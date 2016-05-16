Mineral Processing Design and Operations - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780444635891, 9780444635921

Mineral Processing Design and Operations

2nd Edition

An Introduction

Authors: Ashok Gupta Denis Yan
eBook ISBN: 9780444635921
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444635891
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th May 2016
Page Count: 882
Description

Mineral Processing Design and Operations: An Introduction, Second Edition, helps further understanding of the various methods commonly used in mineral beneficiation and concentration processes. Application of theory to practice is explained at each stage, helping operators understand associated implications in each unit process. Covers the theory and formulae for unit capacities and power requirements to help the designer develop the necessary equipment and flow-sheets to economically attain maximum yield and grade.

This second edition describes theories and practices of design and operation of apparatus and equipment, including an additional chapter on magnetic, electrostatic, and conductivity modes of mineral separation. Basics of process controls for efficient and economic modes of separation are introduced.

Key Features

  • Outlines the theory and practice in the design of flow sheets and operation of an integrated mineral processing plant
  • Introduces the basic magnetism, electrostatic, conductivity, and dielectrophoresis properties of minerals and related separation techniques
  • Describes automation in mineral processing plants allowing maximum yields and consistent high concentrate grades
  • Outlines problems and offers solutions in the form of various examples

Readership

Metallurgists and process engineers as well as university students as an introductory guide to large scale industrial operations to liberate and recover commercially minerals from ores. Students and engineers interested in the disciplines of metallurgy, chemical engineering, mechanical and electrical engineering (including electronic engineering), both in operation and research are expected to benefit

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Mineral Sampling

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Statistical Terminology

1.3 Mineral Particles Differing in Size – Gy’s Method

1.4 Mineral Particles of Different Density

1.5 Incremental Sampling

1.6 Continuous Sampling of Streams

1.7 Sampling Ores of Precious Metals

1.8 Sampling Nomographs

1.9 Problems

References

Chapter 2: Particle Size Estimation and Distributions

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Methods of Size Estimation

2.3 Particle Size Distribution

2.4 Combining Size Distributions

2.5 Problems

References

Chapter 3: Size Reduction and Energy Requirement

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Design of Size Reduction Processes

3.3 Energy for Size Reduction – Work Index

3.4 Estimation of Work Index for Crushers and Grinding Mills

3.5 Factors Affecting the Work Index

3.6 Approximation Methods for Work Index

3.7 Work Index and Abrasion

3.8 Problems

References

Chapter 4: Jaw Crusher

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Design of Jaw Crushers

4.3 Jaw Crusher Operation

4.4 Jaw Crusher Capacity Estimation

4.5 Critical Operating Speed

4.6 Power Consumption Estimation

4.7 Problems

References

Chapter 5: Gyratory and Cone Crusher

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Design of Gyratory Crushers

5.3 Gyratory Crusher Circuit Design

5.4 Gyratory Crusher Operation

5.5 Capacity of Gyratory and Cone Crushers

5.6 Power Consumption of Gyratory and Cone Crushers

5.7 Problems

References

Chapter 6: Roll Crushers

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Design of Roll Crushers

6.3 Operation of Roll Crushers

6.4 Capacity of Roll Crushers

6.5 Power Consumption of Roll Crushers

6.6 High Pressure Grinding Rolls (HPGR)

6.7 Operation of HPGR

6.8 Capacity of HPGR

6.9 Power Consumption of HPGR

6.10 Problems

Chapter 7: Tubular Ball Mills

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Design of Tubular Mills

7.3 Operation of Tubular Ball Mills

7.4 Estimation of Mill Capacity

7.5 Mill Power Draw-Mechanical Methods

7.6 Problems

References

Chapter 8: Tubular Rod Mills

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Design of Rod Mills

8.3 Operation of Rod Mills

8.4 Rod Mill Capacity

8.5 Rod Mill Power Draft

8.6 Rod Mill Drive

8.7 Problems

References

Chapter 9: Autogenous and Semi-Autogenous Mills

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Design of AG/SAG Mills

9.3 Operation of AG/SAG Mills

9.4 AG/SAG Mill Power

9.5 Choice of Options between AG and SAG Mills

9.6 Problems

References

Chapter 10: Stirred Mills – Ultrafine Grinding

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Vertical Mills

10.3 Horizontal Disc Mill – IsaMill

10.4 Design Testwork

10.5 Problems

References

Chapter 11: Mathematical Modelling of Comminution Processes

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Basis for Modelling Comminution Systems

