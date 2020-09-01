Millets and Pseudo Cereals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128200896

Millets and Pseudo Cereals

1st Edition

Genetic Resources and Breeding Advancement

Editors: Mohar Singh Salej Sood
Paperback ISBN: 9780128200896
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 268
Description

Millets and Pseudo Cereals is the first comprehensive resource to focus on the potential crop production improvements through genetic enhancements.

The choice of food crop for a region is primarily determined by the conditions of climate and soil. Once labelled as orphan crops, millets and pseudo-cereals are now known as miracle grains due to their adaptation to harsh conditions and high nutritional quality. Small millets and pseudo-cereals are now seen to occupy special niches through their ability to adapt to challenging conditions. These crops have a comparative advantage in marginal lands where they withstand stress conditions and contribute to sustainable production. They also contribute to the diversity-richness and production stability of agro-ecosystems. Millets include sorghum, pearl millet, finger millet, foxtail millet, proso millet, barnyard millet, little millet and kodo millet while the other group which are not cereals but consumed as cereals and generally referred as pseudo-cereals comprises of grain amaranths, buckwheat and chenopods.

Millets and Pseudo Cereals presents current information on the genetic architecture of important economic traits and the genomic resources for gene enabled breeding. This compilation contains information on the global status, available germplasm resources, nutritional value, breeding advancements, genomics applications and sustainability of agriculture through millets and pseudo-cereals cultivation.

This book is a valuable resource for those conducting research and exploring new areas for advancing crop genetic understanding.

Key Features

  • Explores the current challenges of pseudo-cereal production and how that can be overcome by developing genetic and breeding resources using appropriate germplasm
  • Provides holistic information on millets and pseudo-cereals
  • Features global perspectives from an international contributing team of authors

Readership

Food Science, Agriculture, Food Security, Cereal and Grain Science

Table of Contents

  1. Current status of millets and Pseudo cereals
    Salej Sood and Mohar Singh
    2. Germplasm resources of Millets and Pseudo Cereals and their Utilization Status
    H D Upadhyaya
    3. Foxtail millet as a model crop for genomics applications in orphan crops
    Manoj Prasad/ Andrew Doust
    4. Proso millet
    Baltensperger/ Deepak Santra
    5. Barnyard millet
    S. Sood
    6. Little millet and Kodo millet
    Nirmala Kumari
    7. Genomics applications in Orphan crops
    Rajeev Varshney
    8.  Grain amaranth and Quinoa and Buckwheat
    DM Brenner Iowa State University Quinoa Kevin M. Murphy,  Washington State University, Pullman, WA, USA – Buckwheat, Clayton G Campbell Canada
    9. Rice bean
    KD Joshi or R Gautam or PA Hillingdon
    10. Sustainability of agriculture with the use of traditional crops
    IS Bisht
    11. Emerging trend of low glyceamic high nutritious crops
    KD Kaur

Details

No. of pages:
268
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128200896

About the Editor

Mohar Singh

Senior Scientist (Plant Breeding) at the National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources Regional Station in Shimla, India. He has received his doctoral degree in Plant Breeding from the Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University in Palampur, India. He has been working on the genetic and genomic resources of pulses, for the last several years and identiﬁed various useful gene sources for different traits of interest in wild lentil and chickpea species, some of which have since been introgressed into the cultivated background for diversiﬁcation of cultivated gene pool.

Affiliations and Expertise

ICAR-National Bureau of Plant Genetic Resources Regional Station, Shimla, India

Salej Sood

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Crop Improvement, ICAR Central Potate Research Inst. Shimla, Himachal Pradash 171001 HP India

Ratings and Reviews

