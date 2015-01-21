Mims' Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease
6th Edition
Description
Mims' Pathogenesis of Infectious Disease is the landmark book in the field of infectious disease. The new, revised edition of this work provides a comprehensive, up-to-date description of the mechanisms of microbial infection and the pathogenesis of infectious disease. Presented in a clear, accessible style, it deals in an integrated manner with the spectrum of microorganisms, describing the factors common to all infectious diseases. Molecular biology, pathology, and immunology are brought together to explain the mechanisms for spread, immune response, and recovery.
Key Features
- Describes the origin and molecular biology of pandemic influenza, HIV1, and HIV2 as well as the recent work on papillomaviruses, herpesviruses, BSE, and variant CJD
- Contains the latest data on tuberculosis, microbial evasion of immune defenses, and the spread of antibiotic resistance genes among bacteria
- Provides an update on vaccines, prions, immune evasion, and microbial ligands and receptors
- Gives an up-to-date picture of the global burden of infectious diseases
Readership
Undergraduate and graduate students in microbiology and immunology, medical students, and others new to the field of microbiology and infectious diseases
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. General Principles
- Bibliography
- Chapter 2. Attachment to and Entry of Microorganisms into the Body
- Introduction
- Adhesion/Entry: Some General Considerations
- The Skin
- Respiratory Tract
- Gastrointestinal Tract
- Oropharynx
- Urinogenital Tract
- Conjunctiva
- The Normal Microbiota
- Exit of Microorganisms from the Body
- Bibliography
- Chapter 3. Early Stages of Infection After Pathogen Entry
- Growth in Epithelial Cells
- Intracellular Microorganisms and Spread Through the Body
- Subepithelial Invasion
- Nutritional Requirements of Invading Microbes
- Bibliography
- Chapter 4. Encounter of Microbes with Phagocytic Cells
- Cell Biology of Phagocytosis
- Phagocytosis in Polymorphonuclear Leucocytes
- Phagocytosis in Macrophages
- Microbial Strategy in Relation to Phagocytes
- Growth in the Phagocytic Cell
- Killing the Phagocyte
- Entry into the Host Cell Other Than by Phagocytosis
- Consequences of Defects in the Phagocytic Cell
- Summary
- Bibliography
- Chapter 5. The Spread of Microbes Through the Body
- Direct Spread
- Microbial Factors Promoting Spread
- Spread Via Lymphatics
- Spread Via the Blood
- Spread Via Other Pathways
- Bibliography
- Chapter 6. The Immune Response to Infection
- Antibody Response
- T-Cell-Mediated Immune Response
- NK Cells
- Macrophages, Neutrophils and Mast Cells
- Complement and Related Defence Molecules
- Conclusions Concerning the Immune Response to Microorganisms
- Bibliography
- Chapter 7. Microbial Strategies in Relation to the Immune Response
- Induction of Immunological Tolerance
- Immunosuppression
- Absence of a Suitable Target for the Immune Response
- Microbial Presence in Bodily Sites Inaccessible to the Immune Response
- Induction of Inappropriate Antibody and T-Cell Responses
- Antibodies Mopped up by Soluble Microbial Antigens
- Local Interference with Immune Forces
- Reduced Interferon Induction or Responsiveness
- Antigenic Variation
- Bibliography
- Chapter 8. Mechanisms of Cell and Tissue Damage
- Infection with No Cell or Tissue Damage
- Direct Damage by Microorganisms
- Microbial Toxins
- Indirect Damage via Inflammation
- Indirect Damage via the Immune Response (Immunopathology)
- Other Indirect Mechanisms of Damage
- Diarrhoea
- Bibliography
- Chapter 9. Recovery from Infection
- Immunological Factors in Recovery
- Inflammation
- Complement
- Interferons
- Multimechanistic Recovery: An Example
- Temperature
- Tissue Repair
- Resistance to Re-Infection
- Bibliography
- Chapter 10. Failure to Eliminate Microbe
- Latency
- Persistent Infection with Shedding
- Epidemiological Significance of Persistent Infection with Shedding
- Persistent Infection Without Shedding
- Significance for the Individual of Persistent Infections
- Conclusions
- Bibliography
- Chapter 11. Host and Microbial Factors Influencing Susceptibility
- Genetic Factors in the Microorganism
- Genetic Factors in the Host
- Stress and Hormonal Factors
- Other Factors
- Bibliography
- Chapter 12. Vaccines and How They Work
- Introduction
- General Principles
- Complications and Side Effects of Vaccines
- Reverse Vaccinology
- Bibliography
- Appendix
- Conclusions
- Glossary
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 21st January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780123971883
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123977816
About the Author
Anthony Nash
Tony Nash is Emeritus Professor of Infectious Diseases at the University of Edinburgh. He has had a distinguished career i the field of viral pathogenesis in which he has over a 150 publications. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and of the Academy of medical sciences of the UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Edinburgh, UK
Robert Dalziel
Dr. Dalziel gained his BSc (Honours) in Biochemistry from the University of Glasgow in 1980. He then carried out his PhD studies on protein/DNA interactions in HSV-1 infected cells at the MRC Institute for Virology in Glasgow, graduating in 1984. He carried out post-doctoral research at the Scripps Research Institute, La Jolla CA, and in 1987 accepted a faculty position at the University of Edinburgh where he is now a senior lecturer and group leader in the Roslin Institute, Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies.
Dr. Dalziel’s research interests focus on the mechanism of virus pathogenesis with a particular interest in herpesviruses. He has almost 30 years of experience in teaching undergraduate veterinary science and medical students and has designed and developed a number of undergraduate courses. He has supervised over 20 Graduate students and has served as a member of the UK Government Advisory Committee on Genetic Manipulation (ACGM). He is also Editor in Chief of Veterinary Research Communications.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Edinburgh, UK
J. Fitzgerald
Dr. J. Ross Fitzgerald is the principle investigator for the Laboratory for Bacterial Evolution and Pathogenesis, Centre for Infectious Diseases based at the College of Medicine and Veterinary Medicine, University of Edinburgh. The laboratory is focused on the use of genomic and molecular tools to examine the evolution and pathogenesis of clinically important species of Staphylococci. Dr. Fitzgerald has published numerous papers in peer-reviewed research journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Edinburgh, UK
Reviews
"It is a valuable asset for all healthcare students, course directors, and officials who require critical knowledge about how microorganisms initiate and, in some cases, perpetuate human infections. Score: 78 - 3 Stars" --Doody's
Praise for the previous edition:
"This book should be in every medical library..." --POSTGRADUATE MEDICAL JOURNAL
"This is an outstanding book of high scholarship of much interest to immunologists, microbiologists, pathologists and all those concerned with infectious diseases." --MOLECULAR MEDICINE TODAY
"A splendidly imaginative book which will become a trusty companion for many of us." --THE LANCET
"A short but comprehensive description of the mechanisms of infectious disease in an eminently readable form suitable for undergraduates in medicine, veterinary medicine and microbiology. An excellent book which should be read by teachers, students and research workers." --NEW SCIENTIST
"In bringing this material together clearly, in one short thoughtful volume, Professor Mims offers the student a chance to acquire a sound appreciation of the infectious process." --BRITISH MEDICAL JOURNAL
"It remains excellent value for money and will I am sure long continue to be a standard text." --JOURNAL OF MEDICAL MICROBIOLOGY
"Clear, well-written text including tables, and impressive schematic drawings." --EXPERIMENTAL PATHOLOGY