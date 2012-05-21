Miller's Anesthesia Review
2nd Edition
Expert Consult – Online and Print
Description
Prepare yourself for your exams with Miller's Anesthesia Review, 2nd Edition. Packed with hundreds of challenging review questions and answers, this essential study guide is an ideal way to assess and enhance your mastery of the information you need to know, and familiarize yourself with the complete range of essential topics in anesthesia.
Key Features
- Easily assess your understanding at any level with chapters that progress from basic to advanced topics.
- Review the complete range of essential topics in anesthesia, from physiological and pharmacologic principles through anesthetic machine systems, anesthetic delivery in a variety of settings, and anesthesia administration for a full range of disease states.
- Get immediate feedback with detailed answers to each question at the end of every chapter.
- Prepare with confidence using the only review source based on the two globally respected anesthesiology references by Dr. Ronald D. Miller.
Table of Contents
1 Scope of Anesthesia Practice
2 Basic Pharmacologic Principles
3 Clinical Cardiac and Pulmonary Physiology
4 Autonomic Nervous System
5 Inhaled Anesthetics 40
6 Intravenous Anesthetics
7 Opioids
8 Local Anesthetics
9 Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs
10 Preoperative Evaluation and Medication
11 Choice of Anesthetic Technique
12 Anesthesia Delivery Systems
13 Airway Management
14 Spinal and Epidural Anesthesia
15 Peripheral Nerve Blocks
16 Patient Positioning and Associated Risks
17 Anesthetic Monitoring
18 Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gas Analysis
19 Hemostasis
20 Fluid Management
21 Blood Therapy
22 Cardiovascular Disease
23 Congenital Heart Disease
24 Chronic Pulmonary Disease
25 Renal, Liver, and Biliary Tract Disease
26 Nutritional and Gastrointestinal Disease
27 Central Nervous System Disease
28 Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology
29 Orthopedics
30 Obstetrics
31 Pediatrics
32 Elderly Patients
33 Organ Transplantation
34 Outpatient Anesthesia
35 Procedures Performed Outside the
Operating Room
36 Postanesthesia Recovery
37 Perioperative Pain Management
38 Critical Care Medicine
39 Trauma, Bioterrorism, and Natural Disasters
40 Chronic Pain Management
41 Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
42 Awareness Under Anesthesia
43 Quality of Care and Patient Safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 21st May 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455738250
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323248839
About the Author
Lorraine Sdrales
Lorraine M Sdrales, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA; Staff Anesthesiologist, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA; Staff Anesthesiologist, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA
Ronald Miller
Ronald D. Miller, MD, MS, Professor Emertius of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emertius of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California