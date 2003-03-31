Miller-Keane Encyclopedia & Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Allied Health
7th Edition
Description
This reference is highly regarded for its accuracy, the clinical usefulness and readability of its entries, and its multidisciplinary approach to current terminology from all facets of health care. Individual experts in medicine, nursing, and allied health, researchers, lexicographers, and editors have researched, written, and reviewed each entry. Organized by major terms with related terms defined as subentries, Miller-Keane provides at-a-glance access to related information. All definitions are carefully written using clear, straightforward language to help readers understand new, unfamiliar or complex terminology. Encyclopedic entries are included for significant topics, such as diseases, disorders, or conditions. These encyclopedic entries include the definition along with a concise overview of the most important information related to Symptoms, Treatment, Patient Care, Prevention, etc. Dorland's spellchecker software and a companion Evolve website supplement this edition making it a powerful tool to building and using a medical vocabulary for all health professionals.
Key Features
- A strong multidisciplinary emphasis facilitates effective communication between health professionals of all disciplines and specialties.
- Enhanced readability and accessibility with clear, complete, straightforward definitions helps readers master new, unusual or complex terminology and makes this dictionary particularly valuable for students whose first language is not English, or whose language skills are limited.
- Pronunciation guides enhance verbal communication skills.
- Subentry style of organization (similar to Taber's) allows related terms/information to be located in close proximity.
- Tables provide at-a-glance information on a variety of subjects such as insurance-related terms, abbreviations used in health care reform, and many other topics.
- A list of stems, prefixes, and suffixes teaches students how to analyze the meaning of unfamiliar words.
- "How to Use Miller/Keane" visual guide on the inside front cover illustrates this reference's many features.
- Insightful commentaries by prominent experts in nursing and allied health appear in 42 unique "Windows."
- The vocabulary of the Unified Nursing Language System (UNLS), including NANDA, NIC, NOC, and the Omaha system provides a quick reference for standardized nursing languages.
Table of Contents
- Notes on the Use of This Book
- Combining Forms in Medical Terminology
- Color Plates
- The Human Body—Highlights of Structure and Function
- Atlases
- Children with Distinctive Physical Features
- Dermatology
- Aging
- Ophthalmology
- Dentistry
- Staining and Microscopy
- Vocabulary
- Windows
- Encyclopedic Entries
- Appendix (See List of Appendices below)
- Credits
- List of Appendices
- SECTION 1: DIAGNOSTIC TOOLS
- 1-1 Major Diagnostic Categories
- 1-2 Diagnosis-Related Groups
- SECTION 2: ASSESSMENT
- 2-1 Clinical Growth Charts for Children and Adolescents
- 2-2 DuBois’ Body Surface Area Chart
- 2-3 Body Mass Index Table
- 2-4 Range of Motion
- 2-5 Summary of Normal Development in the First Three Years of Life (Based Largely on Gesell)
- 2-6 Bedside Calculations
- 2-7 Twenty-Four Hour Clock
- SECTION 3: ANATOMY TABLES
- 3-1 Arteries
- 3-2 Bones:Listed by Body Region
- 3-3 Muscles
- 3-4 Nerves
- 3-5 Veins
- SECTION 4: NUTRITION
- 4-1 Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs): Recommended Intakes for Individuals, Vitamins Food and Nutrition Board, Institute of Medicine, National Academies
- 4-2 Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs): Tolerable Upper Intake Levels (UL), Vitamins Food and Nutrition Board, Institute of Medicine, National Academies
