Mims' Medical Microbiology
5th Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Description
Mims’ Microbiology makes it easy for you to learn the microbiology and basic immunology concepts you need to know for your courses and USMLE. Using a clinically relevant, systems-based approach, this popular medical textbook accessibly explains the microbiology of the agents that cause diseases and the diseases that affect individual organ systems. With lavish illustrations and straightforward, accessible explanations, Mims’ Microbiology makes this complex subject simple to understand and remember.
Key Features
- Learn about infections in the context of major body systems and understand why these are environments in which microbes can establish themselves, flourish, and give rise to pathologic changes. This systems-based approach to microbiology employs integrated and case-based teaching that places the "bug parade" into a clinical context.
- Grasp and retain vital concepts easily thanks to a user-friendly color-coded format, succinct text, key concept boxes, and dynamic illustrations.
- Effectively review for problem-based courses with the help of chapter introductions and "Lessons in Microbiology" text boxes that highlight the clinical relevance of the material, offer easy access to key concepts, and provide valuable review tools.
- Approach microbiology by body system or by pathogen through an extensively cross-referenced "Pathogen Review" section.
- Access the complete contents online at studentconsult.com, along with downloadable illustrations…150 multiple choice review questions... "Pathogen Parade"...and many other features to enhance learning and retention.
Table of Contents
Introduction: A contemporary approach to microbiology
SECTION 1 THE ADVERSARIES – MICROBES
1. Microbes as parasites
2. The bacteria
3. The viruses
4. The fungi
5. The protozoa
6. The helminths and arthropods
7. Prions
8. The host–parasite relationship
SECTION 2 THE ADVERSARIES – HOST DISEASES
9. The innate defenses of the body
10. Adaptive responses provide a ‘quantum leap’ in effective defense
11. The cellular basis of adaptive immune responses
SECTION 3 THE CONFLICTS
12. Background to the infectious diseases
13. Entry, exit and transmission
14. Immune defenses in action
15. Spread and replication
16. Parasite survival strategies and persistent infections
17. Pathologic consequences of infection
SECTION 4 CLINICAL MANIFESTATION AND DIAGNOSIS OF INFECTIONS BY BODY SYSTEM
18. Upper respiratory tract infections
19. Lower respiratory tract infections
20. Urinary tract infections
21. Sexually transmitted infections
22. Gastrointestinal tract infections
23. Obstetric and perinatal infections
24. Central nervous system infections
25. Infections of the eye
26. Infections of the skin, soft tissue, muscle and associated systems
27. Vector-borne infections
28. Multisystem zoonoses
29. Fever of unknown origin
30. Infections in the compromised host
SECTION 5 – DIAGNOSIS AND CONTROL
31. Diagnosis of infection and assessment of host defense mechanisms
32. Epidemiology and control of infectious diseases
33. Attacking the enemy: antimicrobial agents and chemotherapy
34. Protecting the host: vaccination
35. Passive and non-specific immunotherapy
36. Hospital infection, sterilization and disinfection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 29th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702050299
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057489
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057434
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056635
About the Author
Richard Goering
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska, USA
Hazel Dockrell
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Immunology, Department of Immunology and Infection, Faculty of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK
Mark Zuckerman
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Virologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, South London Specialist Virology Centre, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, King’s College London School of Medicine, London, UK
Ivan Roitt
Affiliations and Expertise
Hon Director, Middlesex Centre for Investigative & Diagnostic Oncology, School of Health & Social Sciences, Middlesex University, London, UK
Peter Chiodini
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Professor, The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Infectious & Tropical Diseases; Consultant Parasitologist, Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Department of Clinical Parasitology, London England UK