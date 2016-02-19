Mineral Nutrition of Animals
1st Edition
Studies in the Agricultural and Food Sciences
Mineral Nutrition of Animals reviews the research on the mineral nutrition of animals. This book explores the biological function and metabolism of minerals in the body, as well as mineral feeding of various species of farm animals. Topics range from water metabolism and mineral composition of feeds to the physiological role of macroelements such as calcium and potassium and microelements such as iron and copper. This text is comprised of 16 chapters; the first of which provides a historical overview of the science of mineral feeding of animals; mineral elements and their function in animal nutrition; and mineral feeding of animals under industrial conditions. The chapters that follow present general information on minerals, describe the link between biogeochemical regions and biochemical ecology, and analyze the factors affecting the mineral composition of animals' bodies. The reader is also introduced to water metabolism and the water requirements of animals; the metabolism of minerals absorbed into the digestive tract; and the kinetics of mineral metabolism in the blood, organs, and tissues. The next section is devoted to mineral feeding of various species of farm animals such as cattle, sheep, pigs, and poultry. This text concludes by looking at methods of controlling the adequacy of farm animals' mineral diet. This book will be of interest to students and practitioners in agriculture and food science.
Table of Contents
I The Biological Function and Metabolism of Minerals in the Body
1 Fundamental Concepts. History of the Problem
Mineral Elements and Their Function in Animal Nutrition
Mineral Feeding of Animals under Industrial Conditions
Historical Résumé of the Science of Mineral Feeding of Animals
2 General Information on Minerals
Classification of Minerals
Connection between Physicochemical Properties of Minerals and Their Biological Activity
The Principal Functions of Minerals
Interaction of Minerals with each Other and with Other Nutrients
Methods of Studying the Mineral Metabolism of Animals
3 Biogeochemical Regions. Mineral Composition of Feeds
Relationship between the Chemical Composition of the Animal and the Environment
Biogeochemical Regions and Biochemical Ecology
Mineral Composition of Feed Plants
4 Mineral Composition of Bodies and Tissues of Animals
Ash and Its Composition
Mineral Composition of Animals' Bodies and Factors Affecting It
Mineral Composition of Tissues
Mineral Composition of Livestock Products
5 Water Metabolism and the Animal's Requirements
Basic Functions of Water and Water Distribution in the Body
The Content of Water in the Body and Its Distribution among Individual Organs
Water Migration and Water Balance in the Body
Results of Water Deficiency
Water Requirements of Animals
6 The Physiological Role of Macroelements
Calcium
Phosphorus
Regulation of Calcium-Phosphorus Metabolism
Magnesium
Potassium
Sodium and Chlorine
Sulphur
7 The Physiological Role of Microelements
Iron
Copper
Cobalt
Zinc
Manganese
Iodine
Molybdenum
Selenium
8 Mineral Metabolism in the Digestive Tract
Intake of Minerals into the Digestive Tract
Sites of Absorption and Excretion of Minerals in the Digestive Tract
Physicochemical Properties of the Chyme. Forms of Mineral Compounds Found in the Digestive Tract
Endogenous Losses, Apparent and Actual Assimilation of Minerals
9 Kinetics of Mineral Metabolism in Blood
Kinetics of the Metabolism of Radioactive Elements in Blood after a Single Introduction into the Digestive Tract
Kinetics of Metabolism of Radioactive Isotopes after Single Intravenous Injection
10 Kinetics of Mineral Metabolism in Organs and Tissues
Kinetics of Calcium Metabolism
Kinetics of Phosphorus Metabolism
Kinetics of Magnesium Metabolism
Kinetics of Sodium Metabolism
Kinetics of Zinc Metabolism
Kinetics of Manganese Metabolism
Kinetics of Iodine Metabolism
Kinetics of Molybdenum Metabolism
Kinetics of Copper Metabolism
II Mineral Feeding of Various Species of Farm Animals
11 Methods of Determination of the Requirements of Farm Animals for Minerals
Factorial Method for Determination of Animals' Mineral Requirements
Balance Tests
Practical Feeding Trials
Analysis of Organs, Tissues and the Whole Body of Animals
Indirect Methods of Determination of the Mineral Requirements of Animals
12 Mineral Feeding of Cattle
Basis for Official Norms for Mineral Feeding of Cattle
Mineral Feeding of Young Cattle
Mineral Feeding of Cows
Mineral Feeding and Reproductive Capacity of Cattle
13 Mineral Feeding of Sheep
Determination of Mineral Feeding Norms
Effectiveness of Mineral Mixtures in Sheep Feeding
Mineral Requirements of Sheep
14 Mineral Feeding of Pigs
Determination of Mineral Feeding Norms
Recommended Mineral Norms for Pigs
Effectiveness of Using Microelement Mixtures in Pig Feeding
15 Mineral Feeding of Poultry
Typical Features of Mineral Metabolism of Poultry
Requirements of Poultry for Minerals and Methods of Meeting Them
Calcium, Phosphorus and Magnesium
Sodium, Potassium and Chlorine
Sulphur
Iron, Copper and Cobalt
Zinc and Manganese
Molybdenum and Selenium
Iodine
16 Methods of Controlling the Adequacy of the Mineral Diet of Farm Animals
Control of Mineral Adequacy of Feedstuffs
Control of Mineral Metabolism in the Animal's Body
Appendices
Notes Added in Proof to the English Edition
Index
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
- Published:
- 28th January 1982
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162720