Mine Waste Hydrogeochemistry
1st Edition
Description
Mine Waste Hydrogeochemistry covers all the fundamental properties and principles associated with metal mining and coal mining wastes, their environmental consequences, and their remediation. It provides a solid scientific basis for planning and managing solid and liquid wastes from mining activities which will inform students, researchers, engineers, and mine managers.
The degradation of air quality, water quality, and soil and sediment quality from mining activities involves complex processes involving physics, chemistry, microbiology, fluid dynamics, and mineralogy and mineral processing. This subject matter is complex and requires technical skill in laboratory work, field work, and theoretical calculations. This book provides the most up-to-date synthesis of the numerous papers and studies on this subject available in one book for students, instructors, consultants, and researchers. Mine Waste Hydrogeochemistry is intended to fill that void.
Key Features
- Covers the basic scientific principles necessary to understand mine waste contamination
- Includes real-world examples of remediation activities and their successes and failures
- Synthesizes information gained from hundreds of studies including tailings and waste piles worldwide, stream and river studies affected by mine drainage, and mineralogical characterization combined with water compositions
Readership
Geologists, geochemists, hydrologists, mine industry managers and regulators
Table of Contents
1. Historical background
2. Mining activities and mineral processing
3. Mineralogical principles
4. Geochemical principles
5. Hydrogeological principles
6. Microbiological principles
7. Natural background
8. Acid mine drainage
9. Element geochemistry
10. Tailings piles
11. Waste rock piles
12. Open pits
13. Coal mines
14. Remediation
15. Recycling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128113790
About the Author
D. Kirk Nordstrom
D. Kirk Nordstrom is a senior scientist of 38 years with the U.S. Geological Survey. He received a B.A. in chemistry from Southern Illinois University, a M.S. in geology from the University of Colorado, and a Ph.D. in applied earth sciences from Stanford University. He also taught for four years at the University of Virginia. Dr. Nordstrom is recognized internationally for his research on acid mine drainage, radioactive waste disposal, geothermal chemistry, arsenic geochemistry, geomicrobiology, and analytical chemistry and geochemical modeling of natural waters.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Scientist, U.S. Geological Survey
David Blowes
David Blowes is a Professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Waterloo, where he holds the Canada Research Chair in Groundwater Remediation. Over the past 30 years he has conducted research focused on mine-waste management and remediation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Waterloo, Canada
Carol Ptacek
Carol Ptacek is a Professor of Geochemistry and Contaminant Hydrogeology in the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Waterloo, Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. She has over 25 years of experience conducting research on geochemistry and passive remediation systems at abandoned mine sites in Canada and elsewhere in the world.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Geochemistry and Contaminant Hydrogeology, Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Waterloo, Canada
Ian Ritchie
A. Ian M. Ritchie B.Sc, Ph.D, is a retired Chief Research Scientist from the Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO). At retirement he was Manager of Environmental Physics within the Environment Division of ANSTO and Project Leader of the Managing Mine Wastes Project (MMWP). In recent years, his main area of interest has been in understanding the microbial, chemical and physical mechanisms which determine the rate of oxidation of sulfides in large dumps of sulfidic material and devising ways to control the leaching of acid and salts which is a consequence of this oxidation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Research Scientist, Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO)
Heather Jamieson
Heather Jamieson is a Professor at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. Dr. Jamieson has more than 20 years of expertise is in the area of environmental geochemistry, particularly the mineralogical controls on the mobility and bioaccessibility of metals and metalloids such as arsenic, antimony, rare earth elements and lead in mine waste. She has a BSc from University of Toronto and a PhD from Queen’s, both in Geology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario Canada
Rob Bowell
Robert J. Bowell is a Corporate Consultant with SRK Consulting (UK) Limited. He has worked globally in mine waste management, geometallurgy and in the application of geochemistry to engineering problems over 25 years. He obtained a BSc Hons from Manchester University and a PhD from Southampton University, both in geochemistry.
Affiliations and Expertise
Corporate Consultant, SRK Consulting (UK) Limited