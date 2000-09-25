Mims' Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease
5th Edition
Description
Mims' Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease is the landmark book in the field of infectious disease. The new, revised edition of this work provides a comprehensive, up-to-date description of the mechanisms of microbial infection and the pathogenesis of infectious disease. Presented in a clear, accessible style, it deals in an integrated manner with the spectrum of microorganisms, describing the factors common to all infectious diseases. Molecular biology, pathology, and immunology are brought together to explain the mechanisms for spread, immune response, and recovery.
Key Features
- Microbial gene sequencing
- Up-to-date picture of the global burden of infectious diseases
- Role of bacterial virulence factors in vivo, as contrasted with possibilities based on in vitro evidence
- Latest data on combination vaccines, the promise of edible vaccines
- The spread of antibiotic resistance genes among bacteria
- HIV1 and HIV2; molecular biology, pathogenesis and origin
- Latest data on tuberculosis - the number one infectious disease worldwide
- Recent work on papillomaviruses, herpesviruses, BSE and variant CJD
- Latest data on microbial evasion of immune defences
- Origin and molecular biology of pandemic influenza
- Significance of toxins
- An update on vaccines, prions, immune evasion, microbial ligands and receptors
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students in microbiology and immunology, medical students, and others new to the field of microbiology and infectious diseases.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Fifth Edition
Preface to the Fourth Edition
Preface to the Third Edition
Preface to the Second Edition
Preface to the First Edition
1 General Principles
References
2 Attachment to and Entry of Microorganisms into the Body
Introduction
Adhesion/Entry: Some General Considerations
The Skin
Respiratory Tract
Gastro-Intestinal Tract
Oropharynx
Urinogenital Tract
Conjunctiva
The Normal Microbial Flora
Exit of Microorganisms From the Body
References
3 Events Occurring Immediately After the Entry of the Microorganism
Growth in Epithelial Cells
Intracellular Microorganisms and Spread through the Body
Subepithelial Invasion
Nutritional Requirements of Invading Microbes
References
4 The Encounter with the Phagocytic Cell and the Microbe's Answers
Cell Biology of Phagocytosis
Phagocytosis in Polymorphonuclear Leucocytes
Phagocytosis in Macrophages
Microbial Strategy in Relation to Phagocytes
Growth in the Phagocytic Cell
Killing the Phagocyte
Entry into the Host Cell Other than by Phagocytosis
Consequences of Defects in the Phagocytic Cell
Summary
References
5 The Spread of Microbes through the Body
Direct Spread
Microbial Factors Promoting Spread
Spread via Lymphatics
Spread via the Blood
Spread via Other Pathways
References
6 The Immune Response to Infection
Antibody Response
T-Cell-Mediated Immune Response
Natural Killer Cells
Macrophages, Polymorphs and Mast Cells
Complement and Related Defense Molecules
Conclusions Concerning the Immune Response to Microorganisms
References
7 Microbial Strategies in Relation to the Immune Response
Infection Completed before the Adaptive Immune Response Intervenes
Induction of Immunological Tolerance
Immunosuppression
Absence of a Suitable Target for the Immune Response
Microbial Presence in Bodily Sites Inaccessible to the Immune Response
Induction of Inappropriate Antibody and T-Cell Responses
Antibodies Mopped Up by Soluble Microbial Antigens
Local Interference with Immune Forces
Reduced Interferon Induction or Responsiveness
Antigenic Variation
Microorganisms that Avoid Induction of an Immune Response
References
8 Mechanisms of Cell and Tissue Damage
Infection with no Cell or Tissue Damage
Direct Damage by Microorganisms
Microbial Toxins
Indirect Damage via Inflammation
Indirect Damage via the Immune Response (Immunopathology)
Other Indirect Mechanisms of Damage
Diarrhoea
References
9 Recovery from Infection
Immunological Factors in Recovery
Inflammation
Complement
Interferons
Multimechanistic Recovery: An Example
Temperature
Tissue Repair
Resistance to Re-Infection
References
10 Failure to Eliminate Microbe
Latency
Persistent Infection with Shedding
Epidemiological Significance of Persistent Infection with Shedding
Persistent Infection without Shedding
Significance for the Individual of Persistent Infections
Conclusions
References
11 Host and Microbial Factors Influencing
Susceptibility
Genetic Factors in the Microorganism
Genetic Factors in the Host
Hormonal Factors and Stress
Other Factors
References
12 Vaccines and How they Work
Introduction
General Principles
Complications and Side Effects of Vaccines
The Development of New Vaccines
References
Appendix
Conclusions
References
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 25th September 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124982642
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538501
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080574158
About the Author
Anthony Nash
Tony Nash is Emeritus Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Edinburgh. He has had a distinguished career i the field of viral pathogenesis in which he has over a 150 publications. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and of the Academy of medical sciences of the UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Edinburgh, UK
Cedric Mims
Cedric Mims began as a zoologist, studying under GP Wells and JBS Haldane at University College, London. He then went to the Middlesex Hospital Medical School, London, graduating in 1952. After hospital appointments he spent three years in Uganda studying tropical fevers, and then 16 years in Canberra, Australia, interspersed with two years in the USA. This was followed by a 20-year period in London as Professor of Microbiology at Guy's Hospital Medical School, where his enthusiasm for teaching found its outlet. His entire career has focused on infectious diseases and immunology, and he has produced five books and more than a hundred scientific papers on these subjects. He has four children and nine grandchildren and lives in the Sussex countryside.
Affiliations and Expertise
Guy's Hospital Medical School, UMDS, London, U.K.
John Stephen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham, Edgbaston, U.K.
Reviews
"This book should be in every medical library..." --POSTGRADUATE MEDICAL JOURNAL
"This is an outstanding book of high scholarship of much interest to immunologists, microbiologists, pathologists and all those concerned with infectious diseases." --MOLECULAR MEDICINE TODAY
"A splendidly imaginative book which will become a trusty companion for many of us." --THE LANCET
"A short but comprehensive description of the mechanisms of infectious disease in an eminently readable form suitable for undergraduates in medicine, veterinary medicine and microbiology. An excellent book which should be read by teachers, students and research workers." --NEW SCIENTIST
"In bringing this material together clearly, in one short thoughtful volume, Professor Mims offers the student a chance to acquire a sound appreciation of the infectious process." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
"It remains excellent value for money and will I am sure long continue to be a standard text." --JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY
"Clear, well-written text including tables, and impressive schematic drawings." --EXPERIMENTAL PATHOLOGY