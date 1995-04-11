Mineral Nutrition of Higher Plants

Nutritional Physiology: Introduction, Definition, and Classification of Mineral Nutrients. Ion Uptake Mechanisms of Individual Cells and Roots: Short Distance Transport. Long-Distance Transport in the Xylem and Phloem and its Regulation. Uptake and Release of Mineral Elements by Leaves and Other Aerial Plant Parts. Yield and the Source-Sink Relationships. Mineral Nutrition and Yield Response. Nitrogen Fixation. Functions of Mineral Nutrients: Macronutrients. Function of Mineral Nutrients: Micronutrients. Beneficial Mineral Elements. Relationship between Mineral Nutrition and Plant Diseases and Pests. Diagnosis of Deficiency and Toxicity of Mineral Nutrients.

Plant-Soil Relationships: Nutrient Availability in Soils. Effect of Internal and External Factors on Root Growth and Development. The Soil-Root Interface (Rhizosphere) in Relation to Mineral Nutrition. Adaptation of Plants to Adverse Chemical Soil Conditions. References. Subject Index.