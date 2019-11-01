Milk Proteins
3rd Edition
From Expression to Food
Description
Using a unique "field-to-table" approach, this third edition of Milk Proteins: From Expression to Food provides comprehensive coverage of new developments and insights into the entire dairy food chain – from the source, to the nutritional aspects affecting the customer. Containing three new chapters, this new edition continues to present a comprehensive overview of the biology, processing, chemistry, and nutrition of milk proteins and features the latest science and developments. Valuable application-based information is made available through the exploration of the use of milk proteins from industry viewpoints.
Milk Proteins: From Expression to Food contains contributions from internationally recognized authors from academia and industry. Professionals, academics, and graduate students working in any of the dairy-related industries or disciplines will continue to find this updated information valuable to their work.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive coverage of new developments and insights into the entire dairy food chain
- Presents a comprehensive overview of the biology, processing, chemistry, and nutrition of milk proteins and features the latest science and developments
- Explores the use of milk proteins from industry viewpoints
- Features internationally recognized editors and authors to bring academic and industrial insights to this important topic
Readership
Professionals, academics and graduate students working in any of the dairy-related industries or disciplines will find this information valuable to their work
Table of Contents
1. The World Supply of Food and the Role of Dairy Protein
2. Milk: An Overview
3. The Comparative Genomics of Monotremes, Marsupials, and Pinnipeds: Models to Examine the Functions of Milk Proteins
4. Significance, Origin, and Function of Bovine Milk Proteins: The Biological Implications of Manipulation or Modification
5. Post-translational Modifications of Caseins
6. Casein Micelle Structure and Stability
7. Structure and Stability of Whey Proteins
8. Effect of Non-thermal Processing of Milk Protein Interactions and Functionality
9. The Whey Proteins in Milk: Thermal Denaturation, Physical Interactions, and Effects on the Functional Properties of Milk
10. Effect of UHT Processing and Storage on Milk Proteins
11. Effects of drying and storage on milk proteins
12. Interactions and Functionality of Milk Proteins in Food Emulsions
13. Milk Protein–Polysaccharide Interactions
14. Interactions between Milk Proteins and Micronutrients
15. Application of Milk and Whey Protein Ingredients in Foods
16. Milk Protein Gels
17. Milk Proteins: A Cornucopia for Developing Functional Foods
18. Milk Proteins and Human Health
19. Structural changes to milk protein products during gastrointestinal digestion
20. Milk Proteins: Digestion and Absorption in the Gastrointestinal Tract
21. Milk Proteins: The Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 776
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152515
About the Editor
Mike Boland
Mike Boland joined the Riddet Institute in 2006 after 15 years in the dairy industry, first with the New Zealand Dairy Research Institute and then with Fonterra. During this time he headed a group involved in protein research and was General Manager for strategic research. He was also Global Program Leader for the New Zealand Dairy Board's Milk Characteristics program. Extensive liaison with high profile overseas researchers in the UK, USA and Germany enabled Dr Boland to bring the very best of those collaborations to his New Zealand work resulting in excellence in commercial processes and innovation for New Zealand. Dr Boland has published about 80 papers and 6 patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Riddet Institute, Massey University - Palmerston North, New Zealand
Harjinder Singh
Harjinder Singh is a Distinguished Professor and Director of the Massey Institute of Food Science and Technology. He is also the Co-Director of the Riddet Institute, a National Centre of Research Excellence in food science and nutrition. Professor Singh's research focuses on milk protein structures and functionality, food emulsions, protection and encapsulation of bioactive compounds, and digestive behavior of food structures. He has published over 300 research papers in international journals, and is co-inventor of 15 patents some which have formed the basis of commercial innovations. He has presented over 110 keynote addresses at national and international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Riddet Institute, Massey University - Palmerston North, New Zealand