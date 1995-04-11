Mineral Nutrition of Higher Plants
2nd Edition
Description
An understanding of the mineral nutrition of plants is of fundamental importance in both basic and applied plant sciences. The Second Edition of this book retains the aim of the first in presenting the principles of mineral nutrition in the light of current advances. This volume retains the structure of the first edition, being divided into two parts: Nutritional Physiology and Soil-Plant Relationships. In Part I, more emphasis has been placed on root-shoot interactions, stress physiology, water relations, and functions of micronutrients. In view of the worldwide increasing interest in plant-soil interactions, Part II has been considerably altered and extended, particularly on the effects of external and interal factors on root growth and chapter 15 on the root-soil interface. The second edition will be invaluable to both advanced students and researchers.
Key Features
@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Second Edition of this established text
- Structure of the book remains the same
- 50% of the reference and 50% of the figures and tables have been replaced
- Whole of the text has been revised
- Coverage of plant (soil interactions has been increased considerably)
Readership
Graduate students/high level undergraduate students and researchers in plantscience.
Table of Contents
Nutritional Physiology: Introduction, Definition, and Classification of Mineral Nutrients. Ion Uptake Mechanisms of Individual Cells and Roots: Short Distance Transport. Long-Distance Transport in the Xylem and Phloem and its Regulation. Uptake and Release of Mineral Elements by Leaves and Other Aerial Plant Parts. Yield and the Source-Sink Relationships. Mineral Nutrition and Yield Response. Nitrogen Fixation. Functions of Mineral Nutrients: Macronutrients. Function of Mineral Nutrients: Micronutrients. Beneficial Mineral Elements. Relationship between Mineral Nutrition and Plant Diseases and Pests. Diagnosis of Deficiency and Toxicity of Mineral Nutrients.
Plant-Soil Relationships: Nutrient Availability in Soils. Effect of Internal and External Factors on Root Growth and Development. The Soil-Root Interface (Rhizosphere) in Relation to Mineral Nutrition. Adaptation of Plants to Adverse Chemical Soil Conditions. References. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 889
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 11th April 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571874
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124735439
About the Author
Horst Marschner
Affiliations and Expertise
Universitat of Hohenheim, Germany
Reviews
@qu:"...nearly any plant scientist will find this a useful reference work to have on their bookshelf." @source:--Daniel Taub in PLANT SCIENCE BULLETIN @qu:"The presentation of this new edition has been improved... It is richly illustrated. A 180-page reference section contributes to the quality of the book. The book is a fantastic source of information for instructors in plant physiology. The book may be the scientific legacy of the recently declared coeditor of this journal." @source:--Michel Couderchet in JOURNAL OF PLANT PHYSIOLOGY @qu:"...I should stress that the author has a very clear, easy to follow and instructive style of presentation." @source:--ACTA PHYSIOLOGIAE PLANTARUM @qu:"...thoroughly recommended... a welcome addition to any library or laboratory shelf and should remain relevant for many years." @source:--Marc F. Allison, IACR-Brooms Barn, in PLANT GROWTH REGULATION