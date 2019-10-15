Miller's Anesthesia, 2-Volume Set
9th Edition
Covering everything from historical and international perspectives to basic science and current clinical practice, Miller's Anesthesia, 9th Edition, remains the preeminent reference in the field. Dr. Michael Gropper leads a team of global experts who bring you the most up-to-date information available on the technical, scientific, and clinical issues you face each day – whether you’re preparing for the boards, studying for recertification, or managing a challenging patient care situation in your practice.
Table of Contents
Section 1 INTRODUCTION
1. Scope of Modern Anesthetic Practice
2. The International Scope and Practice of Anesthesia
3. Perioperative Medicine
4. Informatics in Perioperative Medicine
5. Quality Improvement in Anesthesia Practice
6. Human Performance and Patient Safety
7. Patient Simulation
8. Ethical Aspects of Anesthesia Care
Section 2 ANESTHETIC PHYSIOLOGY
9. Consciousness, Memory, and Anesthesia
10. Sleep Medicine
11. Cerebral Physiology and the Effects of Anesthetic Drugs
12. Neuromuscular Physiology
13. Respiratory Physiology and Pathophysiology
14. Cardiac Physiology
15. Gastrointestinal Physiology and Pathophysiology
16. Hepatic Physiology and Pathophysiology
17. Renal Anatomy, Physiology, Pharmacology and Evaluation of Function
18. Basic Principles of Pharmacology
19. Inhaled Anesthetics: Mechanisms of Action
20. Inhaled Anesthetic Pharmacokinetics: Uptake, Distribution, Metabolism and Toxicity
21. Pulmonary Pharmacology and Inhaled Anesthetics
22. Inhaled Anesthetics: Delivery Systems
23. Intravenous Anesthetics
24. Opioids
25. Nonopioid Pain Medications
26. Intravenous Drug Delivery Systems
27. Pharmacology of Neuromuscular Blocking Drugs
28. Reversal (Antagonism) of Neuromuscular Blockade
29. Local Anesthetics
Section 3 ANESTHESIA MANAGEMENT
30. Risk of Anesthesia
31. Preoperative Evaluation
32. Anesthetic Implications of Concurrent Diseases
33. Complementary and Alternative Therapies
34. Patient Positioning for Anesthesia
35. Neuromuscular Disorders and Other Genetic Disorders
36. Cardiovascular Monitoring
37. Perioperative Echocardiography
38. Implantable Cardiac Pulse Generators: Pacemakers and Cardioverter-Defibrillators
39. Neurologic Monitoring
40. Monitoring Depth of Anesthesia (Monitoring Brain State)
41. Respiratory Monitoring
42. Renal Pathophysiology and Treatment for Perioperative Ischemia and Nephrotoxic Injury
43. Neuromuscular Monitoring
44. Airway Management in the Adult
45. Spinal, Epidural, and Caudal Anesthesia
46. Peripheral Nerve Blocks
47. Perioperative Fluid and Electrolyte Therapy
48. Perioperative Acid-Base Balance
49. Patient Blood Management: Transfusion Therapy
50. Patient Blood Management: Coagulation
Section 4 ADULT SUBSPECIALTY MANAGEMENT
51. Management of the Patient with Chronic Pain
52. Palliative Medicine
53. Anesthesia for Thoracic Surgery
54. Anesthesia for Cardiac Surgical Procedures
55. Anesthesia for Cardiac Catherization and Electroconversion
56. Anesthesia for Vascular Surgery
57. Anesthesia for Neurologic Surgery and Neurointerventions
58. Anesthesia for Bariatric Surgery
59. Anesthesia and the Renal and Genitourinary Systems
60. Anesthesia for Organ Transplantation
61. Anesthesia for Organ Procurement
62. Anesthesia for Obstetrics
63. Anesthesia for Fetal Surgery and Other Fetal Therapies
64. Anesthesia for Orthopaedic Surgery
65. Geriatric Anesthesia
66. Anesthesia for Trauma
67. Anesthesia in Prehospital and Emergency Care
68. Biologic, Natural and Human-induced Disasters: The Role of the Anesthesiologist
69. Anesthesia for Ophthalmic Surgery
70. Anesthesia for Otolaryngologic and Head-Neck Surgery
71. Anesthesia for Robotic Surgery
72. Anesthesia for Ambulatory (Outpatient) Surgery
73. Non-Operating Room Anesthesia (NORA)
74. Clinical Care in Extreme Environments: At High and Low Pressure and in Space (AKA Hyperbaric)
75. Extreme Physiology
Section 5 PEDIATRIC ANESTHESIA
76. Regional Anesthesia in Children
77. Pediatric Anesthesia
78. Anesthesia for Pediatric Cardiac Surgery
79. Pediatric and Neonatal Intensive Care
Section 6 POSTOPERATIVE CARE
80. The Postanesthesia Care Unit
81. Immediate and Long-Term Complications
82. Acute Postoperative Pain
83. Cognitive Dysfunction and Other Long-Term Complications of Surgery and Anesthesia
Section 7 CRITICAL CARE MEDICINE
84. Critical Care Anesthesiology
85. Neurocritical Care
86. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation and Cardiac Devices
87. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation and Advanced Cardiac Life Support
Section 8 ANCILLARY RESPONSIBILITIES AND PROBLEMS
88. Electrical Burns and Other Burns
89. Environmental Safety and Chemical Dependency
90. Evidence and Clinical Trials
91. Interpreting the Medical Literature
- No. of pages:
- 3576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 15th October 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323596046
About the Editor
Michael Gropper
Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesia, Director, Critical Care Medicine, University of California, San Francisco, CA
Lars Eriksson
Professor and Academic Chair, Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Medicine, Karolinska University Hospital, Solna, Stockholm, Sweden
Lee Fleisher
Robert Dunning Dripps Professor and Chair of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine, Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Jeanine Wiener-Kronish
Anesthetist-in-Chief, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Neal Cohen
Professor, Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Care, University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine, San Francisco, California
Kate Leslie
Staff Specialist, Head of Anesthesia Research, Royal Melbourne Hospital; Professor, Department of Anesthesiology, Monash University, Melbourne, Australia