Mineral Processing Design and Operation
1st Edition
An Introduction
Description
Mineral Processing Design and Operations is expected to be of use to the design engineers engaged in the design and operation of mineral processing plants and including those process engineers who are engaged in flow-sheets development. Provides an orthodox statistical approach that helps in the understanding of the designing of unit processes. The subject of mineral processing has been treated on the basis of unit processes that are subsequently developed and integrated to form a complete strategy for mineral beneficiation. Unit processes of crushing, grinding, solid–liquid separation, flotation are therefore described in some detail so that a student at graduate level and operators at plants will find this book useful.
Mineral Processing Design and Operations
describes the strategy of mathematical modeling as a tool for more effective controlling of operations, looking at both steady state and dynamic state models.
Key Features
- Containing 18 chapters that have several worked out examples to clarify process operations
- Filling a gap in the market by providing up-to-date research on mineral processing
- Describes alternative approaches to design calculation, using example calculations and problem exercises
Readership
For academics and students working towards a career in the mineral processing industry, also mineral processing engineers, metallurgists, chemical engineers, mining engineers and process control engineers.
Table of Contents
Mineral Sampling
Particle Size Estimation And Distributions
Size Reduction Energy Estimations
Jaw Crusher
Gyratory Crusher
Roll Crushers
Ball Mill
Autogenous And Semi-Autogenous Mills
Mathematical Modelling In Comminution
Screening
Classification
Solid-Liquid Separation - Thickening
Filtration
Gravity Separation
Flotation
Material Balance
Process Control
Details
- No. of pages:
- 718
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 10th May 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454610
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444516367
About the Author
Ashok Gupta
25 years in Managerial Position in industry involved in operation, production and research and 18 years in academia (Teaching Undergrad, & Post Graduate courses and conducting Research). Retirement followed by work as Consultant
Affiliations and Expertise
Carine-Perth, Australia
Denis Yan
6 years Consultant Metallurgist, Mineral Engineering Technical Services, Perth, Western Australia; and 22 years in academia, research and lecturing on Mineral Processing, W.A School of Mines, Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.
Affiliations and Expertise
Minerals Engineering and Extractive Metallurgy, Curtin University of Technology, Kalgoorlie, Australia