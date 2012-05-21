Miller's Anesthesia Review - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781437727937, 9781455738250

Miller's Anesthesia Review

2nd Edition

Expert Consult – Online and Print

Authors: Lorraine Sdrales Ronald Miller
eBook ISBN: 9781455738250
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st May 2012
Page Count: 544
Description

Prepare yourself for your exams with Miller's Anesthesia Review, 2nd Edition. Packed with hundreds of challenging review questions and answers, this essential study guide is an ideal way to assess and enhance your mastery of the information you need to know, and familiarize yourself with the complete range of essential topics in anesthesia.

Key Features

  • Easily assess your understanding at any level with chapters that progress from basic to advanced topics.

  • Review the complete range of essential topics in anesthesia, from physiological and pharmacologic principles through anesthetic machine systems, anesthetic delivery in a variety of settings, and anesthesia administration for a full range of disease states.

  • Get immediate feedback with detailed answers to each question at the end of every chapter.

  • Prepare with confidence using the only review source based on the two globally respected anesthesiology references by Dr. Ronald D. Miller.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of Anesthesia Practice

2 Basic Pharmacologic Principles

3 Clinical Cardiac and Pulmonary Physiology

4 Autonomic Nervous System 

5 Inhaled Anesthetics 40

6 Intravenous Anesthetics

7 Opioids

8 Local Anesthetics

9 Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs

10 Preoperative Evaluation and Medication

11 Choice of Anesthetic Technique

12 Anesthesia Delivery Systems

13 Airway Management

14 Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia

15 Peripheral Nerve Blocks

16 Patient Positioning and Associated Risks

17 Anesthetic Monitoring

18 Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gas Analysis

19 Hemostasis

20 Fluid Management

21 Blood Therapy

22 Cardiovascular Disease

23 Congenital Heart Disease

24 Chronic Pulmonary Disease

25 Renal, Liver, and Biliary Tract Disease

26 Nutritional and Gastrointestinal Disease

27 Central Nervous System Disease

28 Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology

29 Orthopedics

30 Obstetrics

31 Pediatrics

32 Elderly Patients

33 Organ Transplantation

34 Outpatient Anesthesia

35 Procedures Performed Outside the

Operating Room

36 Postanesthesia Recovery

37 Perioperative Pain Management

38 Critical Care Medicine

39 Trauma, Bioterrorism, and Natural Disasters

40 Chronic Pain Management

41 Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

42 Awareness Under Anesthesia

43 Quality of Care and Patient Safety

About the Author

Lorraine Sdrales

Lorraine M Sdrales, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA; Staff Anesthesiologist, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA; Staff Anesthesiologist, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

Ronald Miller

Ronald D. Miller, MD, MS, Professor Emertius of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emertius of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

