444635921
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444635891
About the Author
Ashok Gupta
25 years in Managerial Position in industry involved in operation, production and research and 18 years in academia (Teaching Undergrad, & Post Graduate courses and conducting Research). Retirement followed by work as Consultant
Affiliations and Expertise
Carine-Perth, Australia
Denis Yan
6 years Consultant Metallurgist, Mineral Engineering Technical Services, Perth, Western Australia; and 22 years in academia, research and lecturing on Mineral Processing, W.A School of Mines, Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Minerals Engineering and Extractive Metallurgy, Curtin University of Technology, Kalgoorlie, Australia