Milking Machines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080243818, 9781483189079

Milking Machines

1st Edition

A Comprehensive Guide for Farmers, Herdsmen and Students

Authors: F. R. Lowe
eBook ISBN: 9781483189079
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1981
Page Count: 192
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Milking Machines: A Comprehensive Guide for Farmers, Herdsmen and Students is a comprehensive guide on milking machines and covers topics ranging from milk recording and milk transport to circulation cleaning and work routines practiced on a particular farm. The components of a milking machine are also described, including the power unit, belt drive, vacuum pump, vacuum line, and the interceptor trap.

Comprised of 20 chapters, this book begins with an overview of some basic facts about a milking machine, followed by a discussion on the parts and components of a milking machine such as the power unit, belt drive, vacuum pump, vacuum controller, and the pulsation system. Subsequent chapters focus on milk recording and milk transport as well as rubberware, along with automation of milking efficiency and cow throughput. The book also describes parlor layout and design before concluding with an evaluation of the ISO Standards for milking machines in the the European Economic Community. This monograph is designed to be read by farmers, herdsmen, and agricultural college students, who all have an interest either directly or indirectly in milking machines.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1 Some Basic Facts About a Milking Machine

2 The Power Unit

3 Belt Drive

4 Vacuum Pump

5 The Vacuum Line

6 The Interceptor Trap

7 The Vacuum Controller

8 The Pulsation System

9 Liners and Shells

10 Clawpieces

11 The Recording Jar

12 Milk Recording

13 Milk Transport

14 Rubberware

15 Circulation Cleaning

16 Choosing a Milking Installation

17 Automation

18 Work Routines

19 Parlour Layout and Design

20 The Milking Machine and the EEC

Index and Glossary of Technical Terms

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189079

About the Author

F. R. Lowe

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Fieldsman, Milk Marketing Board, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.