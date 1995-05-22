Mims' Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease
4th Edition
Description
The newly revised edition of this work provides an up-to-date description of the mechanisms of infection and disease production in a clear and logical manner. Dealing in an integrated manner with all microorganisms, the factors common to all infectious diseases are set out. Molecular biology, pathology, and immunology are brought together to explain how an infectious agent causes disease, and how the body reacts to it.
Key Features
- Attachment to and entry of microorganisms
- Events occurring immediately after entry
- The encounter of the microbe with the phagocytic cell
- The spread of microbes through the body
- The immune response to infection
- Microbial strategies in relation to the immune response
- Mechanisms of cell and tissue damage
- Recovery from infection
- Failure to eliminate the microbe
- Host and microbial factors influencing susceptibility
- Vaccines
Readership
Mostly undergraduate students of microbiology, medicine immunology, parasitology, virology, and human biology in particular. also used as a text reference
Table of Contents
Preface to Fourth Edition. Preface to the Third Edition. Preface to the Second Edition. Preface to the First Edition. General Principles. Attachment to and Entry of Microorganisms into the Body. Events Occurring Immediately After the Entry of the Microorganism. The Encounter of the Microbe with the Phagocytic Cell. The Spread of Microbes through the Body. The Immune Response to Infection. Microbial Strategies in Relation to the Immune Response. Mechanisms of Cell and Tissue Damage. Recovery from Infection. Failure to Eliminate Microbe. Host and Microbial Factors Influencing Susceptibility. Vaccines. Appendices. Conclusions. Glossary. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 22nd May 1995
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571911
About the Author
Anthony Nash
Tony Nash is Emeritus Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Edinburgh. He has had a distinguished career i the field of viral pathogenesis in which he has over a 150 publications. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and of the Academy of medical sciences of the UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Edinburgh, UK
Cedric Mims
Cedric Mims began as a zoologist, studying under GP Wells and JBS Haldane at University College, London. He then went to the Middlesex Hospital Medical School, London, graduating in 1952. After hospital appointments he spent three years in Uganda studying tropical fevers, and then 16 years in Canberra, Australia, interspersed with two years in the USA. This was followed by a 20-year period in London as Professor of Microbiology at Guy's Hospital Medical School, where his enthusiasm for teaching found its outlet. His entire career has focused on infectious diseases and immunology, and he has produced five books and more than a hundred scientific papers on these subjects. He has four children and nine grandchildren and lives in the Sussex countryside.
Affiliations and Expertise
Guy's Hospital Medical School, UMDS, London, U.K.
Nigel Dimmock
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Warwick, Coventry, U.K.
John Stephen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Birmingham, Edgbaston, U.K.
Reviews
Reviews of Previous Editions:
"Clear, well-written text including tables and impressive schematic drawings." --EXPERIMENTAL PATHOLOGY
"A key book. A clear and comprehensive book on the invasion of the organism by infectious agents and subsequent events. The recent emergence of AIDS has provided an immense stimulus to pathogenesis studies, particularly those dealing with the interaction of viruses with the immune system." --VETERINARY MICROBIOLOGY
"This book should be in every medical library." --POSTGRADUATE MEDICAL JOURNAL
"It remains an excellent value for the money and will I am sure long continue to be a standard text." --JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY
"In bringing this material together clearly, in one short thoughtful volume, Professor Mims offers the student a chance to acquire a sound appreciation of the infectious process." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
"A splendidly imaginative book which will become a trusty companion for many of us." --THE LANCET
"A short but comprehensive description of the mechanisms of infectious disease in an eminently readable form, suitable for undergraduates in medicine, veterinary medicine, and microbiology. An excellent book which should be read by teachers, students, and research workers." --NEW SCIENTIST