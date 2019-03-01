Miller's Anatomy of the Dog
5th Edition
Featuring unparalleled full-color illustrations and detailed descriptions, Miller and Evan’s Anatomy of the Dog, 5th Edition makes it easy to master the intricate details of canine morphology. Content has been updated throughout the text to reflect the latest knowledge regarding the development, structure, and function of the canine body. Chapters in the text are logically organized by body system and written by expert anatomists who lend their extensive knowledge of particular structures. Plus, there’s a special introductory chapter on breed categories from the American Kennel Club to help you understand dog breeds and how they are determined. This new edition also features an enhanced focus on digital radiology and includes upgraded MR and CT scans throughout the text. Most notably, however, are the elaborate full-color illustrations by expert medical illustrators that bring complex anatomy to life in a way that no other vet text can. Overall, Miller and Evan’s Anatomy of the Dog is an invaluable reference for veterinary students, clinicians, technicians, breeders, and animal specialists alike.
- Elaborate full-color illustrations created by expert medical illustrators bring canine structures to life and enhance your understanding of their function.
- The most up-to-date nomenclature from the Nomina Anatomica Veterinaria (NAV) ― the standard reference for anatomical (zootomical) terminology — is reflected throughout the text’s content.
- Up-to-date text and bibliographic references from the most current literature offer easy access to all primary sources of information for further study and interpretation.
- Expert anatomist authors contribute their current knowledge of particular structures.
- Chapters logically organized by body system follows the course structure in most veterinary school curricula.
- Coverage of AKC breed categories offers a basic understanding of dog breeds and how they are determined by the American Kennel Club.
1. The Dog and Its Relatives
2. Prenatal Development
3. The Integument
4. The Skeleton
5. Arthrology
6. The Muscular System
7. The Digestive Apparatus and Abdomen
8. The Respiratory System
9. The Urogenital System
10. The Endocrine System
11. The Heart and Arteries
12. The Veins
13. The Lymphatic System
14. Introduction to the Nervous System
15. The Autonomic Nervous System
16. The Spinal Cord and Meninges
17. The Spinal Nerves
18. The Brain
19. The Cranial Nerves
20. The Ear
21. The Eye
No. of pages: 1004
- 1004
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2019
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546027
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546034
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546041
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323676687
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323546010