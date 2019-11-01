Using a unique "field-to-table" approach, this third edition of Milk Proteins: From Expression to Food provides comprehensive coverage of new developments and insights into the entire dairy food chain – from the source, to the nutritional aspects affecting the customer. Containing three new chapters, this new edition continues to present a comprehensive overview of the biology, processing, chemistry, and nutrition of milk proteins and features the latest science and developments. Valuable application-based information is made available through the exploration of the use of milk proteins from industry viewpoints.

Milk Proteins: From Expression to Food contains contributions from internationally recognized authors from academia and industry. Professionals, academics, and graduate students working in any of the dairy-related industries or disciplines will continue to find this updated information valuable to their work.