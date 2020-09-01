Millets and Pseudo Cereals
1st Edition
Genetic Resources and Breeding Advancement
Description
Millets and Pseudo Cereals is the first comprehensive resource to focus on the potential crop production improvements through genetic enhancements.
The choice of food crop for a region is primarily determined by the conditions of climate and soil. Once labelled as orphan crops, millets and pseudo-cereals are now known as miracle grains due to their adaptation to harsh conditions and high nutritional quality. Small millets and pseudo-cereals are now seen to occupy special niches through their ability to adapt to challenging conditions. These crops have a comparative advantage in marginal lands where they withstand stress conditions and contribute to sustainable production. They also contribute to the diversity-richness and production stability of agro-ecosystems. Millets include sorghum, pearl millet, finger millet, foxtail millet, proso millet, barnyard millet, little millet and kodo millet while the other group which are not cereals but consumed as cereals and generally referred as pseudo-cereals comprises of grain amaranths, buckwheat and chenopods.
Millets and Pseudo Cereals presents current information on the genetic architecture of important economic traits and the genomic resources for gene enabled breeding. This compilation contains information on the global status, available germplasm resources, nutritional value, breeding advancements, genomics applications and sustainability of agriculture through millets and pseudo-cereals cultivation.
This book is a valuable resource for those conducting research and exploring new areas for advancing crop genetic understanding.
Key Features
- Explores the current challenges of pseudo-cereal production and how that can be overcome by developing genetic and breeding resources using appropriate germplasm
- Provides holistic information on millets and pseudo-cereals
- Features global perspectives from an international contributing team of authors
Readership
Food Science, Agriculture, Food Security, Cereal and Grain Science
Table of Contents
- Current status of millets and Pseudo cereals
Salej Sood and Mohar Singh
2. Germplasm resources of Millets and Pseudo Cereals and their Utilization Status
H D Upadhyaya
3. Foxtail millet as a model crop for genomics applications in orphan crops
Manoj Prasad/ Andrew Doust
4. Proso millet
Baltensperger/ Deepak Santra
5. Barnyard millet
S. Sood
6. Little millet and Kodo millet
Nirmala Kumari
7. Genomics applications in Orphan crops
Rajeev Varshney
8. Grain amaranth and Quinoa and Buckwheat
DM Brenner Iowa State University Quinoa Kevin M. Murphy, Washington State University, Pullman, WA, USA – Buckwheat, Clayton G Campbell Canada
9. Rice bean
KD Joshi or R Gautam or PA Hillingdon
10. Sustainability of agriculture with the use of traditional crops
IS Bisht
11. Emerging trend of low glyceamic high nutritious crops
KD Kaur
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200896
About the Editor
Mohar Singh
Senior Scientist (Plant Breeding) at the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources Regional Station in Shimla, India. He has received his doctoral degree in Plant Breeding from the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University in Palampur, India. He has been working on the genetic and genomic resources of pulses, for the last several years and identiﬁed various useful gene sources for different traits of interest in wild lentil and chickpea species, some of which have since been introgressed into the cultivated background for diversiﬁcation of cultivated gene pool.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources Regional Station, Shimla, India
Salej Sood
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Crop Improvement, ICAR Central Potate Research Inst. Shimla, Himachal Pradash 171001 HP India