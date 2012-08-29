Mims' Medical Microbiology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780723436010, 9780702050299

Mims' Medical Microbiology

5th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Richard Goering Hazel Dockrell Mark Zuckerman Ivan Roitt Peter Chiodini
eBook ISBN: 9780702050299
eBook ISBN: 9780702057489
eBook ISBN: 9780702057434
eBook ISBN: 9780702056635
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 29th August 2012
Page Count: 580
Description

Mims’ Microbiology makes it easy for you to learn the microbiology and basic immunology concepts you need to know for your courses and USMLE. Using a clinically relevant, systems-based approach, this popular medical textbook accessibly explains the microbiology of the agents that cause diseases and the diseases that affect individual organ systems. With lavish illustrations and straightforward, accessible explanations, Mims’ Microbiology makes this complex subject simple to understand and remember.

Key Features

  • Learn about infections in the context of major body systems and understand why these are environments in which microbes can establish themselves, flourish, and give rise to pathologic changes. This systems-based approach to microbiology employs integrated and case-based teaching that places the "bug parade" into a clinical context.

  • Grasp and retain vital concepts easily thanks to a user-friendly color-coded format, succinct text, key concept boxes, and dynamic illustrations.

  • Effectively review for problem-based courses with the help of chapter introductions and "Lessons in Microbiology" text boxes that highlight the clinical relevance of the material, offer easy access to key concepts, and provide valuable review tools.

  • Approach microbiology by body system or by pathogen through an extensively cross-referenced "Pathogen Review" section.

  • Access the complete contents online at studentconsult.com, along with downloadable illustrations…150 multiple choice review questions... "Pathogen Parade"...and many other features to enhance learning and retention.

Table of Contents

Introduction: A contemporary approach to microbiology

SECTION 1 THE ADVERSARIES – MICROBES

1. Microbes as parasites

2. The bacteria

3. The viruses

4. The fungi

5. The protozoa

6. The helminths and arthropods

7. Prions

8. The host–parasite relationship

SECTION 2 THE ADVERSARIES – HOST DISEASES

9. The innate defenses of the body

10. Adaptive responses provide a ‘quantum leap’ in effective defense

11. The cellular basis of adaptive immune responses

SECTION 3 THE CONFLICTS

12. Background to the infectious diseases

13. Entry, exit and transmission

14. Immune defenses in action

15. Spread and replication

16. Parasite survival strategies and persistent infections

17. Pathologic consequences of infection

SECTION 4 CLINICAL MANIFESTATION AND DIAGNOSIS OF INFECTIONS BY BODY SYSTEM

18. Upper respiratory tract infections

19. Lower respiratory tract infections

20. Urinary tract infections

21. Sexually transmitted infections

22. Gastrointestinal tract infections

23. Obstetric and perinatal infections

24. Central nervous system infections

25. Infections of the eye

26. Infections of the skin, soft tissue, muscle and associated systems

27. Vector-borne infections

28. Multisystem zoonoses

29. Fever of unknown origin

30. Infections in the compromised host

SECTION 5 – DIAGNOSIS AND CONTROL

31. Diagnosis of infection and assessment of host defense mechanisms

32. Epidemiology and control of infectious diseases

33. Attacking the enemy: antimicrobial agents and chemotherapy

34. Protecting the host: vaccination

35. Passive and non-specific immunotherapy

36. Hospital infection, sterilization and disinfection

Details

No. of pages:
580
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Author

Richard Goering

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska, USA

Hazel Dockrell

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Immunology, Department of Immunology and Infection, Faculty of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK

Mark Zuckerman

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Virologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, South London Specialist Virology Centre, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, King’s College London School of Medicine, London, UK

Ivan Roitt

Affiliations and Expertise

Hon Director, Middlesex Centre for Investigative & Diagnostic Oncology, School of Health & Social Sciences, Middlesex University, London, UK

Peter Chiodini

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Professor, The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Infectious & Tropical Diseases; Consultant Parasitologist, Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Department of Clinical Parasitology, London England UK

