Milk: the Mammary Gland and Its Secretion
1st Edition
Description
Milk: the Mammary Gland and Its Secretion, Volume II, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in lactation. The book opens with a study on the metabolic cost of lactating, and the role of diet in sustaining lactation. This is followed by separate chapters on the nutrition of the lactating ruminant, mare, and sow, with special emphasis to the nutritional requirements; and the three major metabolic diseases of cattle, and particularly lactating cows: parturient paresis (milk fever), hypomagnesaemia (grass tetany), and ketosis.
Subsequent chapters deal with the nutritive needs for lactation in the rat; the chemical and nutritional characteristics of the milk; and breast milk and cow’s milk as food for infants. The final chapters discuss the problems of the post-natal phase of growth and development of the young, and the effects of the amount and composition of the milk supply; and the immunological aspects of colostrum.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume II
Contents of Volume I
V. Nutrition of the Lactating Animal
13. Nutrition of the Lactating Woman
I. Introduction
II. Diet Surveys and Feeding Experiments
III. Nutritional Requirements in Lactation
IV. Lactation and Health
V. Summing Up
References
14. Nutrition of Lactating Farm Animals
I. Introduction
II. Digestion, Absorption and Gastro-intestinal Synthesis
III. Nutritional Requirements and Belated Metabolism
References
15. Metabolic Disturbances Associated with Lactation
I. Introduction
II. Parturient Paresis
III. Hypomagnesaemia
IV. Bovine Ketosis
V. Conclusions
References
16. Dietary Requirements for Lactation in the Eat and Other Laboratory Animals
I. Introduction
II. Protein Requirement
III. Mineral (Elements) Requirements
IV. Water-soluble Vitamin Requirements
V. Fat-soluble Vitamin and Lipid Requirements
VI. Water and Calorie Requirements
VII. Summary
References
VI. Nutritional Value of Milk
17. The Composition of Milk and the Nutritive Value of Its Components
I. Introduction
II. Lactose and Other Carbohydrates
III. Milk Proteins and Other Nitrogenous Constituents
IV. Minerals
V. Milk Fat
VI. Dissolved Gases of Milk
VII. Some Physical and Other Properties of Milk
VIII. Factors Influencing the Composition of Milk
IX. Vitamins
X. Milk in the Diet of Man
XI. Conclusion
References
18. Human Milk and Cow's Milk in Infant Nutrition
I. Introduction
II. Constituents and Properties of Human Milk
III. Physiological Value of Human Milk
IV. Physiological Value of Cow's Milk in Infant Feeding
V. Dietary Requirement of Infants
References
19. Lactation and the Growth of the Young
I. Introduction
II. The Biology of Lactation
III. The Regulation of Lactation
IV. The Maturity of the Young
V. Milk as Food for the Young
VI. Conclusions
References
20. Immunological Aspects of Colostrum
I. Transfer of Immunity from Mother to Offspring in Different Animal Species
II. Colostrum and the Farm Animal
III. Colostrum and Disease
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270753