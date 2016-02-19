Milking Machines
1st Edition
A Comprehensive Guide for Farmers, Herdsmen and Students
Description
Milking Machines: A Comprehensive Guide for Farmers, Herdsmen and Students is a comprehensive guide on milking machines and covers topics ranging from milk recording and milk transport to circulation cleaning and work routines practiced on a particular farm. The components of a milking machine are also described, including the power unit, belt drive, vacuum pump, vacuum line, and the interceptor trap.
Comprised of 20 chapters, this book begins with an overview of some basic facts about a milking machine, followed by a discussion on the parts and components of a milking machine such as the power unit, belt drive, vacuum pump, vacuum controller, and the pulsation system. Subsequent chapters focus on milk recording and milk transport as well as rubberware, along with automation of milking efficiency and cow throughput. The book also describes parlor layout and design before concluding with an evaluation of the ISO Standards for milking machines in the the European Economic Community. This monograph is designed to be read by farmers, herdsmen, and agricultural college students, who all have an interest either directly or indirectly in milking machines.
Table of Contents
Introduction
1 Some Basic Facts About a Milking Machine
2 The Power Unit
3 Belt Drive
4 Vacuum Pump
5 The Vacuum Line
6 The Interceptor Trap
7 The Vacuum Controller
8 The Pulsation System
9 Liners and Shells
10 Clawpieces
11 The Recording Jar
12 Milk Recording
13 Milk Transport
14 Rubberware
15 Circulation Cleaning
16 Choosing a Milking Installation
17 Automation
18 Work Routines
19 Parlour Layout and Design
20 The Milking Machine and the EEC
Index and Glossary of Technical Terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189079
About the Author
F. R. Lowe
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Fieldsman, Milk Marketing Board, UK