Mims' Medical Microbiology and Immunology - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780702071546, 9780702072321

Mims' Medical Microbiology and Immunology

6th Edition

Authors: Richard Goering Hazel Dockrell Mark Zuckerman Peter Chiodini
eBook ISBN: 9780702072321
Paperback ISBN: 9780702071560
Paperback ISBN: 9780702071546
eBook ISBN: 9780702072017
eBook ISBN: 9780702072314
eBook ISBN: 9780702072307
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th February 2018
Page Count: 568
Description

Learn all the microbiology and basic immunology concepts you need to know for your courses and exams. Now fully revised and updated, Mims’ clinically relevant, systems-based approach and abundant colour illustrations make this complex subject easy to understand and remember.

  • Learn about infections in the context of major body systems and understand why these are environments in which microbes can establish themselves, flourish, and give rise to pathologic changes. This systems-based approach to microbiology employs integrated and case-based teaching that places the ‘bug parade’ into a clinical context.

  • Effectively review for problem-based courses with the help of chapter introductions and ‘Lessons in Microbiology’ text boxes that highlight the clinical relevance of the material, offer easy access to key concepts, and provide valuable review tools.

  • Approach microbiology by body system or by pathogen through the accompanying electronic ‘Pathogen Parade’ – a quickly searchable, cross-referenced glossary of viruses, bacteria and fungi

  • A new electronic ‘Vaccine Parade’ offers quick-reference coverage of the most commonly used vaccines in current clinical practice

  • Deepen your understanding of epidemiology and the important role it plays in providing evidence-based identification of key risk factors for disease and targets for preventative medicine.　

  • Grasp and retain vital concepts easily, with a user-friendly colour coded format, succinct text, key concept boxes, and dynamic illustrations.

  • New and enhanced information reflects the growing importance of the human microbiota and latest molecular approaches

  • Access the complete contents on the go via the accompanying interactive eBook, with a range of bonus materials to enhance learning and retention – includes self-assessment materials and clinical cases to check your understanding and aid exam preparation.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1 THE ADVERSARIES – PATHOGENS

1. Pathogens as parasites

2. The bacteria

3. The viruses

4. The fungi

5. The protozoa

6. The helminths

7. The arthropods

8. Prions

9. The host–parasite relationship

SECTION 2 THE ADVERSARIES – HOST DEFENCES

10.The innate defences of the body

11. Adaptive immune responses bring specificity

12. Cooperation leads to effective immune responses

SECTION 3 THE CONFLICTS

13. Background to the infectious diseases

14. Entry, exit and transmission 

15. Immune defences in action

16. Spread and replication

17. Parasite survival strategies and persistent infections

18. Pathological consequences of infection

SECTION 4 CLINICAL MANIFESTATION AND DIAGNOSIS OF INFECTIONS BY BODY SYSTEM

The clinical manifestations of infection

19. Upper respiratory tract infections 

20. Lower respiratory tract infections

21. Urinary tract infections

22. Sexually transmitted infections

23. Gastrointestinal tract infections

24. Obstetric and perinatal infections

25. Central nervous system infections

26. Infections of the eye

27. Infections of the skin, soft tissue, muscle and associated systems 

28. Vector-borne infections

29. Multisystem zoonoses

30. Fever of unknown origin 

31. Infections in the compromised host

SECTION 5 DIAGNOSIS AND CONTROL

32. Diagnosis of infection and assessment of host defence mechanisms

33. Epidemiology and control of infectious diseases 

34. Attacking the enemy: antimicrobial agents and chemotherapy

35. Protecting the host: vaccination

36. Active, passive and adoptive immunotherapy

37. Infection control 

Details

No. of pages:
568
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702072321
Paperback ISBN:
9780702071560
Paperback ISBN:
9780702071546
eBook ISBN:
9780702072017
eBook ISBN:
9780702072314
eBook ISBN:
9780702072307

About the Author

Richard Goering

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chair, Department of Medical Microbiology and Immunology, Creighton University School of Medicine, Omaha, Nebraska, USA

Hazel Dockrell

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Immunology, Department of Immunology and Infection, Faculty of Infectious and Tropical Diseases, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, London, UK

Mark Zuckerman

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Virologist and Honorary Senior Lecturer, South London Specialist Virology Centre, King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, King’s College London School of Medicine, London, UK

Peter Chiodini

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Professor, The London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, Infectious & Tropical Diseases; Consultant Parasitologist, Hospital for Tropical Diseases, Department of Clinical Parasitology, London England UK

