Mineral Composition and Radioactivity of Edible Mushrooms
1st Edition
Description
Mineral Composition and Radioactivity of Edible Mushrooms is the definitive reference guide that collects and collates all recent very dispersed data and information on mushroom mineral elements and radioactivity.
The book deals with the overall outline of the major and trace mineral elements of many both wild growing and cultivated mushroom species, including chemistry, biochemistry and environmental context, losses of minerals during mushroom preservation and cooking, and nutritional and health implications. This monography also includes a chapter on natural and anthropogenic radionuclides, along with the lessons learned after the Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters concerning mushroom radioactivity.
Key Features
- Thoroughly explores factors affecting accumulation and distribution of numerous major and trace mineral elements within fruiting bodies,
- Brings the overall information on sources and levels of natural and artificial radioactivity of mushrooms.
Readership
Researchers dealing with contaminant concentration in mushrooms, environmental and food scientists, food authorities, food chemists, mycologists and representatives of commercial sphere (producers, technologists and traders of cultivated mushrooms)
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Overall Outline of Mineral Composition
3. Major Essential Elements
4. Trace Elements
5. Radioactivity
6. Conclusions
Appendix I: List of Abbreviations
Appendix II: Commonly Used Japanese Names of Mushrooms
Photos of Mushroom Species
Index of Mushroom Species
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 19th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128176061
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175651
About the Author
Pavel Kalac
Professor Pavel Kalač has been researching several topics of food and feed chemistry for over 40 years.He earned an MSc in Chemistry in 1965, and a PhD in Technical Sciences in 1979, both from the University of Chemistry and Technology, Prague, Czech Republic. Since 1971, he has been a member of the Faculty of Agriculture, Department of Applied Chemistry, University of South Bohemia, České Budějovice, Czech Republic, where he has been professor in agricultural chemistry since 1999. Prof. Kalač’s research has focused on biologically active natural compounds, both desirable and detrimental for human health, at the interface of agriculture and food. He has published numerous articles and reviews in international journals. Expanding information particularly during the last decade encouraged him to gather knowledge in book format. His book Edible Mushrooms: Chemical Composition and Nutritional Value was published by Elsevier in 2016. In his most recent book, Effects of Forage Feeding on Milk: Bioactive Compounds and Flavor, he collates dispersed knowledge on the occurrence of several bioactive constituents in milk as affected by various forages.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Applied Chemistry, University of South Bohemia, České Budějovice, Czech Republic.