Miller's Anesthesia Review - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323400541, 9780323511834

Miller's Anesthesia Review

3rd Edition

Authors: Lorraine Sdrales Ronald Miller
eBook ISBN: 9780323511834
eBook ISBN: 9780323511827
Paperback ISBN: 9780323400541
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2017
Page Count: 544
Description

Encompassing all anesthesia topics from basic to advanced, Miller’s Anesthesia Review, 3rd Edition, by Drs. Lorraine M. Sdrales and Ronald D. Miller, is an ideal study guide to assess your knowledge and deepen your understanding. This easy-to-use resource is conveniently cross-referenced to the newest edition of Miller & Pardo: Basics of Anesthesia. Hundreds of questions cover everything from physiologic and pharmacologic principles through anesthetic machine systems, anesthetic delivery in a variety of settings, and anesthesia administration for a full range of disease states.

Key Features

  • Corresponds to Miller & Pardo’s Basics of Anesthesia to help you make the most of your study time and learn more efficiently.

  • Provides immediate feedback with detailed answers to each question at the end of every chapter, cross-referenced to specific pages in Basics of Anesthesia.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: INTRODUCTION

1. Scope of Anesthesia Practice

2. Anesthesia Information Systems

SECTION 2: PHARMACOLOGY AND PHYSIOLOGY

3. Basic Pharmacologic Principles

4. Clinical Cardiac and Pulmonary Pharmacology

5. Autonomic Nervous System

6. Inhaled Anesthetics

7. Intravenous Anesthetics

8. Opioids

9. Local Anesthetics

10. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

SECTION 3: PREOPERATIVE PREPARATION AND INTRAOPERATIVE MANAGEMENT

11. Anesthesia Neurotoxicity

12. Preoperative Evaluation and Medication

13. Choice of Anesthetic Technique

14. Anesthesia Delivery Systems

15. Airway Management

16. Spinal, Epidural, and Caudal Anesthesia

17. Peripheral Nerve Blocks

18. Positioning and Associated Risks

19. Anesthetic Monitoring

20. Acid-Base Balance and Blood Gas Analysis

21. Hemostasis

22. Fluid Management

23. Blood Therapy

SECTION 4: SPECIAL ANESTHETIC CONSIDERATIONS

24. Cardiovascular Disease

25. Congenital Heart Disease

26. Chronic Pulmonary Disease and Thoracic Anesthesia

27. Renal, Liver, and Biliary Tract Disease

28. Nutritional, Gastrointestinal, and Endocrine Disease

29. Central Nervous System Disease

30. Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology

31. Orthopedics

32. Obstetrics

33. Pediatrics

34. Elderly Patients

35. Organ Transplantation

36. Outpatient Surgery

37. Non-Operating Room Anesthesia Care

SECTION 5: THE RECOVERY PERIOD

38. Postanesthesia Recovery

39. Perioperative Pain Management

SECTION 6: CONSULTANT ANESTHETIC PRACTICE

40. Critical Care Medicine

41. Anesthesia for Trauma

42. Natural and Human-Induced Disasters

43. Chronic Pain Management

44. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

45. Awareness under Anesthesia

46. Quality and Patient Safety

47. Palliative Care

48. Sleep Medicine

About the Author

Lorraine Sdrales

Lorraine M Sdrales, MD, Assistant Clinical Professor, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, CA; Staff Anesthesiologist, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA

Ronald Miller

Ronald D. Miller, MD, MS, Professor Emertius of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California

