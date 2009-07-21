Mind and Motion: The Bidirectional Link between Thought and Action - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444533562, 9780080886145

Mind and Motion: The Bidirectional Link between Thought and Action, Volume 174

1st Edition

Progress in Brain Research

Editors: Markus Raab Joseph Johnson Hauke Heekeren
eBook ISBN: 9780080886145
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444533562
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st July 2009
Page Count: 374
Table of Contents

  1. Grounding Cognition in Action: Expertise, Comprehension, and Judgment

    2. On the relativity of athletic performance: A comparison perspective on performance judgments in sports

    3. A cognitive movement scientist’s view on the link between thought and action: Insights from the “Badische Zimmer” metaphor

    4. Perceiving and moving in High Pressure Contexts

    5. How do people perceive and generate options

    6. How the orbitofrontal cortex contributes to decision-making. A view from neuroscience

    7. Perceiving the intentions of others: How do skilled performers make anticipation judgements?

    8. The bidirectional links between decision-making, perception and action

    9. Failing to perform in Penalty Kicks

    10. Getting around: Making fast and frugal navigation decisions

    11. A Sequential Sampling Approach for Multiattribute Choice Options

    12. Embodied cognition of movement decisions: A computational modeling approach

    13. A multiple-cue learning approach as the basis for understanding and improving football referees’ intuitive decision making

    14. A Conceptual Framework for Integrating the Emotion-Perception-Cognition-Motion Systems

    15. The influence of visual cues on the planning and execution of coordinated motor behavior

    16. How Do Motoric Realities Shape, and Become Shaped By, the Way People Evaluate and Select Potential Courses of Action?

    17. Perceptual decision making: A bidirectional link between mind and motion

    18. Motor Imagery and its Implications for Understanding the Motor System

    19. The Cognitive Nature of Action – Functional Links between Cognitive Psychology, Movement Science and Robotics

    20. Mental Representations as an Underlying Mechanism for Human Performance

    21. Biases and Optimality of Sensory-Motor and Cognitive Decision

    22. Advances In Coupling Perception And Action: The Quiet Eye As A Bidirectional Link Between Gaze, Attention And Action

    23. Juggling with the brain - thought and action in the human motor system.

    24. How are actions physically implemented?

    25. Mind and motion: Surveying successes and stumbles in looking ahead

Description

This volume investigates the implications of how our brain directs our movements on decision making. An extensive body of knowledge in chapters from international experts is presented as well as integrative group reports discussing new directions for future research. The understanding of how people make decisions is of central interest to experts working in fields such as psychology, economics, movement science, cognitive neuroscience, neuroinformatics, robotics, and sport science. For the first time the current volume provides a multidisciplinary overview of how action and cognition are integrated in the planning of and decisions about action.

Key Features

  • Offers intense, focused, and genuine interdisciplinary perspective
    Conveys state-of-the-art and outlines future research directions on the hot topic of mind and motion (or embodied cognition)
     Includes contributions from psychologists, neuroscientists, movement scientists, economists, and others

Readership

Neuroscientists, psychologists, movement scientists, sports scientists, and economists

About the Editors

Markus Raab Editor

Professor Markus Raab (GSU) is Head of the Institute of Psychology at the German Sport University and Head of the Performance Psychology Department. Additionally, he is Research Professor of Psychology at London South Bank University, UK. The main focus of the research programme in performance psychology is on judgement and decision making in sports, health and peak performance. He favours a simple heuristic approach and an embodied cognition approach to understanding the interaction of sensorimotor and cognitive behaviour from a psychological perspective. Prof. Raab has about 80 scientific publications in well to highly ranked journals, was awarded by European and international scientific associations and has supervised 10 PhDs in graduate schools or in individual supervision.

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute of Psychology, German Sport University Cologne, Cologne, Germany

Joseph Johnson Editor

Hauke Heekeren Editor

