Mineral Nutrition of Fruit Trees
1st Edition
Studies in the Agricultural and Food Sciences
Description
Mineral Nutrition of Fruit Trees summarizes the state of knowledge about the mineral nutrition of fruit trees, including peach and apple trees. The discussions are organized around six themes: fruit tree mineral nutrition and crop quality; uptake and transport; effect of soil management and fertilizer applications on nutrient uptake; direct application of nutrients to foliage and fruits; prediction of nutrient requirements; and synthesis. This text consists of 69 chapters and begins with a section dealing with the effects of nutrition on fruit quality. The second section explores the mechanisms of nutrient entry to, and movement within, fruit trees and the means of influencing the nutrition of both the whole tree and the crop by fertilizers and management practices, including irrigation and the use of herbicides. The third section describes methods for predicting the needs of the tree for establishment, growth, and fruit quality. The effects of interactions between nutrition and environment on the mineral composition of fruits are considered, along with an integrated approach to orchard nutrition and bitter pit control, the influence of boron deficiency on fruit quality, and calcium accumulation in apple fruit. This book will be of interest to scientists working in fields such as biochemistry, food technology, agriculture, horticulture, and physiology.
Table of Contents
I Fruit Tree Mineral Nutrition and Crop Quality
1 Mineral Nutrition and Fruit Quality of Temperate Zone Fruit Trees
2 Modern Concepts in Fruit Nutrition
3 The Influence of Orchard Nutrition on the Storage Quality of Apples and Pears Grown in the United Kingdom
4 The Influence of Mineral Nutrition on the Quality and Storage Performance of Pome Fruits Grown in North America
5 Interactions of Nutrition and Environment on Mineral Composition of Fruits
6 Cell Ultrastructure in Apple Fruits in Relation to Calcium Concentration and Fruit Quality
7 Scanning Electron Microscopy and Electron Microprobe Studies of Bitter Pit in Apples
8 An Integrated Approach to Orchard Nutrition and Bitter Pit Control
9 Influence of Shoot Growth, Average Fruit Weight and Daminozide on Bitter Pit
10 Effects of the Supply of Calcium and Magnesium on the Composition and Susceptibility of Golden Delicious Apples to Physiological and Pathological Disorders
11 Watercore: its Relationship to Mean Fruit Size and Calcium Concentration and Relevance to Other Disorders
12 Mineral Content of Anjou Pear Fruit Affected with Green Blotch
13 Mineral Nutrition and Physiological Fruit Disorders in the Niederelbe Region of Germany
14 The Influence of Boron Deficiency on Fruit Quality
II Uptake and Transport
15 The Effect of Soil Physical Conditions on Roots and Uptake
16 Mineral Nutrition and Tree Root Growth
17 The Growth and Distribution of Fruit Tree Roots: Some Consequences for Nutrient Uptake
18 Uptake and Transport of Nutrients
19 Effects of Time and Amount of Nutrient Additive on Nutrient Status and Distribution and on Fruit Quality
20 Mineral Absorption and Distribution in Young Apple Trees Under Various Environmental Conditions
21 The Uptake and Transport of Calcium in the Fruit Tree
22 Interaction between Nutrient Uptake and Photosynthesis
23 Crop Load and Nutrient Translocation
General Discussion of Ion Uptake and Transport
24 Effect of Summer Pruning Treatments of Vigorous Apple Trees on the Nutrient Contents of Foliage and Fruits
25 Distribution of Some Elements in Leaves and Fruits of Golden Delicious Grown on Different Rootstocks Under the Same Nutritional Conditions
26 15N in Fruit Tree Nutrition
