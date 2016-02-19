Milk: the Mammary Gland and Its Secretion, Volume II, provides an overview of the state of knowledge in lactation. The book opens with a study on the metabolic cost of lactating, and the role of diet in sustaining lactation. This is followed by separate chapters on the nutrition of the lactating ruminant, mare, and sow, with special emphasis to the nutritional requirements; and the three major metabolic diseases of cattle, and particularly lactating cows: parturient paresis (milk fever), hypomagnesaemia (grass tetany), and ketosis. Subsequent chapters deal with the nutritive needs for lactation in the rat; the chemical and nutritional characteristics of the milk; and breast milk and cow’s milk as food for infants. The final chapters discuss the problems of the post-natal phase of growth and development of the young, and the effects of the amount and composition of the milk supply; and the immunological aspects of colostrum.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume II

Contents of Volume I

V. Nutrition of the Lactating Animal

13. Nutrition of the Lactating Woman

I. Introduction

II. Diet Surveys and Feeding Experiments

III. Nutritional Requirements in Lactation

IV. Lactation and Health

V. Summing Up

References

14. Nutrition of Lactating Farm Animals

I. Introduction

II. Digestion, Absorption and Gastro-intestinal Synthesis

III. Nutritional Requirements and Belated Metabolism

References

15. Metabolic Disturbances Associated with Lactation

I. Introduction

II. Parturient Paresis

III. Hypomagnesaemia

IV. Bovine Ketosis

V. Conclusions

References

16. Dietary Requirements for Lactation in the Eat and Other Laboratory Animals

I. Introduction

II. Protein Requirement

III. Mineral (Elements) Requirements

IV. Water-soluble Vitamin Requirements

V. Fat-soluble Vitamin and Lipid Requirements

VI. Water and Calorie Requirements

VII. Summary

References

VI. Nutritional Value of Milk

17. The Composition of Milk and the Nutritive Value of Its Components

I. Introduction

II. Lactose and Other Carbohydrates

III. Milk Proteins and Other Nitrogenous Constituents

IV. Minerals

V. Milk Fat

VI. Dissolved Gases of Milk

VII. Some Physical and Other Properties of Milk

VIII. Factors Influencing the Composition of Milk

IX. Vitamins

X. Milk in the Diet of Man

XI. Conclusion

References

18. Human Milk and Cow's Milk in Infant Nutrition

I. Introduction

II. Constituents and Properties of Human Milk

III. Physiological Value of Human Milk

IV. Physiological Value of Cow's Milk in Infant Feeding

V. Dietary Requirement of Infants

References

19. Lactation and the Growth of the Young

I. Introduction

II. The Biology of Lactation

III. The Regulation of Lactation

IV. The Maturity of the Young

V. Milk as Food for the Young

VI. Conclusions

References

20. Immunological Aspects of Colostrum

I. Transfer of Immunity from Mother to Offspring in Different Animal Species

II. Colostrum and the Farm Animal

III. Colostrum and Disease

References

Author Index

Subject Index