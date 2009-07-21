Mind and Motion: The Bidirectional Link between Thought and Action, Volume 174
1st Edition
Progress in Brain Research
Table of Contents
- Grounding Cognition in Action: Expertise, Comprehension, and Judgment
2. On the relativity of athletic performance: A comparison perspective on performance judgments in sports
3. A cognitive movement scientist’s view on the link between thought and action: Insights from the “Badische Zimmer” metaphor
4. Perceiving and moving in High Pressure Contexts
5. How do people perceive and generate options
6. How the orbitofrontal cortex contributes to decision-making. A view from neuroscience
7. Perceiving the intentions of others: How do skilled performers make anticipation judgements?
8. The bidirectional links between decision-making, perception and action
9. Failing to perform in Penalty Kicks
10. Getting around: Making fast and frugal navigation decisions
11. A Sequential Sampling Approach for Multiattribute Choice Options
12. Embodied cognition of movement decisions: A computational modeling approach
13. A multiple-cue learning approach as the basis for understanding and improving football referees’ intuitive decision making
14. A Conceptual Framework for Integrating the Emotion-Perception-Cognition-Motion Systems
15. The influence of visual cues on the planning and execution of coordinated motor behavior
16. How Do Motoric Realities Shape, and Become Shaped By, the Way People Evaluate and Select Potential Courses of Action?
17. Perceptual decision making: A bidirectional link between mind and motion
18. Motor Imagery and its Implications for Understanding the Motor System
19. The Cognitive Nature of Action – Functional Links between Cognitive Psychology, Movement Science and Robotics
20. Mental Representations as an Underlying Mechanism for Human Performance
21. Biases and Optimality of Sensory-Motor and Cognitive Decision
22. Advances In Coupling Perception And Action: The Quiet Eye As A Bidirectional Link Between Gaze, Attention And Action
23. Juggling with the brain - thought and action in the human motor system.
24. How are actions physically implemented?
25. Mind and motion: Surveying successes and stumbles in looking ahead
Description
This volume investigates the implications of how our brain directs our movements on decision making. An extensive body of knowledge in chapters from international experts is presented as well as integrative group reports discussing new directions for future research. The understanding of how people make decisions is of central interest to experts working in fields such as psychology, economics, movement science, cognitive neuroscience, neuroinformatics, robotics, and sport science. For the first time the current volume provides a multidisciplinary overview of how action and cognition are integrated in the planning of and decisions about action.
Key Features
- Offers intense, focused, and genuine interdisciplinary perspective
Conveys state-of-the-art and outlines future research directions on the hot topic of mind and motion (or embodied cognition)
Includes contributions from psychologists, neuroscientists, movement scientists, economists, and others
Readership
Neuroscientists, psychologists, movement scientists, sports scientists, and economists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 374
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2009
- Published:
- 21st July 2009
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080886145
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444533562
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Markus Raab Editor
Professor Markus Raab (GSU) is Head of the Institute of Psychology at the German Sport University and Head of the Performance Psychology Department. Additionally, he is Research Professor of Psychology at London South Bank University, UK. The main focus of the research programme in performance psychology is on judgement and decision making in sports, health and peak performance. He favours a simple heuristic approach and an embodied cognition approach to understanding the interaction of sensorimotor and cognitive behaviour from a psychological perspective. Prof. Raab has about 80 scientific publications in well to highly ranked journals, was awarded by European and international scientific associations and has supervised 10 PhDs in graduate schools or in individual supervision.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Psychology, German Sport University Cologne, Cologne, Germany