- 4-3 Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs): Recommended Intakes for Individuals, Elements Food and Nutrition Board, Institute of Medicine, National Academies
- 4-4 Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs): Tolerable Upper Intake Levels (UL), Elements Food and Nutrition Board, Institute of Medicine, National Academies
- 4-5 Summary Examples of Nutrient Intake for Canadians
- SECTION 5: TABLES OF WEIGHTS AND MEASURES
- 5-1 Measures of Mass
- 5-2 Measures of Capacity
- 5-3 Measures of Length
- 5-4 Avoirdupois--Metric Weight
- 5-5 Metric--Avoirdupois Weight
- 5-6 Apothecaries’– Metric Liquid Measure
- 5-7 Metric--Apothecaries’ Liquid Measure
- 5-8 Conversion Table: Weight
- 5-9 Conversion Table: Metric and Apothecaries’
- 5-10 Temperature Equivalents: Celsius (Centigrade) and Fahrenheit Scales
- SECTION 6: CHEMICAL TABLES
- 6-1 Chemical Elements
- 6-2 Elements by Atomic Numbers
- SECTION 7: IMMUNIZATION SCHEDULES
- 7-1 Recommended Childhood Immunization Schedule—United States
- 7-2 Summary of Adolescent/Adult Immunization Recommendations
- 7-3 Routine Immunization Schedules for Children and Adolescents (Canada)
- 7-4 Recommended Routine Immunization of Adults (Canada)
- SECTION 8: SYMBOLS, TERMS, AND ABBREVIATIONS
- 8-1 Symbols Commonly Used in Clinical Practice
- 8-2 Symbols Commonly Used in Pedigree Charts
- 8-3 Terminology for Microscopic Examination of Infected Material
- 8-4 Specialized Terms Used in Medical Records
- 8-5 Commonly Misinterpreted Words and Phrases
- 8-6 Acronyms for Selected Health Care Organizations, Associations, and Agencies
- 8-7 Professional Designations for Health Care Providers
- 8-8 Commonly Used Hospital Abbreviations
- 8-9 Abbreviations for Diseases and Conditions
- SECTION 9: DENTAL CARIES AND RESTORATIONS
- 9-1 Black’s Classification of Dental Caries and Restorations
- 9-2 Classification by Complexity for Dental Caries and Restorations
- 9-3 Simple, Compound, and Complex Designations for Dental Caries and Restorations
- SECTION 10: REFERENCE INTERVALS FOR THE INTERPRETATION OF LABORATORY TESTS
- 10-1 Base SI Units
- 10-2 Derived SI Units and Non-SI Units Retained for Use with the SI
- 10-3 Standard Prefixes
- 10-4 Laboratory Reference Values: Clinical Chemistry, Toxicology, Serology
- 10-5 Laboratory Reference Values: Hematology and Coagulation
- 10-6 Laboratory Reference Values: Drugs—Therapeutic and Toxic
- SECTION 11: PATIENT ADVOCACY AND RESOURCES
- 11-1 Poison Control Centers
- 11-2 Sources for Patient Education Materials and Support
- 11-3 Patient Advocacy Telephone Numbers
- SECTION 12: PROFESSIONAL GROUPS AND BOARDS
- 12-1 Professional Organizations, Associations, and Academies
- 12-2 State Nurses Associations
- 12-3 State Boards of Nursing
- 12-4 Canadian Nurses Association Interest Groups and Contact Persons
- 12-5 Registering or Licensing Authorities for Nurses Working in Canada
- SECTION 13: RESEARCH
- 13-1 The Nursing and Health Information Search: Some Approaches
- 13-2 A Guidesheet for Literature Searching
- 13-3 Accessing Health Information on the Internet
- SECTION 14: NURSING VOCABULARIES
- 14-1 Nursing Minimum Data Set Elements and Definitions
- 14-2 Nursing Diagnoses of the North American Nursing Diagnosis Association (NANDA)
- 14-3 Nursing Interventions Classification (NIC)
- 14-4 Nursing Outcomes Classification (NOC): 260 Outcome Labels and Definitions
- 14-5 Home Health Care Classification System (HHCC System)
- 14-6 The Omaha System
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2003
- Published:
- 31st March 2003
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455726240
About the Author
Marie O'Toole
Affiliations and Expertise
Rutgers University, College of Nursing, Coordinator of the Camden Nursing Program, Camden, NJ