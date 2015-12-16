Miller's Review of Orthopaedics
7th Edition
Description
For nearly a quarter century Miller’s Review of Orthopaedics and the accompanying annual Miller Review Course (www.MillerReview.org) have been must-have resources that residents and practitioners have turned to for efficient and effective exam preparation. This 7th Edition continues to provide complete coverage of the field’s most-tested topics, now reorganized to be more intuitive, more user-friendly, and easier to read.
Key Features
-
Numerous study aids help you ace your exams: a superb art program, including full-color tables, images, and pathology slides; improved concise, bulleted text design; "testable facts" in every chapter; multiple-choice review questions written by experts in the field; and much more.
-
Video clips and SAQs available online for easy access.
Table of Contents
1. Basic Science
2. Anatomy
3. Pediatric Orthopaedics
4. Sports Medicine
5. Adult Reconstruction
6. Disorders of the Foot and Ankle
7. Hand, Upper Extremity, and Microvascular Surgery
8. Spine
9. Orthopaedic Pathology
10. Rehabilitation: Gait, Amputations, Prostheses, Orthoses, and Neurologic Injury
11. Trauma
12. Principles of Practice
13. Biostatistics and Research Design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 16th December 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323355179
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390422
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390439
About the Author
Mark Miller
Affiliations and Expertise
S. Ward Casscells Professor, Department of Orthopaedics, University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia
Stephen Thompson
Affiliations and Expertise
Cooperating Associate Professor of Sports Medicine, University of Maine, Medical Director, EMMC Sports Health, Deputy Editor, The Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, Eastern Maine Medical Center Bangor, Maine; Cofounder and Codirector, Miller Review Course Part II, Denver , Colorado