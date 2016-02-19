Mineral Nutrition of Animals reviews the research on the mineral nutrition of animals. This book explores the biological function and metabolism of minerals in the body, as well as mineral feeding of various species of farm animals. Topics range from water metabolism and mineral composition of feeds to the physiological role of macroelements such as calcium and potassium and microelements such as iron and copper. This text is comprised of 16 chapters; the first of which provides a historical overview of the science of mineral feeding of animals; mineral elements and their function in animal nutrition; and mineral feeding of animals under industrial conditions. The chapters that follow present general information on minerals, describe the link between biogeochemical regions and biochemical ecology, and analyze the factors affecting the mineral composition of animals' bodies. The reader is also introduced to water metabolism and the water requirements of animals; the metabolism of minerals absorbed into the digestive tract; and the kinetics of mineral metabolism in the blood, organs, and tissues. The next section is devoted to mineral feeding of various species of farm animals such as cattle, sheep, pigs, and poultry. This text concludes by looking at methods of controlling the adequacy of farm animals' mineral diet. This book will be of interest to students and practitioners in agriculture and food science.

Table of Contents



I The Biological Function and Metabolism of Minerals in the Body

1 Fundamental Concepts. History of the Problem

Mineral Elements and Their Function in Animal Nutrition

Mineral Feeding of Animals under Industrial Conditions

Historical Résumé of the Science of Mineral Feeding of Animals

2 General Information on Minerals

Classification of Minerals

Connection between Physicochemical Properties of Minerals and Their Biological Activity

The Principal Functions of Minerals

Interaction of Minerals with each Other and with Other Nutrients

Methods of Studying the Mineral Metabolism of Animals

3 Biogeochemical Regions. Mineral Composition of Feeds

Relationship between the Chemical Composition of the Animal and the Environment

Biogeochemical Regions and Biochemical Ecology

Mineral Composition of Feed Plants

4 Mineral Composition of Bodies and Tissues of Animals

Ash and Its Composition

Mineral Composition of Animals' Bodies and Factors Affecting It

Mineral Composition of Tissues

Mineral Composition of Livestock Products

5 Water Metabolism and the Animal's Requirements

Basic Functions of Water and Water Distribution in the Body

The Content of Water in the Body and Its Distribution among Individual Organs

Water Migration and Water Balance in the Body

Results of Water Deficiency

Water Requirements of Animals

6 The Physiological Role of Macroelements

Calcium

Phosphorus

Regulation of Calcium-Phosphorus Metabolism

Magnesium

Potassium

Sodium and Chlorine

Sulphur

7 The Physiological Role of Microelements

Iron

Copper

Cobalt

Zinc

Manganese

Iodine

Molybdenum

Selenium

8 Mineral Metabolism in the Digestive Tract

Intake of Minerals into the Digestive Tract

Sites of Absorption and Excretion of Minerals in the Digestive Tract

Physicochemical Properties of the Chyme. Forms of Mineral Compounds Found in the Digestive Tract

Endogenous Losses, Apparent and Actual Assimilation of Minerals

9 Kinetics of Mineral Metabolism in Blood

Kinetics of the Metabolism of Radioactive Elements in Blood after a Single Introduction into the Digestive Tract

Kinetics of Metabolism of Radioactive Isotopes after Single Intravenous Injection

10 Kinetics of Mineral Metabolism in Organs and Tissues

Kinetics of Calcium Metabolism

Kinetics of Phosphorus Metabolism

Kinetics of Magnesium Metabolism

Kinetics of Sodium Metabolism

Kinetics of Zinc Metabolism

Kinetics of Manganese Metabolism

Kinetics of Iodine Metabolism

Kinetics of Molybdenum Metabolism

Kinetics of Copper Metabolism

II Mineral Feeding of Various Species of Farm Animals

11 Methods of Determination of the Requirements of Farm Animals for Minerals

Factorial Method for Determination of Animals' Mineral Requirements

Balance Tests

Practical Feeding Trials

Analysis of Organs, Tissues and the Whole Body of Animals

Indirect Methods of Determination of the Mineral Requirements of Animals

12 Mineral Feeding of Cattle

Basis for Official Norms for Mineral Feeding of Cattle

Mineral Feeding of Young Cattle

Mineral Feeding of Cows

Mineral Feeding and Reproductive Capacity of Cattle

13 Mineral Feeding of Sheep

Determination of Mineral Feeding Norms

Effectiveness of Mineral Mixtures in Sheep Feeding

Mineral Requirements of Sheep

14 Mineral Feeding of Pigs

Determination of Mineral Feeding Norms

Recommended Mineral Norms for Pigs

Effectiveness of Using Microelement Mixtures in Pig Feeding

15 Mineral Feeding of Poultry

Typical Features of Mineral Metabolism of Poultry

Requirements of Poultry for Minerals and Methods of Meeting Them

Calcium, Phosphorus and Magnesium

Sodium, Potassium and Chlorine

Sulphur

Iron, Copper and Cobalt

Zinc and Manganese

Molybdenum and Selenium

Iodine

16 Methods of Controlling the Adequacy of the Mineral Diet of Farm Animals

Control of Mineral Adequacy of Feedstuffs

Control of Mineral Metabolism in the Animal's Body

Appendices

Notes Added in Proof to the English Edition

Index