11.3 Mathematical Models of Comminution Processes

11.4 Modelling Crushing and Grinding Systems

11.5 Problems

References

Chapter 12: Screening

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Basic Design Features of Screens

12.3 Operation of Straight Screens

12.4 Capacity and Screen Selection of Straight Screens

12.5 Operation of Curved Screens

12.6 Modelling of the Screening Process

12.7 Screening and Crushing Circuits

12.8 Problems

References

Chapter 13: Classification

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Design Features of Mechanical Classifiers

13.3 Designing the Pool Area of Mechanical Classifiers

13.4 Design Features of Centrifugal Classifiers

13.5 Operation of Mechanical Classifiers

13.6 Capacity of Mechanical Classifiers

13.7 Operation of Centrifugal Classifiers

13.8 Hydrocyclone Models

13.9 Hydrocyclone Capacity

13.10 Hydrocyclone Circuits

13.11 Problems

References

Chapter 14: Solid – Liquid Separation – Thickening

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Design Features of Thickeners

14.3 Thickener Design-Batch Process

14.4 Thickener Design-Continuous Thickeners

14.5 Operation of Thickeners

14.6 Thickeners in Circuits

14.7 Problems

References

Chapter 15: Solid Liquid Separation – Filtration

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Design Features of Filters

15.3 Operation of Filters

15.4 Capacity of Continuous Vacuum Filters

15.5 Washing of Deposited Cake

15.6 Drying of Deposited Cake

15.7 Optimum Thickness of Cake

15.8 Filtering Media

15.9 Filtering Aids

15.10 Filtration in Mineral Processing Circuits

15.11 Problems

References

Chapter 16: Gravity Separation

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Particle Settling Rates

16.3 Gravity Separation Operations

16.4 Jigs

16.5 Differential Motion Table Separators

6.6 Flowing Film Concentrators

16.7 Dense (or Heavy) Media Separation

16.8 Gravity Separation Performance

16.9 Problems

References

Chapter 17: Magnetic and Electrostatic Separation

17.1 Introduction

17.2 Atomic Theory of Magnetism

17.3 Types of Magnetism in Minerals

17.4 Magnetic Properties of Some Selected Commercial Minerals

17.5 Industrial Roll Design and Methods of Magnetic Separation of Minerals

17.6 Electrical Conductivity of Minerals

17.7 Electrostatic Forces and Mineral Separation

17.8 Practical Separation Units

Chapter 18: Flotation

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Flotation Reagents

18.3 Flotation Equipment

18.4 Flotation Circuits

18.5 Flotation Kinetics

18.6 Factors Affecting the Rate of Flotation

18.7 Application of Kinetic Equations

18.8 Other Flotation Models

18.9 Problems

References

Chapter 19: Metallurgical Process Assessment

19.1 Introduction

19.2 Analyses of Constituents

19.3 Definition of Terms

19.4 Material Balance

19.5 Circulating Load

19.6 Problems

References

Chapter 20: Process Control

20.1 Introduction

20.2 Controller Modes

20.3 Signals and Responses

20.4 Input and Output Signals of Controllers

20.5 Integration of Processes and Block Diagrams

20.6 Setting and Tuning Controls

20.7 Complex Advanced Controllers

20.8 Dead Time Compensation

20.9 Instrumentation and Hardware

20.10 Controls of Selected Mineral-Processing Circuits

20.11 Advances in Process Control Systems 801

20.12 Expert Systems

20.13 Mechanics of Digital Process Control Systems

About the Author

Ashok Gupta

Ashok Gupta

25 years in Managerial Position in industry involved in operation, production and research and 18 years in academia (Teaching Undergrad, & Post Graduate courses and conducting Research). Retirement followed by work as Consultant

Affiliations and Expertise

Carine-Perth, Australia

Denis Yan

Denis Yan

6 years Consultant Metallurgist, Mineral Engineering Technical Services, Perth, Western Australia; and 22 years in academia, research and lecturing on Mineral Processing, W.A School of Mines, Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

Affiliations and Expertise

Minerals Engineering and Extractive Metallurgy, Curtin University of Technology, Kalgoorlie, Australia

