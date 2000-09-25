Mims' Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780124982642, 9780080538501

Mims' Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease

5th Edition

Authors: Anthony Nash Cedric Mims John Stephen
Paperback ISBN: 9780124982642
eBook ISBN: 9780080538501
eBook ISBN: 9780080574158
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 25th September 2000
Page Count: 464
Description

Mims' Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease is the landmark book in the field of infectious disease. The new, revised edition of this work provides a comprehensive, up-to-date description of the mechanisms of microbial infection and the pathogenesis of infectious disease. Presented in a clear, accessible style, it deals in an integrated manner with the spectrum of microorganisms, describing the factors common to all infectious diseases. Molecular biology, pathology, and immunology are brought together to explain the mechanisms for spread, immune response, and recovery.

Key Features

  • Microbial gene sequencing
  • Up-to-date picture of the global burden of infectious diseases
  • Role of bacterial virulence factors in vivo, as contrasted with possibilities based on in vitro evidence
  • Latest data on combination vaccines, the promise of edible vaccines
  • The spread of antibiotic resistance genes among bacteria
  • HIV1 and HIV2; molecular biology, pathogenesis and origin
  • Latest data on tuberculosis - the number one infectious disease worldwide
  • Recent work on papillomaviruses, herpesviruses, BSE and variant CJD
  • Latest data on microbial evasion of immune defences
  • Origin and molecular biology of pandemic influenza
  • Significance of toxins
  • An update on vaccines, prions, immune evasion, microbial ligands and receptors

Readership

Undergraduate and graduate students in microbiology and immunology, medical students, and others new to the field of microbiology and infectious diseases.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Fifth Edition

Preface to the Fourth Edition

Preface to the Third Edition

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1 General Principles

References

2 Attachment to and Entry of Microorganisms into the Body

Introduction

Adhesion/Entry: Some General Considerations

The Skin

Respiratory Tract

Gastro-Intestinal Tract

Oropharynx

Urinogenital Tract

Conjunctiva

The Normal Microbial Flora

Exit of Microorganisms From the Body

References

3 Events Occurring Immediately After the Entry of the Microorganism

Growth in Epithelial Cells

Intracellular Microorganisms and Spread through the Body

Subepithelial Invasion

Nutritional Requirements of Invading Microbes

References

4 The Encounter with the Phagocytic Cell and the Microbe's Answers

Cell Biology of Phagocytosis

Phagocytosis in Polymorphonuclear Leucocytes

Phagocytosis in Macrophages

Microbial Strategy in Relation to Phagocytes

Growth in the Phagocytic Cell

Killing the Phagocyte

Entry into the Host Cell Other than by Phagocytosis

Consequences of Defects in the Phagocytic Cell

Summary

References

5 The Spread of Microbes through the Body

Direct Spread

Microbial Factors Promoting Spread

Spread via Lymphatics

Spread via the Blood

Spread via Other Pathways

References

6 The Immune Response to Infection

Antibody Response

T-Cell-Mediated Immune Response

Natural Killer Cells

Macrophages, Polymorphs and Mast Cells

Complement and Related Defense Molecules

Conclusions Concerning the Immune Response to Microorganisms

References

7 Microbial Strategies in Relation to the Immune Response

Infection Completed before the Adaptive Immune Response Intervenes

Induction of Immunological Tolerance

Immunosuppression

Absence of a Suitable Target for the Immune Response

Microbial Presence in Bodily Sites Inaccessible to the Immune Response

Induction of Inappropriate Antibody and T-Cell Responses

Antibodies Mopped Up by Soluble Microbial Antigens

Local Interference with Immune Forces

Reduced Interferon Induction or Responsiveness

Antigenic Variation

Microorganisms that Avoid Induction of an Immune Response

References

8 Mechanisms of Cell and Tissue Damage

Infection with no Cell or Tissue Damage

Direct Damage by Microorganisms

Microbial Toxins

Indirect Damage via Inflammation

Indirect Damage via the Immune Response (Immunopathology)

Other Indirect Mechanisms of Damage

Diarrhoea

References

9 Recovery from Infection

Immunological Factors in Recovery

Inflammation

Complement

Interferons

Multimechanistic Recovery: An Example

Temperature

Tissue Repair

Resistance to Re-Infection

References

10 Failure to Eliminate Microbe

Latency

Persistent Infection with Shedding

Epidemiological Significance of Persistent Infection with Shedding

Persistent Infection without Shedding

Significance for the Individual of Persistent Infections

Conclusions

References

11 Host and Microbial Factors Influencing

Susceptibility

Genetic Factors in the Microorganism

Genetic Factors in the Host

Hormonal Factors and Stress

Other Factors

References

12 Vaccines and How they Work

Introduction

General Principles

Complications and Side Effects of Vaccines

The Development of New Vaccines

References

Appendix

Conclusions

References

Glossary

Index

About the Author

Anthony Nash

Anthony Nash

Tony Nash is Emeritus Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Edinburgh. He has had a distinguished career i the field of viral pathogenesis in which he has over a 150 publications. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and of the Academy of medical sciences of the UK.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Edinburgh, UK

Cedric Mims

Cedric Mims began as a zoologist, studying under GP Wells and JBS Haldane at University College, London. He then went to the Middlesex Hospital Medical School, London, graduating in 1952. After hospital appointments he spent three years in Uganda studying tropical fevers, and then 16 years in Canberra, Australia, interspersed with two years in the USA. This was followed by a 20-year period in London as Professor of Microbiology at Guy's Hospital Medical School, where his enthusiasm for teaching found its outlet. His entire career has focused on infectious diseases and immunology, and he has produced five books and more than a hundred scientific papers on these subjects. He has four children and nine grandchildren and lives in the Sussex countryside.

Affiliations and Expertise

Guy's Hospital Medical School, UMDS, London, U.K.

John Stephen

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Birmingham, Edgbaston, U.K.

Reviews

"This book should be in every medical library..." --POSTGRADUATE MEDICAL JOURNAL
"This is an outstanding book of high scholarship of much interest to immunologists, microbiologists, pathologists and all those concerned with infectious diseases." --MOLECULAR MEDICINE TODAY
"A splendidly imaginative book which will become a trusty companion for many of us." --THE LANCET
"A short but comprehensive description of the mechanisms of infectious disease in an eminently readable form suitable for undergraduates in medicine, veterinary medicine and microbiology. An excellent book which should be read by teachers, students and research workers." --NEW SCIENTIST
"In bringing this material together clearly, in one short thoughtful volume, Professor Mims offers the student a chance to acquire a sound appreciation of the infectious process." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
"It remains excellent value for money and will I am sure long continue to be a standard text." --JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY
"Clear, well-written text including tables, and impressive schematic drawings." --EXPERIMENTAL PATHOLOGY

Ratings and Reviews

