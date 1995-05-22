Mims' Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease

Reviews of Previous Editions:

"Clear, well-written text including tables and impressive schematic drawings." --EXPERIMENTAL PATHOLOGY

"A key book. A clear and comprehensive book on the invasion of the organism by infectious agents and subsequent events. The recent emergence of AIDS has provided an immense stimulus to pathogenesis studies, particularly those dealing with the interaction of viruses with the immune system." --VETERINARY MICROBIOLOGY

"This book should be in every medical library." --POSTGRADUATE MEDICAL JOURNAL

"It remains an excellent value for the money and will I am sure long continue to be a standard text." --JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY

"In bringing this material together clearly, in one short thoughtful volume, Professor Mims offers the student a chance to acquire a sound appreciation of the infectious process." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL

"A splendidly imaginative book which will become a trusty companion for many of us." --THE LANCET

"A short but comprehensive description of the mechanisms of infectious disease in an eminently readable form, suitable for undergraduates in medicine, veterinary medicine, and microbiology. An excellent book which should be read by teachers, students, and research workers." --NEW SCIENTIST