27 Changes in Apple Bark Storage Protein at the Onset of Growth
28 Growth Regulators and Calcium Accumulation in Apple Fruit
29 Uptake of Nutrients by the Apple Fruit
Discussion on Mobilization and Partition of Mineral Nutrients
III Effect of Soil Management and Fertilizer Applications on Nutrient Uptake
30 Uptake of Nutrients by Trees Grown in Herbicide Strips
31 Some Effects of Orchard Soil Management on the Mineral Nutrition of Apple Trees
32 Irrigation, Water Status and Nutrient Uptake in an Apple Orchard
33 Management Practices and Nutrition in Apple Trees
34 The Importance of Calcium and Nitrogen Source in Fruit Tree Nutrition
35 Relationships between Soil Factors and Magnesium Deficiency in Apple
36 Effects of Nitrogen Supply on some Components of Fruit Quality in Apples
37 Influence of Sources, Rates and Times of Soil Application of Nitrogen on Apple Tree Performance and Fruit Quality in Ontario, Canada
38 Effect of Nitrogen Fertilization on Yield and Quality of Moltke Pear
39 Effects of Herbicide Strip Width and Nitrogen on Crop and Fruit Quality
40 Influence of Nitrogen Nutrition on the Fruit Quality of Virus-Free and Virus-Infected Apple Trees
41 The Effects of Orchard and Environmental Factors on Phosphorus and Nitrogen Concentrations in Apple and Pear Fruits
42 Influence of Nitrogen Fertilization on Yield and Quality of Canned Fruits
43 Nitrogen and Lime Treatment Effects on the Nutrient Balance of Apples
44 Mineral Uptake by Cox Apple Trees over a Season
45 Growth and Mineral Accumulation of Apple Trees
46 Nitrogen Balance of Orchards Influenced by Soil Management
Discussion Session on Nitrogen and Phosphorus Nutrition
IV Direct Application of Nutrients to Foliage and Fruits
47 Dressing or Spraying Calcium for Bitter Pit Control
48 The Influence of Calcium Chloride Rate and Spray Method on the Calcium Concentration of Apple Fruits
49 Foliar Penetration of Micronutrients: Study with Isolated Pear Leaf Cuticles of Cuticular Retention and Penetration of Zinc
50 Bitter Pit-Like Symptoms in Quinces; Effect of Calcium and Boron Sprays on the Control of the Disorder
51 Influence of Phosphorus Sprays on the Storage Quality of Apples
52 Calcium Absorption in Apples and Pears Treated Postharvest with Calcium, Zinc and Urea
53 The Influence of Postharvest Calcium Treatments on the Internal Browning of Passe Crassane Pears
54 Autoradiographic Localization of 45CA and 36Cl After Postharvest Dipping of Apple Fruits
55 Direct Uptake of Calcium by the Fruit by Postharvest Application
General Discussion of Postharvest Vacuum Infiltration Treatments
V Prediction of Nutrient Requirements
56 Nutrient Cycling: The Estimation of Orchard Nutrient Uptake
57 Nitrogen Fertilizer Requirements of Fruit Trees as Related to Soil Mineral Nitrogen Content in Spring
58 Soil and Tissue Analysis in Predicting Nutrient Needs
59 Leaf Analysis of Peach and Apple Trees in Italy
60 The Use of Leaf Analysis in Advisory Work in the UK
61 The Use of Leaf Analysis in Predicting Storage Quality of Apples
62 Conservation and Reutilization of Bark Proteins in Apple Trees
63 Effects of Different Levels of Manganese and Boron upon the Nutrient Status and the Incidence of Internal Bark Necrosis in Apple Trees
64 Biochemical Indicators for Micronutrient Deficiencies. A Case Study: Iron Nutrition of Apple Trees and Peroxidase Activity
65 The Prediction of Bitter Pit
66 Use of Fruit Analysis
67 Problems Associated with the Analysis of Apple Fruit
68 Influence of Store Environment on Calcium Requirements of Fruit
General Discussion of the Prediction of Nutrient Requirements
69 Future Analytical Requirements in the Fruit Industry
VI Synthesis
General Discussion of the Mineral Nutrition of Fruit Trees
List of Participants
Index
